Wentlings mark golden wedding anniversary
Bill and Vivian Wentling, Rothsville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 8 with family and friends at Ephrata United Zion Church.
They were wed July 6, 1968 at Bowmansville Mennonite Church, by Bishop Howard Good.
The Wentlings have three children and three grandchildren.
Bill retired as a federal and municipal building inspector. He now enjoys going to sales and buying and selling scrap iron. Vivian is employed as an LPN at Pleasant View Retirement Community.
