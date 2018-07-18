- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
Adamstown claims Fast & Furious Meet; Ephrata third
The Adamstown Gators swim team tuned up for the post season this past Saturday with a team victory at the annual Fast & Furious Meet, hosted by Manheim.
The Gators amassed 406 team points to finish well ahead of runner-up Woodridge, which finished a distant second with 289 points. Ephrata took third place with a score of 239, while Manheim (224.5) and New Holland (207) rounded out the top five teams.
Local squad East Cocalico also competed, finishing 12th with 35.5 points.
Leading the way individually for Adamstown were Caroline Wasielevski (girls 15-18 50 fly- 31.67; 50 back- 33.82; and 25 breast- 13.18), Emily Gao (girls 13-14 50 fly- 30.68; 50 back- 33.31; and 50 breast- 37.28), Annie Gao (girls 11-12 50 fly- 32.14; 50 back- 33.48; and 50 breast- 37.22) and Keagan Eisenhofer (boys 9-10 100 IM- 1:25.42; 25 breast- 19.51; and 25 free- 14.74) who all were triple winners on the day.
Madelyn Klinger (girls 9-10 100 IM- 1:28.55; and 25 fly- 16:00) and Addy Zimmerman (girls 9-10 25 back- 19.08) also won events for the Gators.
Leading the way for Ephrata was Susan Archibald, who won three individual events, capturing the girls 8-&-Under 100 IM (1:46.05), 25 back (22.36) and 25 free (17.68). Chad Jones added a victory for the Tidal Waves in the boys 13-14 50 back with a winning time of 33.76.
The post season officially begins this Saturday with Divisionals. The Division One Meet will once again be hosted by New Holland. Division Two is set for Lititz Springs Pool while Division Three will be held at East Petersburg.
The following are the top 10 local finishers in each event at the Fast & Furious Meet:
FAST & FURIOUS MEET
Mixed 15-18 200 Free Relay
- Adamstown A (Even Hebel, Caroline Wasielevski, Brandi Noll, Josh Cunningham), 1:51.60; 3. Ephrata A (Thomas McGillan, Alyssa Fedorshak, Aspen Leed, Mary Campbell), 1:56.48.
Mixed 13-14 200 Free Relay
- Adamstown A (Eric Becker, Emily Gao, Madison Cunningham, Sam Strieb), 1:56.60; 8. East Cocalico A (Aiden Pavlek, Hana Schneider, Katelynn Nedimyer, Alex Pavlek), 2:19.32; 10. Ephrata B (Hannah King, Alexandria Kwiatkowski, Olivia Beard, William Pepper), 2:34.03.
Mixed 11-12 200 Free Relay
- Adamstown A (Frankie DiMartini, Mikayla Arthur, Lila Albertson, Annie Gao), 2:05.60; 7. Ephrata A (Bria Burkholder, Emma Kingston, Ashley Rogers, Kauri Parsons), 2:19.79; 8. Adamstown B (Samantha Eisenhofer, Kylee Barshinger, Mackenzie Coyle, Cora Martin), 2:20.44; 9. East Cocalico A (Ryann Biggerstaff, Kameron Carcia, Rylee Nedimyer, Isabella Griest), 2:23.72.
Girls 15-18 50 Fly
- Caroline Wasielevski, AD, 31.67; 3. Sarah Wasielevski, AD, 32.70; 4. Brandi Noll, AD, 33.49; 8. Alyssa Fedorshak, Eph, 34.89.
Boys 15-18 50 Fly
- Josh Cunningham, AD, 29.36; 8. Evan Hebel, AD, 31.21.
Girls 13-14 50 Fly
- Emily Gao, AD, 30.68; 10. Madison Cunningham, AD, 36.05.
Boys 13-14 50 Fly
- Eric Becker, AD, 31.06; 3. Sam Strieb, AD, 32.07; 4. Chad Jones, Eph, 32.14.
Girls 11-12 50 Fly
- Annie Gao, AD, 32.14; 6. Bria Burkholder, Eph, 37.92; 7. Mackenzie Coyle, AD, 38.54.
Boys 11-12 50 Fly
- Frankie DiMartini, AD, 35.64; 7. Kameron Carcia, EC, 38.06.
