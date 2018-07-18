- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
- Carrying a tune into the future ♫♪
- Free acappella concert April 2
- Local girls share ‘Show Boat’ spotlight
- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
Chryslers cruise to league crown
Begin Region Four Tourney Friday
The beauty of post-season American Legion baseball is everything must be earned on the field.
And for the last decade or so, Ephrata has earned a great deal. The Chryslers have captured six District 10 League titles, a Region Four crown, and of course a State title last year during that magical season.
After posting their first undefeated regular season (12-0) under Head Coach Derek Sipe, the defending State champs began the path that would hopefully lead to another great playoff run in 2018 this past week when the Chryslers hosted the District 10 League playoffs at War Memorial Field.
They started last Thursday with a convincing 10-3 win over fourth-seed Marietta. The Chryslers then followed that up with a 7-1 victory Friday night over Columbia to reach Sunday’s final vs. Lititz. And while there were some early causes for concern, Ephrata righted the ship and then held off a late Lititz charge to earn a 5-3 victory to stake claim to its seventh league crown in eight seasons and punch another trip to the Region Four championship.
Ephrata got six strong innings out of starter Kyle Rhoads, who allowed three runs on four hits while striking out four and walking five. He gave way to lefty Nate Young with one batter on and nobody out in the seventh. Though Young did allow a hit, he got all three outs by strikeout to end it.
Offensively, Brock Kauffman was 2-for-3 while Tyler Keppley contributed a key two-run double to lead the way for Ephrata, which will now head to its eighth-straight Region Four Tourney, beginning Friday in Hanover.
“This doesn’t get old,” Sipe said of his team’s latest District 10 title. “The only people who have been a part of all of them are me and assistant coach (Ryan) Crowther. Everyone else, there’s plenty of kids each year that it’s brand new for them, a new experience and always new opponents and new situations.
“The thing is, you have to win to move on. That’s the tough thing about Pennsylvania. There are so many teams and you are not handed any spots in Regionals and States unless you earn it. This is the first step, and we’ve been fortunate the last eight years to move past this step and onto the next one.”
The next step should get decidedly more tough as Ephrata moves on to Regionals where the Chryslers will face Shippensburg in Friday’s first round, beginning at noon. A year ago, with Ephrata assured it’s ticket to states as the host of that tournament, the Chryslers dropped their first two games at Regionals, including a 5-2 loss to Shipp in the opening round, and were out.
“They are a good program and have been pretty consistent over the years,” Sipe said of Shippensburg. “And we are going to have to play well and not make mistakes in order to beat them. But we feel pretty good. With our pitching we know that our offense doesn’t have to be special. We just need to be consistent and put together good at-bats, find a way to get base runners and scratch across some runs.
“Any tournament we play we know we are capable of winning it. We’ve been a part of two tournaments this year and we did real well in both. That helps build our confidence knowing that we played top-caliber teams and did really well during the season. Now hopefully that transitions into next weekend.”
Saturday, the Chryslers didn’t enjoy the greatest of starts to the game as Lititz threatened from the get-go.
Lead-off hitter Bryce Zimmerman worked a lead-off walk, stole second, advanced to third on Justin Byler’s groundout to the right side before coming around to score on a broken bat ground out to short by Kris Pirozzi to grab the 1-0 advantage. The damage could have been a lot worse as Lititz then loaded the bases on a ground-rule double by Taylor Rohrer and a pair of back-to-back walks. However, Rhoads was able to prevent further scoring when he got Ryan Aukamp to fly out to left to end the threat.
Ephrata quickly responded to tie the game in the bottom of the first off Lititz starter Reed Martin after Adam Maser doubled with one out before eventually coming around to score the tying run on a throwing error.
The Chryslers then took command in the bottom of the third, sending nine men to the plate in a four-run frame to grab a 5-1 lead.
Rhoads got it started when he doubled off the top of the left-field fence to lead off the inning. Kauffman (2-for-4) then dropped a perfectly-placed bunt single, Maser walked to load the bases, and Ricky Bromirski’s sac fly to center drove in Rhoads with the go-ahead run. Next, Keppley stroked a two-run single to left and Tim Beever later added a sacrifice fly to left to plate the fifth run and give Ephrata the four-run cushion.
After his first-inning struggle, Rhoads settled in and retired 12 of the next 15 batters he faced, allowing just a Evan Clark ground-rule double in the third.
However, Lititz never seemed quite out of it and struck for two runs in the top of the sixth to make things interesting. Rohrer opened the inning with a single, and two batters later, Bryce Eberly cut the deficit to 5-3 with a towering home run to left-centerfield.
“At no point did it feel comfortable,” Sipe said. “Lititz jumped out to the early lead and fortunately we were able to answer. We had that big inning in the third but even after that it didn’t feel comfortable. We had a couple innings in a row where I don’t know if we were as focused as we could have been and allowed them to hang around until all of a sudden one big hit and it’s a tight game again.
“We talked late in the game how important it is to take advantage of opportunities once you get a team down and put them away. We were unable to do that but part of that was the fact that they continued to battle and continued to fight to find ways to get base runners and score a couple runs and keep it close. You got to tip your cap to them but I think you also need to do a better job of putting a team away if we get a lead.”
After Pirozzi relieved Martin (3 Ks, 3 BBs) and tossed a scoreless sixth, Travis Kraft led off the Lititz seventh with a walk off Rhoads to put the tying run at home plate. That forced Sipe to summon Young, who is battling through some arm soreness, from the bullpen.
Young quickly struck out Zimmerman before Byler ripped a single to right. However, with two runners on, Young put the finishing touches on this one, striking out both Pirozzi and Rohrer to close it out.
“We didn’t want to use Nate but we also knew that if we needed him he was there, so it’s nice to have that ace in the hole,” Sipe said. “He’s dealing with a little bit of an arm issue so we were hoping to rest him this weekend, and obviously we were able to do that for the most part. We hope to have him back to full strength next week and be able to go from there.”
In Thursday’s opener Ephrata trailed 3-0 in the top of the first to Marietta but rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning to tie it. Then, after grabbing a 4-3 lead in the second, Ephrata broke it wide open with a six-run fourth inning. Paul Lowrie knocked in two with a single while both Young and Ben Spencer added RBI hits in the inning.
The Chryslers had little trouble Friday in their 7-1 victory over Columbia as Hunter Johns spun a gem and limited the visitors to just four hits in the complete-game win.
The Region Four Tournament will continue through next Tuesday, with the eventual champion moving on to the States, which will be held July 28 through August 1 at Bear Stadium in Boyertown.
About Todd Ruth
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Sunrise to Sunset at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
Could anything be more beautiful than the sun shining at...
-
Hoffman Computer Associates: For All Your Computer Needs
Did you get a new computer? Do you need some...
-
Com-casting to a wider audience?
Comcast will extend its operations from a point south of...
-
Shop at the Whistle Stop this Saturday
The Whistle Stop Night Market in downtown Ephrata is the...
-
Ten Thousand Villages looks forward while embracing its past
In 1946, Akron’s Edna Byler returned from a trip to...
-
You can always bank on Santa
Kris Kringle will once again land at ENB, but greet...
-
Community steps up for injured coach
As the Ephrata Chryslers American Legion team was cruising toward...
-
Sunrise to Sunset at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
Could anything be more beautiful than the sun shining...
-
Hoffman Computer Associates: For All Your Computer Needs
Did you get a new computer? Do you need...
-
Com-casting to a wider audience?
Comcast will extend its operations from a point south...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
Sherry Daye Stewart says:
-
Susan E Rollman says: