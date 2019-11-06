Home   >   Social   >   Anniversaries   >   Sensenigs married 50 years

Sensenigs married 50 years

November 6, 2019

H. Lamar and Judy Sensenig were married on Nov. 1, 1969 at Kempers Church of the Brethren.

They are members at Blue Ball Church of the Brethren. Both were born in Ephrata.

They enjoy spending time with family in the mountains. Lamar enjoys going to car shows with his 1957 Chevy. Judy enjoys flowers and reading.

Congratulations! With love from your family: Daryll, Neal, Melissa, and Jeff.

