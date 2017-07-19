- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Thompson, Lykens are engaged
Dorothy Ann Lykens and Kenneth MacKenzie Thompson, of Ephrata, celebrated the announcement of their engagement at The Pancake Farm, where they enjoyed their “noon” brunch on Thursday, July 11, which was graciously paid for by the two owners, Kathy and Beth.
Dorothy is the daughter of the late Rev. Paul and Mrs. Lykens. She was graduated from Reading Senior High School in 1947. After graduating from Millersville State Teachers College, she taught school in Long Island, California, Germany, and as a “bush teacher” in Alaska. She also did graduate work at University of California, Berkeley; University of Fairbanks, Alaska; Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff; and University of South San Francisco, California.
After “retiring” and settling in Ephrata, she was asked by Dr. David Karl (the very best administrator she ever had) to teach all five subjects in a satellite school in Ephrata, for students to acquire their GED certification. She did this for over 20 years, enjoying her wonderful students.
She also worked as a governess and executive housekeeper for Dr. Richard Chambers, and the late Dr. James Howenstine, as well as for the late Mr. Thomas Crowley, who was a multi-billionaire shipping magnate, all in the San Francisco Bay area. In between, she was an actress and director in California and Europe. She played Rebecca Nurse in the EPAC production of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.”
Kenneth is the son of the late Kenneth and Freda Thompson. He was graduated from Shillington High School in 1948. After attending Albright College, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
He attended Electricians Class A school, then Fire-Fighting and Damage Control schools. As an electrician, he operated the electrical main propulsion system on his ship, the U.S.S. Coolbaugh DE-217.
After returning home, he was employed by electrical contractors and in the electrical departments of engineering companies. This included electrical engineering design work and on-site construction supervision.
Kenneth and Dorothy plan to be married in Scotland in 2050.
Michael C. Upton says:
Michael C. Upton
July 21, 2017 at 10:26 am
Dorothy is one of the friendliest and kindest souls I’ve ever met! Congratulations!!!!