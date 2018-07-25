- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
- Carrying a tune into the future ♫♪
- Free acappella concert April 2
- Local girls share ‘Show Boat’ spotlight
- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
14U Eagles fall short vs. Manheim in LNP Tourney
After winning two of three games against Lititz VFW in the qualifying series, the Cocalico 14U baseball squad traveled to Mount Joy last Wednesday for the 73rd annual LNP (formerly New Era) Tournament. The Kunkle Field opponent for the third seeded Eagles was the second seeded Manheim Lions.
The double elimination tournament was played on a field infamous for short fences and minimal playable foul territory. Because of this, the players use wooden bats as opposed to the aluminum ones from the regular season.
As one may imagine, those parameters created a low scoring game, at least for game one.
Cocalico failed to score in the first, going down one-two-three against right hander Connor Rohrer, who would strike out ten in five innings of work. Manheim leadoff batter Landon McGallicher reached first on a slow infield ground ball in the bottom of the first, utilizing his foot speed. He would come around to score an unearned run without a Lion hit to give Manheim a 1-0 lead.
The Eagles would tie things up in the top of the second. Starting pitcher Joey Current started the comeback with a single to left field. Rohrer’s high throw on first baseman Alex Hostetter’s sacrifice bunt placed runners on first and second with no outs.
After a wild pitch, second baseman Alex Welker lined a single to left, driving in what would prove to be Cocalico’s only run of the game. Manheim scored single unearned runs in the third and the fourth for the 3-1 opening round victory.
“Making the plays,” answered Eagles head coach Ed Flinton, when asked about the difference in the first tournament game. “Three errors, three runs. That’s pretty much how it happens.”
Despite the difficulty scoring runs, Cocalico did out-hit the Lions 7-6. They also left ten runners on base compared to the six stranded by Manheim.
“We didn’t get the bunts down when we were supposed to get the bunts down,” added Flinton. “We didn’t move runners when we were supposed to move runners. We just didn’t execute tonight.”
Lion head coach Jason Thompson had a similar view on the key to the outcome.
“Probably timely hitting for us,” Thompson started. “And our pitchers getting outs when we needed them, with their guys on base.”
Current and Welker each pitched three innings in the opener as neither gave up an earned run. Current struck out five and walked two, while Welker struck out one and walked one.
Center fielder Brycen Flinton had two hits and reached third base twice without scoring to spark the offense. Current also had two hits, scoring once on Welker’s RBI.
Cocalico would come back the next night to face Mountville in an elimination game, also in Mount Joy. This game was all about the offense as the Eagles banged out 13 hits and survived an Indian three run seventh inning to nip Mountville 14-13.
Flinton (3 hits, 3 RBI’s, 2 runs), Nick Spangler (3 hits, 3 runs, 1 RBI), Tyler Angstadt (3 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBI’s) and Luke Angstadt (2 hits, 1 run, 2 RBI”s) topped the stat sheet in the win.
Facing Manheim for the second time in three days on Friday, the Eagles were eliminated by the Lions 7-2.
Collin Thompson tossed a complete game five hitter, striking out six and walking three. Cocalico led 1-0 until the bottom of the third, when Manheim third baseman Parker Cox slammed a key three run homer, giving the Lions the lead for good.
Tyler Angstadt had two hits and an RBI for the Eagles, while Alex Hostetter drove in the other run with a single. Starting pitcher Luke Angstadt struck out three over four innings.
About Kevin Frey
Latest News
-
Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center Provides Family Vision Care
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and...
- Posted July 26, 2018
- 0
-
Cool Off and Refresh at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
On these steamy summer days, you’ll want to refresh yourself...
- Posted July 26, 2018
- 0
-
The sun will come out…eventually
Heavy rains cause area flooding & disrupt events Though the...
-
All those contests and exhibits…
Into the second half of the 20th Century, the Ephrata...
-
Pioneer housing event celebrates new engine
In honor of its newly purchased engine, the Pioneer Fire...
-
Cocalico votes to expand service center
Cocalico School District is moving forward with plans to expand...
-
West Cocalico hopes to give speeding a red light
In delivering a police report to West Cocalico supervisors at...
-
Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center Provides Family Vision Care
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D.,...
- July 26, 2018
- 0
-
Cool Off and Refresh at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
On these steamy summer days, you’ll want to refresh...
- July 26, 2018
- 0
-
The sun will come out…eventually
Heavy rains cause area flooding & disrupt events Though...
- July 25, 2018
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
Sherry Daye Stewart says:
-
Susan E Rollman says: