Chryslers remain hot heading into playoffs
Go 3-0 vs. Maryland teams
The defending State Champion Ephrata Chryslers enter the post-season on a tear.
Fresh off their first perfect regular season (12-0 in District 10 play), the Chryslers tuned up for the playoffs this past weekend by hosting the Pennsylvania-Maryland Challenge, which featured some of the best programs both states have to offer.
All the Chryslers did was go 3-0 against Maryland, including a 1-0 victory over defending Maryland State champ La Plata. Ephrata added a 4-2 win over Salisbury and defeated St. Mary’s 11-2 Sunday evening to close out their impressive tournament.
All this after winning the Clash of the Titans Tournament a few weeks ago, which included a victory over defending New Jersey champ Hopewell, and the Chryslers seem destined for another long post-season run.
“We have a lot of confidence, especially when we can do something like that beyond our league,” Ephrata Coach Derek Sipe said. “In the two tournaments that we hosted, both of them we were very successful and that shows us that we are not only a good team but are capable of competing at a very high level. When you can beat two different state champions from the year before in one season, that shows that we as a team can achieve at that similar level as we did a year ago.”
And they were quite good last post-season, winning their sixth District 10 League title in the last seven years. Then after a rough 0-2 trip to regionals, Ephrata still made states as the host team for the tournament. The Chryslers took advantage and went on to capture their first State title in history with a 7-0 victory over Wesleyville in the finals.
Ephrata then became just the second Lancaster County team (joining the 1990 Ephrata Elks club) to earn a trip to the Mid-Atlantic Regionals where the Chryslers advanced to the title game before falling to Hopewell, 10-6.
This year, Ephrata (18-2-1 overall) got off to a good start with the perfect regular season.
“Our first goal each year, to have a successful regular season and set ourselves up for a chance at the playoffs,” Sipe said. “Typically we’ve had no problem doing that but to have the quality of teams that we’ve had the past eight to 10 years and to not have (had a perfect regular season), it’s always special when you are able to do something that hasn’t been done before. There are not a lot of those things we can check off anymore but this was one of them.”
Now, the Chryslers begin their title defense starting this week with the District 10 Tournament held exclusively at War Memorial Field. Action gets underway Thursday night with a double header as Lititz and Columbia open the tournament at 5 p.m. with Ephrata squaring off against Marietta at 7:30 p.m.
The double-elimination tourney continues every day until a champion is crowned, which could happen either Sunday or Monday. The District 10 champ will advance to the Region Four Tournament, which is hosted by Hanover July 20-24.
“The first goal is to win the regular season and this is the next thing in line,” Sipe said of the league tourney. “We are well aware that baseball is a game that’s not meant to be won every single day. In one game scenario anything can happen so at this point each game we are fighting to continue our season. We need to focus on the task at hand and we are definitely going to drill that point home. But as long as we take care of the details and handle ourselves I think we should be OK.”
