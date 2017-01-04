Barons hold off Cocalico

The supporting cast stepped up for Manheim Central Tuesday evening in Denver, as the Barons (4-0 League, 7-0 overall) held off Cocalico (2-2, 2-7) 55-42 in Section Two play in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. The win vaults Manheim into a three-way tie at the top of the Section with Ephrata and Lampeter-Strasburg.

Senior Roman Wagner led the Barons with 14 points, including three for four at the foul line down the stretch. He was aided by senior Tyler Lyons with 11, while senior Taylor Funk had 12 points and eight assists, despite his output being 12 points below his game average.

The Eagles’ leading scorer Aidan Trynosky saw four three-points baskets go through the net and totaled 16 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, matching his average. He was assisted offensively by sophomore Conner Mack (11 points, two threes) and junior Nick Lucky (10 points, 1 Trey).

The defensive strategy by both teams, was to shut down their top guns.

“We knew we had to limit his (Funk) touches as best we could,” explained Cocalico head coach Seth Sigman. “When he did get it, we wanted to crowd him. Try to make him be a dribbler.”

The Eagles did hold Funk to seven points through three periods.

The plan was much the same on the other side of the court.

“We’ve watched (Trynosky) on film enough to know that he’s their best player,” added Baron skipper Chris Sherwood. “We thought if we shut him down, we’d limit their points.”

Points were hard to come by for both teams in the first half, which found Manheim up only 27-21 at the break. The Eagles had eight of their 11 turnovers in that half, while the Barons had trouble finding the bottom of the basket.

“I think we missed eight point-blank shots in the first half,” noted Sherwood. “If half of them go in, it’s a different game.”

“We had a couple of stretches where we had three turnovers in a row that ended in lay-ups,” lamented Sigman, as he also analyzed the first half. “Against a good team, you can’t do that.”

Despite the offense struggles, or perhaps because of it, neither team had more than a four-point run in the game until the Barons poured in six straight to go up by 11 toward the end of the third period. Both teams combined, only bucketed 13 in the third.

Cocalico had two challenges with scoring on the night. They couldn’t get the ball inside against the 6-9 Funk and they weren’t hitting the majority of their three’s (8-27 for the game).

“They were open shots, and we wanted them to shoot them,” said Sigman. “If we made a few more, it might be a little different.”

“Number one, our consistency,” replied Sherwood, when asked about the difference on this night. “They made a couple of shots that could have put pressure on us. Those times, we just came back down and answered. The other key was points in the paint. We were getting the looks we wanted.”

The offenses both were looking for quicker success in the fourth quarter, with the Barons out-scoring the Eagles 20-16 for the final margin.

“I don’t know if I loved the pace of the game,” added Sherwood. “There was a little rust, maybe. We had 11 days off. We played hard, and for the most part, we played smart.”

“For us, we need the game to be in the 40s,” said Sigman, taking the opposite position on the pace. “We didn’t make shots and we gave up some easy baskets.”

Up next for Central is a Friday showdown with L-S in Manheim. Cocalico has an easier task to start the weekend in Mount Joy at Donegal.

The two teams meet again on January 27 in Manheim.