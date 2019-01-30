Althouse claims first L-L crown

Freshman Brass adds bronze

It’s been a slow process, perhaps even slower than he realized, but second-year Ephrata Wrestling coach Sean Lees has seen steady progress from his team throughout the year.

And while a lack of numbers have hurt the Mounts from a dual meet standpoint, the across-the-board improvement from those who have taken the mat is starting to pay dividends.

That certainly was the case this past weekend at the Lancaster-Lebanon League Tournament held at Garden Spot High School. Ephrata entered just six wrestlers in the field, but two came away with medals, including junior Kayde Althouse, who captured the 138-pound championship.

Althouse, who transferred to Ephrata from Cocalico this year, upended Conestoga Valley’s Austin Rider 2-1 in the finals. The other medalist from Ephrata was freshman Austin Brass, who impressively went 5-1 in the tournament, losing only to eventual champion Matt Inman of Annville-Cleona, en route to placing third overall at 113 pounds.

If not for a rough first round, Lees said the weekend could have been a huge success. Still, he said there was plenty to like about what his team accomplished.

“Friday night I was not happy at all,” he said Saturday at the conclusion of the tournament. “People who know me, the mantra is ‘attitude and effort.’ A good attitude, maximum effort, and good things happen. And we didn’t perform that Friday night as a team in the first round. The second round we looked a lot better but it was kind of late at that point. I felt we should have had at least one more medalist.

“But overall I’m probably pleased because we know we can keep getting better. This crew is young. They are all back, and they are all buying in. And the middle school level is buying in. Overall I’m happy. It’s a good tournament to have a bad round, because it’s not the post-season. Now in two weeks if the same thing happens Friday night I’m not going to give you that same answer.”

Althouse (15-3), who was the top seed at 138 pounds, lived up to that billing with an impressive run to the finals.

In his first bout Friday, he pinned Hempfield’s Jake Chaser in just 20 seconds. He then followed up that pin with a pair of falls to reach the finals, decking Ronnie Fulton of Solanco in 3:04 of the quarterfinals and then Octorara’s Michael Trainor in 1:40 in the semifinals.

Squaring off against CV’s Rider (21-7) in the title bout, Althouse got off to a quick 2-0 advantage with a takedown 20 seconds into the bout. However, Rider was able to avoid further damage in the first, and then from the top position, held the Ephrata junior down for the entire second period, leaving Althouse very little wriggle room heading to the third.

To make matters more complicated, Althouse carried a stall warning into the third as he took the top position. However, Rider never could escape as Althouse rode him out, allowing just a stall point in the final seconds, to clinch his first L-L League title.

“I feel like throughout the tournament I had a good run,” Althouse said following his win. “Tonight, I wasn’t ready for his style. I couldn’t really get to what I like to do, so I just tried to ride him out.”

While there were some tense moments, Lees said he was able to figure it out.

“Sometimes I think he gets in his own way,” Lees said. “We are still learning how to put a complete match together with the style that we want to wrestle. When he was getting ridden out and in danger a couple times, I think he just kind of backed off into a different gear. It’s something we can work on, and it takes those kinds of matches to figure that out.”

Althouse finished fifth at 120 pounds and was a runner-up at 126 a year ago while wearing the Cocalico singlet. Lees said winning the title was the next step.

“With Kayde, that was the expectation,” the coach said. “He was here last year, he was a runner-up. This is a representation of the E-town (Jr. High) Tournament where he was a double champ so we were kind of thinking this is where he should be. It was a little more deliberate than we may have liked but that’s good for him to win those tight matches. That will hopefully help him down the road.”

Althouse said another thing will help him heading into the post-season is the fact that he has improved on his feet.

“I’ve really been working on my hand fighting and keeping pressure on the guy, being in position so I can shoot,” Althouse said. “I feel like I’ve been taking the right steps for it. Each week I’ve been progressing in the areas that I needed to. I’ve wrestled guys who have made it far in the post season and have done pretty well against them so I’m confident in myself.”

Added Lees, “we are finding ways to put him in better positions. He’s following through on it. We saw it in the Manheim match and we saw it a lot this weekend. His hand fighting is getting a lot better, and he’s moving instead of standing still…he’s really doing a lot of work and making some changes in his style to hopefully give himself more success.”

Brass (18-6) was almost equally as impressive in his first L-L League Tournament.

He opened his run with a second period fall against Manheim Central’s Josiah Lutz in Friday’s first round. Then after giving Inman a good run before falling 13-7 to the eventual champ, Brass responded with a 14-6 major decision victory over Hayden Brennan of Manheim township in the second round of consolations. He followed that up with a pin against Columbia’s Michael Alvarado and another 8-0 major against Keaton Fischer of CV to earn a spot in the third-place match opposite Kayden Clark of Northern Lebanon.

There, the freshman left no doubt with a convincing 7-0 victory to claim his bronze.

“We were excited,” Lees said of Brass’s performance. “What’s cool about Brass is he is nowhere near where he can be. He’s another one who is very coachable…he’s constantly learning and working hard in the room, and it’s fun. We are going to keep working with him to get better. Having him come in as a freshman and only lose to the champ and being able to pick up a third…yeah, that’s a pretty big deal and we are excited about that.”

With the L-L Tourney in the rearview mirror, the Mounts will travel to the Elco Team Bracket Tournament this Saturday. Reading, Hanover, East Pennsboro Ephrata and host Elco will be competing. Action begins at 9 a.m.

That tournament will be a nice tune-up for the Mounts as they head into the post-season, which gets underway with sectionals at Governor Mifflin Feb. 15-16.