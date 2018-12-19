- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Beaten at the buzzer
Cocalico stunned by Vikings on last-second shot
With the score tied at 35, Northern Lebanon girls’ basketball head coach Ken Battistelli called time out with 9.7 seconds left on the clock. Whatever he drew up seemed to break down as the Cocalico defense swarmed around Viking point guard Zara Zerman.
With the game looking like certain overtime, Zerman under-handed the ball to fellow junior Lindsay McFeaters. With no time to think, the 5-4 forward shot from left of the foul line. The air came out of the Denver gym for everyone except the Vikings, as they watched the ball rattle home for the gamewinner to celebrate a 37-35 section crossover victory.
By every statistical comparison this game was a draw. Each team won two quarters— Cocalico (0-2 league, 3-3 overall) the second and fourth, Northern Lebanon (1-1, 2-3) the first and third. The Lady Eagles made more field goals (10-8) but the Lady Vikings made more foul shots (12-9).
The leading scorer for each team had 17 points, Zerman for Northern Lebanon and sophomore Hannah Custer for Cocalico. Each is the leading scorer for their teams with Custer averaging 13.8 points per game. Zerman averages 15.0.
“We talked a lot about defending Zerman,” explained Eagle head coach Andrew Garrett. “We know that the team goes through her. Talking about it and seeing it live are two different things.”
Those concerns were front and center in the first quarter when the Viking junior got to the rim five times for 10 of Northern Lebanon’s 13 points. Down by seven after one, Cocalico started to claw its way back.
After junior Tabitha Hubbard’s second (of three) three-pointer gave the Vikings an eight-point lead, Custer answered with a trey of her own. The two clubs swapped baskets before the Lady Eagles hit three free-throws to close within four (20-16) at the break. Cocalico senior Hanah Greenly (9 points) scored the final two from the charity stripe.
With senior Katie Heck putting the clamps on Zerman, Cocalico converted three consecutive assists from the top of the key, finding open teammates for open lay-ups.
“Katie Heck is a tremendous defensive player,” added Garrett. “Her conditioning is so good that she looks a step faster later in the game.”
“I think we were very aggressive taking it to them,” added Custer. “We made the right decisions and the right shots without forcing it.”
After a time out, Hubbard (nine points) drilled her final three and Zerman hit two free throws to give Northern Lebanon a 28-23 lead after three periods.
Ball protection was a struggle for the Lady Eagles in the second half. Cocalico committed eight turnovers after the break to only three for the Lady Vikings.
“Turnovers in general are a huge and very telling stat,” offered Garrett. “If we’re turning the ball over more than they are, we’re definitely giving them a better chance to win.”
Cocalico scored the first six points of the final quarter to take its first lead since early in the game. Three ties and four lead changes over the next five minutes led to the histrionics at the game’s end.
The Lady Eagles final game before the New Year is this Friday at 7 p.m. when they host Octorara (0-1, 0-4).
“I’m really optimistic about the rest of the season,” said Garrett. “It is a constant goal to keep getting better.”
When asked what they need to do better going forward, the third year coach had a one word answer. “Rebound.”
In addition to Monday’s game, Cocalico also was in action earlier last week as the Lady Eagles, behind Custer’s game-high 25 points, defeated Northeastern 51-35 on the road last Wednesday night.
Corrie Lescoe chipped in with nine points in the Cocalico win, which included a pair of three pointers.
The Lady Eagles also were on the road Friday night in Myerstown where host Elco used a 19-4 first quarter to key an eventual 57-39 triumph over Cocalico.
Kayla Gerber (13), Jordan Rosengrant (11) and Amanda Smith all scored in double figures for the Raiders. Custer paced Cocalico with 13 points while Lescoe added seven.
About Kevin Frey
Latest News
-
Momentum builder: Lady Mounts start strong, hold on to down Comets
Monday night looked like it would be an easy night...
-
Eagles can’t close the deal
Pair of tight losses leave them winless in league play...
-
Beaten at the buzzer
Cocalico stunned by Vikings on last-second shot With the score...
-
Neighborhood Santa’s sleigh pays a visit to Ephrata Applebee’s
Santa showed up 12 days early at the Ephrata Applebee’s...
-
Poinsettias and Christmas trees are beloved seasonal decor
It’s that time of year when all local farm stores...
-
Robert Steinmetz Jr., 61, worked at Bollman Hat, Shady Maple, enjoyed bowling, RC cars
Robert Steinmetz Jr., 61, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday,...
-
Marian J. McNally, 85, ECH x-ray tech, civic volunteer, well-traveled, enjoyed gardening
Marian J. McNally, 85, of Lititz, formerly of Akron, passed...
-
Momentum builder: Lady Mounts start strong, hold on to down Comets
Monday night looked like it would be an easy...
-
Eagles can’t close the deal
Pair of tight losses leave them winless in league...
-
Beaten at the buzzer
Cocalico stunned by Vikings on last-second shot With the...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Hanna says:
-
Stefanie says:
-
Luis C Banda says: