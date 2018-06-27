 Chryslers cruise past Quakertown to claim ‘Clash of Titans’ title

With all of the firsts (State Legion Baseball Champs) accomplished by the 2017 Ephrata Post 429 Chryslers (Mid-Atlantic Region Silver Medalists), there didn’t seem to be much left to cross off on the bucket list.

However, this past weekend the Chryslers did just that (twice) in capturing the fourth annual Clash of the Titans Tournament at War Memorial Field.

Ephrata out-lasted the 10-team, two pool field of top flight Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey teams in a tournament that saw nine of 10 teams win at least one game. Ephrata knocked off Quakertown, 6-1, in the finals.

When no team was unbeaten in the three-game preliminary round, the team in each pool with two wins and the fewest runs allowed advanced to Sunday’s 2 p.m. title game.

“I think given the talent that was in this year, it means more than it would winning the average in-season tournament,” explained Post 429 head coach Derek Sipe. “This is our first chance to see how we stack up against good competition. To come out on top shows that we’re capable. That we’re able to get back to that point where we were last year.”

The pool tie-breakers pitted Ephrata (6-0 league, 9-1 overall) against Bucks County entrant Quakertown (7-3, 10-7) in Sunday’s final.

The Chryslers were designated as the visitors for the championship game and jumped into the lead in the top of the first inning. With two out and two on, first baseman Tim Beever drilled an RBI single to left field, plating Nate Young with the first run of the game.

The 2018 Ephrata High School grad has been a run producing machine for the past month, starting with the high school District Championship game.

“Ten out of ten,” responded Beever, when asked about his current confidence level. “I guess like most hitters, I’m looking for something straight. Just keep loose enough so I can adjust to any pitch that I need to.”

With a 1-0 lead, Ephrata turned the ball over to starting pitcher Adam Maser. The lefty, another June grad from EHS, faced the minimum six batters in blanking the Blue Jays in the first two innings.

The offense faced J.J. Camacho, the second of four Quakertown pitchers, in the top of the third. Right fielder Nate Young, started the rally again with a single to right field. After stealing second base, he scored his second of three runs on an RBI single to center by left fielder Adam Schwartz.

Schwartz advanced to second on the throw to the plate and to third when Beever stroked an infield single up the middle. When Blue Jay second baseman Jake Reed sailed his throw over the first baseman’s head, Schwartz came around to score, making the score 3-0.

Maser surrendered his first two hits of the game in the bottom of the third. But he posted another zero on the scoreboard when three members of his defense came through. With Quakertown left fielder Brad Bryan on first base, right fielder Josh McGovern pulled a Maser fastball into the left field corner.

Left fielder Schwartz retrieved the ball, hitting shortstop and relay man Ben Spencer. Spencer’s throw to catcher Ricky Bromirski nipped Bryan, keeping the shutout intact.

“My strategy was to throw off-speed,” started Maser. “That really didn’t turn out well because I couldn’t get my curveball over. So I mostly threw fastballs and changeups. Get ahead with the fastball and try to get them out with change-ups. Just pitch to contact.”

In the top of the fourth, Bromirski’s RBI single to left drove in Maser, who had walked and advanced to third on a double down the right field line by third baseman Dylan Embiscuso.

Quakertown scored its only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth when shortstop Brian Rubison singled home catcher Evan Hurst.

The Chryslers got that run back in the fifth when Schwartz crushed a fastball into the left field football bleachers, his second RBI of the game. Ephrata scored its final run of the game in the top of the seventh when second baseman Kyle Rhoads hit an RBI sacrifice fly to the outfield.

Right hander Ashton Sensenig relieved Maser with one out in the fifth and two men on. His second pitch delivered a double play, shutting down the threat. Sensenig navigated the final two innings to lock up the title.

The second first for Ephrata happened Friday evening when they beat reigning New Jersey and Mid-Atlantic champ Hopewell 4-1. Hopewell had won the previous two “Clash” titles and defeated the Chryslers in last year’s Regional final.

“They make you better, whether you win or lose,” added Sipe. “It’s a game where you’re able to think. You have to constantly be ready for different situations.”

What does winning this tournament mean to the locals?

“It means that we feel like we’re confident to move deeper into the post-season,” said Beever.

“It means a lot to host and defend our field,” added Maser. “To defend the turf against a lot of good competition.”

“Winning was good, but the purpose of it is to bring good competition for us to play against,” analyzed Sipe. “I think right now as a team, we’re in a really good spot. Our pitching is going to be there, game-in and game-out. I also liked our execution.”

Less than 24 hours prior to beating Quakertown for the title, Schwartz struck out 10 in a complete-game effort to lead Ephrata to a 5-1 win over Lionville in the final game of pool play.

The Chryslers ended up going 2-1 in their pool games, including the 4-1 victory over Hopewell and a 2-1 loss to Hummelstown in Wednesday’s opener.

In the bottom of the fifth against Lionville, with Ephrata still clinging to a tight 2-0 lead, pinch-hitter Beever stroked a key two-out, two-run double to left field, driving in Bromirski and Spencer to give the Schwartz and the Chryslers some breathing room.

“That was huge,” Sipe said. “It’s not easy coming off the bench, but he’s a guy that doesn’t get rattled. He just stays in the situation and he was able to deliver.”

Lionville brought in a reliever from the ‘pen, and his early command issues resulted in a bases-loaded walk to Nicky Lucky, forcing in Dylan Embiscuso with the Chryslers’ fifth run of the game.

Earlier, Ephrata opened the scoring in the second inning, as Brock Kauffman’s RBI single to left plated Maser, who led off the inning with a walk.

Kauffman was 2-for-3 with a walk in the game and Bromirski scored two runs. Bromirski’s double started Ephrata’s third-inning rally and Young’s RBI single made it 2-0.

The Chryslers, though, stranded six runners on base in the first three innings, and those missed opportunities for more runs loomed big when Lionville got back-to-back base hits leading off the top of the fourth inning.

But Schwartz pitched out of trouble, notching one of his 10 K’s along the way.

“I think they were a team that as they saw the ball getting hit and getting guys on base, they were building confidence,” Sipe said. “So that inning was huge to not allow them to get right back in it.”

Schwartz finished the game yielding just five hits, but he also walked four.

“He battled,” Sipe said. “I don’t think he had his best stuff the whole time, but he made some pitches when he needed to. Some guys got on base, and we always have a solid defense behind, so he knows he can rely on them too. But I would say it was a grind-out performance that he was able to do tonight.”

Lionville got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth with a two-out RBI double, but Schwartz and the Chryslers closed the door from there.

Ephrata has a busy week lined up in front of them. Wednesday, the Chryslers host non-league Southern Area at 7:30 at The War. Thursday is a league trip to Marietta, and this weekend has two Saturday games and one on Sunday as they return the favor and the trip to Hopewell, New Jersey.

“That’s always a good experience for the team too,” summed up Sipe. “To get stronger and bond off the field. Last year, I think we found value in that. That really took us to the next level.”