Girls 15-18 50 Back
- Caroline Wasielevski, AD, 33.82; 2. Alyssa Fedorshak, Eph, 34.36; 4. Brandi Noll, AD, 35.60.
Boys 15-18 50 Back
- Josh Cunningham, AD, 32.93; 6. Evan Hebel, AD, 34.04.
Girls 13-14 50 Back
- Emily Gao, AD, 33.31; 4. Clara Hardick, AD, 36.58; 7. Alexandra Kwiatkowski, Eph, 39.44; 8. Madison Cunningham, AD, 39.77.
Boys 13-14 50 Back
- Chad Jones, Eph, 33.76; 2. Eric Becker, AD, 34.21; 4. Alex Pavlek, EC, 38.00; 6. Aiden Pavlek, EC, 40.20; 7. Luke Martin, AD, 40.54.
Girls 11-12 50 Back
- Annie Gao, AD, 33.48; 4. Bria Burkholder, Eph, 38.45; 6. Lila Albertson, AD, 39.49; 7. Mikayla Arthur, AD, 39.87; 10. Mackenzie Coyle, AD, 41.83.
Boys 11-12 50 Back
- Frankie DiMartini, AD, 41.28.
Girls 15-18 100 IM
- Sarah Wasielevski, AD, 1:15.31; 4. Kierra Parsons, Eph, 1:17.86; 5. Mary Campbell, Eph, 1:18.38.
Boys 15-18 100 IM
- Thomas McGillan, Eph, 1:06.88.
Girls 13-14 100 IM
- Clara Hardick, AD, 1:17.40.
Boys 13-14 100 IM
- Sami Strieb, AD, 1:11.38; 8. Luke Martin, AD, 1:27.99.
Girls 11-12 100 IM
- Mikayla Arthur, AD, 1:21.96; 4. Kauri Parsons, Eph, 1:22.32; 8. Kylee Barshinger, AD, 1:27.13; 10. Mackenzie Coyle, AD, 1:28.64.
Girls 15-18 50 Breast
- Mary Campbell, Eph, 38.19; 4. Brandi Noll, AD, 38.84; 5. Sarah Wasielevski, AD, 39.65; 7. Kierra Parsons, Eph, 40.91.
Boys 15-18 50 Breast
- Thomas McGillan, Eph, 34.33; 4. Josh Cunningham, AD, 35.08.
Girls 13-14 50 Breast
- Emily Gao, AD, 37.28.
Boys 13-14 50 Breast
- Chad Jones, Eph, 37.66.
Girls 11-12 50 Breast
- Annie Gao, AD, 37.22; 2. Mikayla Arthur, AD, 40.63; 9. Kauri Parsons, Eph, 43.46.
Girls 15-18 25 Breast
- Caroline Wasielevski, AD, 13.18; 3. Alyssa Fedorshak, Eph, 13.79; 6. Mary Campbell, Eph, 14.06; 9. Kierra Parsons, Eph, 14.62.
Girls 19-99 25 Free
- Sydney Dundon, Eph, 13.74; 9. Gloria Boronow, EC, 14.54.
Boys 15-18 25 Free
- Thomas McGillan, Eph, 12.00.
Boys 19-99 25 Free
- Darren Schlemm, Eph, 12.32.
Girls 13-14 25 Free
- Katelynn Nedimyer, EC, 15.16.
Boys 13-14 25 Free
- Sam Strieb, AD, 12.91; 3. Eric Becker, AD, 13.00.
Girls 11-12 25 Free
- Kauri Parsons, Eph, 14.89; 7. (tie) Isabella Griest, EC, 15.17; 9. Lila Albertson, AD, 15.28.
Boys 11-12 25 Free
- Frankie DiMartini, AD, 14.42.
Mixed 9-10 100 Free Relay
- Adamstown A (Madelyn Klinger, Mary Ella Digman, Sydney Strieb, Keagan Eisenhofer), 1:05.05; 4. Ephrata (Dominic Mentzer, Gabby O’Connor, Cali Burkholder, Addy Zimmerman), 1:13.31; 6. Adamstown B (Liam Trupp, Elle Fisher, Tyler Strieb, Maddie Gordos), 1:17.63; 10. East Cocalico (Colin Bouarouy, Kelsey Weaver, Joanna Cohen, Ian Schneider), 1:19.38.
