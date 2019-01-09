- Beer: the real holiday spirit
Barons prevail over Ephrata & Cocalico
Quality over quantity is the mantra for the Ephrata wrestling team. While forfeits at several weight classes due to low numbers have made it tough for the Mounts to secure wins, they continue to battle hard nevertheless.
Last Wednesday at Manheim Central was no exception, as the Mounts dropped a 51-18 decision to the Barons in a Section Two battle.
Ephrata (0-4 Section Two) forfeited five weight classes to the Barons, who added three falls to key the team win.
However, of the eight bouts that were wrestled, the Mounts won four of them.
Austin Brass got the Mounts going with a hard-fought 7-4 decision over MC’s Brandon Kheuangthirath. Allen Swofford followed at 120 when he clamped Josiah Lutz in 1:14 for some key bonus points.
A few bouts later, Ephrata’s Kayde Althouse claimed a tough 8-4 decision against the Barons Conner Zeamer at 138. And perhaps the Mounts most impressive win of the night followed at 152 as Ephrata freshman James Ellis overcame an early 8-0 hole when he turned Central’s Clay Bedi and stuck him to the mat in 3:11.
That made the score 30-18, but MC took the final four bouts to wrap it up. Jay Pabon won by forfeit at 160, Connor Carvell earned a 7-2 decision in the 170-pound bout opposite Ephrata’s Owen Morongiello, Keegan McCord pinned the Mounts’ Drew Myers in 3:32, and Juan Perez was a forfeit winner at 195 to close it out.
Up next, Ephrata travels to Lebanon Wednesday night for another Section Two dual, beginning at 7 p.m.
Manheim Central made it 2-for-2 against northern Lancaster County teams as the Barons recorded six falls and pulled away to a 57-18 victory over Cocalico in a non-league match last Saturday in Manheim.
With the win, the Barons — who also picked up three forfeit wins — improved to 4-0 overall (3-0 Section Two) on the season.
It was the Eagles (2-3 overall, 2-2 Section One) who took an early 6-0 advantage when Todd Fritz pinned Josiah Lutz in 1:17 in the 120-pound bout.
MC, however, took the next three, each by first-period fall, to grab a lead it never lost. After Will Betancourt recorded a 51-second fall vs. Cocalico’s Seth Fritz at 126, Cade Zeamer pinned Toby Haldeman in 58 seconds in the 132-pound bout and Conner Zeamer decked Trevor Hale in 1:55 at 138 to make the score 18-6.
Seamus Finnegan got the Eagles back on the scoreboard at 145, edging Logan Hess 8-6, and then Central took the next two — courtesy of Austin Sauder’s fall in 1:20 at 152 and Bedi’s 3-1 decision at 160 — to stretch the lead to 27-9.
The Eagles’ Alex May answered with an 8-2 win at 170, then Manheim Central’s Keegan McCord pinned Wyatt Gehman in 2:34, and Ben Sola’s fall in 1:52 in the 195-pound bout cut Cocalico’s deficit to 33-18.
At 220, though, the Barons’ Cayden Warner clinched it with a fall in 1:02 over Jacob Humphrey.
Forfeit wins by MC’s Tyler Dougherty, Uriah Warner and Kheuangthirath from 285 to 113 completed the scoring.
Cocalico also was in action last Wednesday where the Eagles earned their second Section One win of the season in a 51-18 victory on the road at Manheim Township.
May (160), Bearinger (170) and Sola (195) all pinned early to build an 18-6 Cocalico lead. The ?Eagles later added key falls by Todd Fritz at 120 and Toby Haldeman at 132 before Finnegan closed it out with a 10-5 overtime victory over the Streaks’ Cade Clancy at 145.
Up next, the Eagles host Penn Manor Wednesday (7 p.m.) in a Section Two contest. The Eagles also will compete in the Dallastown Duals Saturday, beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Who's first?
Photo by Carol Stark Little Jacob Les joined his brother,...
VFW helps with soldier's remains
On Friday, Dec. 14, 75-year-old Barbara Dixon drove three hours...
EDO votes in permanent board
Strong group of local leaders will direct new Ephrata economic...
Cookie Lady already expanding business
A little more than a month after her first sale,...
Scratch Bakes to hold benefit for local family
In early 2018, 1-year-old Wesley Myers was diagnosed with neuroblastoma,...
Barons prevail over Ephrata & Cocalico
Quality over quantity is the mantra for the Ephrata wrestling...
Warwick withstands late rally to hold off Ephrata
Leading 33-13 at the half Tuesday in Ephrata, Warwick’s boys...
It's over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
Melissa Reem says:
Melissa Reem says:
Keith Martin says: