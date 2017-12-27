Home   >   Social   >   Anniversaries   >   Martins married 70 years

Martins married 70 years

By on December 27, 2017

David and Lizzie Martin celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary recently. They were married on Dec. 2., 1947.

David, a retired farmer, also worked as a carpenter. Lizzie was a homemaker and mother to 13 children. She is an avid quilter. They are members of the Old Order Churchtown Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.

The couple’s children include: Anna, wife of Earl Brubaker; Martha, wife of Henry Oberholtzer; Alvin Martin, husband of Sylvia; David Martin, husband of Edna; Amos Martin, husband of Donna; Leroy Martin, husband of Lucy; Liz Martin; Lena, wife of Eli Newswanger; Luke Martin, husband of Alice; Levi Martin, husband of Judy; Mable, wife of Bob Kuhr; Titus Martin, husband of Sandra; Mark Martin, husband of Martha.

The couple have 50 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. They also have a number of stepchildren, step-grand and step-great-grandchildren.

David and Lizzie celebrated the milestone with drop-in visits by family and friends.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *