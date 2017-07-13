- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
VBS planned in Ephrata, W. Cocalico
Discover the invisible wonders of God
Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Ave., Ephrata, will be hosting “Galatic Starveyors” Vacation Bible School July 23 through 27, from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m.
Kids will focus their telescopes on the marvels painted in the sky by the Creator, they will discover the wonder among all wonders – that the God who created everything there is; the knowable and the unknowable, the visible and the invisible — wants a personal relationship with them. Even though the stars in the sky are far away, our God isn’t. Kids will discover the God who is over the moon in love with them.
Classes are designed for kids from age four to grade eight. For more information, or to register, visit ecob.church or call 733-1229.
West Cocalico churches co-hosting VBS
Mellingers Lutheran Church in Schoeneck and Swamp Lutheran Church in Reinholds are hosting Vacation Bible School at the Mellingers Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens.
“Blast Off with Jesus” is the theme of the five-day event, which takes place Sunday, July 23 to Thursday, July 27. Classes will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m., each evening.
All children are welcomed to attend as they learn about the Bible through skits, stories, crafts, games, and snacks
Pre-registration is preferred, but not required. There is also an adult class. Register on line at signupforms.com/registrations/1616 or by calling 336-8800.
