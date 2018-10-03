Wentlings mark golden wedding anniversary Bill and Vivian Wentling, Rothsville, celebrated their 50th wedding... Posted October 3, 2018

Who’s ready for the Manheim Farm Show? The Manheim Community Farm Show officially kicks off on... Posted October 3, 2018

Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break ‘Sister Act’ will be on the Dutch Apple stage through... Posted October 3, 2018

Oktoberfest: Ephrata-style Oktoberfest is in full swing. The 16-day celebration in... Posted October 3, 2018

Fly in a B-17 AA, The Experimental Aircraft Association, is bringing their beautifully... Posted October 3, 2018

Next Travelogue will discover ‘Yellowstone Trails & Tails’ The second presentation of the Rotary Club of Lititz... Posted October 3, 2018