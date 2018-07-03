Home   >   Sports   >   Chryslers need just one win to clinch

Chryslers need just one win to clinch

By on July 3, 2018
Ephrata pitcher Adam Maser delivers during action this past week. Photo by Missi Mortimer

The Ephrata Chryslers appear to be cruising toward another District 10 regular season crown.

Heading into the final week of regular season play, the Chryslers (8-0 league, 11-2-1 overall) need just one more win to clinch their seventh-straight District 10 regular season title.

Their first crack will come Tuesday night at Columbia, beginning at 6 p.m. They will then return home to War Memorial Thursday for a doubleheader (6 & 8 p.m.) vs. Marietta, before closing out league play Friday at home opposite Columbia (6 p.m.).

The District 10 League playoffs are set for July 12-17 all at War Memorial.

Prior to the post-season, Ephrata will take part in a special series at War Memorial this weekend as three of the top PA teams (Ephrata included) will battle three Maryland State powers.

There are games scheduled all day Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. Ephrata will open against Salisbury (Md.) Saturday in the 10 a.m. game. The Chryslers also will be in action Saturday at 8 p.m. when they take on LaPlata, the defending Maryland State champ, and Sunday when they square off against St. Mary’s (Md.) at 5:30 p.m.

This past weekend, Ephrata traveled to Hopewell, NJ, where they played a pair of games.

In game one vs. Falls, Ephrata struggled to a 6-2 loss as Nate Young took the loss. Aiden Bracken did pitch two innings of scoreless relief.

Ephrata faced Northampton in Game Two where the teams battled to a 1-1 tie.

Hunter Johns and Adam Schwartz combined to allow just the one run on the mound. Schwartz knocked in the lone run of the game for Ephrata with an RBI single.