Mixed 8-&-Under 100 Free Relay
- Ephrata A (Sophia Staley, Cameron Bitner, Susan Archibald, Mia Pfautz), 1:34.54.
Girls 8-&-Under 100 I.M.
- Susan Archibald, Eph, 1:46.05; 6. Mia Pfautz, Eph, 2:14.34; 8. Sophie Staley, Eph, 2:20.47.
Girls 9-10 100 I.M.
- Madelyn Klinger, AD, 1:28.55; 2. Sydney Strieb, AD, 1:37.05; 4. Cali Burkholder, Eph, 1:37.88; 6. Mary Ella Digman, AD, 1:39.43; 8. Maddie Gordos, AD, 1:41.91; 10. Elle Fisher, AD, 1:47.03.
Boys 9-10 100 I.M.
- Keagan Eisenhofer, AD, 1:25.42; 5. Ian Schneider, EC, 1:47.61; 7. Liam Trupp, AD, 1:49.25.
Girls 9-10 25 Butterfly
- Madelyn Klinger, AD, 16.00; 2. Addy Zimmerman, Eph, 16.43; 4. Mary Ella Digman, AD, 17.62; 8. Sydney Strieb, AD, 19.07; 9. Maddie Gordos, AD, 19.24.
Boys 9-10 25 Butterfly
- Dominic Mentzer, Eph, 19.87; 8. Ian Schneider, EC, 21.22.
Girls 8-&-Under 25 Butterfly
- Sophie Cohen, EC, 26.20; 6. Mia Pfautz, Eph, 28.22; 7. Cameron Bitner, Eph, 29.50.
Girls 9-10 25 Back
- Addy Zimmerman, Eph, 19.06; 2. Madelyn Klinger, AD, 20.07; 5. Cali Burkholder, Eph, 21.46; 7. Joanna Cohen, EC, 21.81; 10. Mary Ella Digman, AD, 22.46.
Boys 9-10 25 Back
- Aleks Tolstoy, Eph, 22.42; 6. Leo Tolstoy, Eph, 23.54; 8. Sebastain Neustadter, AD, 24.03.
Girls 8-&-Under 25 Back
- Susan Archibald, Eph, 22.36; 3. Sophie Cohen, EC, 27.24; 9. Ava Rissmiller, EC, 28.05.
Boys 8-&-Under 25 Back
- Kyle Gao, AD, 25.82.
Girls 9-10 25 Breaststroke
- Elle Fisher, AD, 21.97; 6. Gabby O’Connor, Eph, 23.24; 9. Sydney Strieb, AD, 23.92.
Boys 9-10 25 Breaststroke
- Keagan Eisenhofer, AD, 19.51; 4. Aleks Tolstoy, Eph, 23.86; 6. Colin Bouarouy, EC, 24.41.
Girls 8-&-Under 25 Breaststroke
- Sophia Staley, Eph, 31.46; 7. Cameron Bitner, Eph, 33.93.
Boys 8-&-Under 25 Breaststroke
- Kyle Gao, AD, 28.33.
Girls 9-10 25 Free
- Addy Zimmerman, Eph, 16.08; 4. Maddie Gordos, AD, 17.42.
Boys 9-10 25 Free
- Keagan Eisenhofer, AD, 14.74; 8. Dominic Mentzer, Eph, 17.65.
Girls 8-&-Under 25 Free
- Susan Archibald, Eph, 17.68; 6. Sophie Cohen, EC, 22.06; 10. Mia Pfautz, Eph, 23.63.
Combined Team Scores
- Adamstown (AD), 406; 2. Woodridge (W), 289; 3. Ephrata Tidal Waves (Eph), 239; 4. Manheim Swim Team (MST), 224.5; 5. New Holland, 207; 6. Skyline, 178.5; 7. Millersville Sea Lions, 162; 8. Lititz Springs (LS), 150; 9. Overlook, 144; 10. Mount Joy Lions, 141; 11. Conestoga Valley, 116; 12. East Cocalico (EC), 35.5; 12. L-S Otters, 33.5.
