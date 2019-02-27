Home   >   Social   >   Engagment   >   Smith, Shotzberger, getting married in May

Torey Shotzberger of Mt. Airy and Derrick Smith of Schoeneck recently announced that they will be married.

Torey is the daughter of Ted and Teri Shotzberger of Mt. Airy. A graduate of Ephrata High School, she is employed by Lancaster Farming.

Derrick is the son of Scott and Trudy Smith of Schoeneck. He is a graduate of Cocalico High School and works for Martin Paving.

A May 18 ceremony is planned.

