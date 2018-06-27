Thomson, Pate wed at Bear Mill Estate

Jamie Thomson and Shawn Pate were united in marriage over Memorial Day weekend in Denver, with Pastor Steven W. Rodgers officiating.

Jamie, a 2006 graduate of Warwick High School, is the daughter of Dave and Michelle Thomson of Lititz. She attended college at Drexel University and is a user experience designer with Providence Health’s Digital Innovation Group in Seattle.

Shawn is the son of Tom and Janie Pate of Ann Arbor, Mich. He holds an MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and is a manager with Amazon in Seattle.

Guests traveled to Lancaster County from all over the country to celebrate with Shawn and Jamie. Despite a chance of thunderstorms, the couple was blessed with sunny skies for their outdoor ceremony on the verdant grounds of Bear Mill Estate. The bride was escorted by her father to a viola/cello rendition of John Legend’s “All Of Me” performed by friends of the bride and groom. Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed cocktails, a family-style dinner, dancing, and ice cream from Fox Meadows Creamery in lieu of cake.

Standing with the bride and groom were 10 of their closest friends and family, including Warwick graduates Élise Rodgers; Sarah Voran; and Ian Thomson, brother of the bride.

The couple met in Boston and recently moved to Seattle. They are looking forward to an international honeymoon next year.