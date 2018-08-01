Chryslers’ ride comes to an end

Fall one win short of return trip to Mid-Atlantic Regionals

Throughout the season, the Ephrata Chryslers American Legion team adopted a “next-man up” approach.

Despite entering the post-season short-handed with regular-season standouts Adam Schwartz and Nick Lucky off early to college, Ephrata found a way to persevere with seemingly every player on the roster making some kind of key contribution.

The Chryslers did so on their way to capturing a District 10 League title, and their “never-say-die” play carried them to the Region Four championship just last week.

And despite dropping their opening game at States, losing to Region Three champ Spring City in a 2-1 thriller in the double-elimination tournament held at Boyertown, the defending State champs somehow picked themselves off the canvas and nearly earned a spot in the State finals which also would have clinched a second-straight trip to the Mid-Atlantic Regionals.

Unfortunately, their ride came to an end late Tuesday with a 4-2 loss to Spring City in the loser’s bracket finals. Trailing 4-0 into the bottom of the seventh, Ephrata did not go without a fight. In fact, the Chryslers cut the lead in half and had the tying run in scoring position when Spring City reliever Kevin Hynes, the third pitcher of the inning, retired Andrew Thomas on strikes to end it.

With the win, Spring City and Souderton, a team Ephrata defeated 4-1 earlier Tuesday, will meet Wednesday at 12:07 p.m. at Boyertown in the title game.

The Chryslers, who were eliminated with Tuesday’s loss, closed out the season at 24-4-1.

“We gave ourselves a lot of life and put ourselves into a position to battle,” Ephrata Coach Derek Sipe said following Tuesday’s loss. “We fought and were a hit away from tying it or possibly taking a lead and winning it. The rest of the game didn’t go quite as we thought but we stayed alive and gave ourselves a chance. We never gave up, and it was good to see the guys keep themselves alive and go down fighting.”

Sipe admired this team as much as any, particularly the way it got here.

“There’s a sense that what we did here is even more special than what we were able to accomplish last year,” he said. “When everyone is here we are loaded. And to have a couple pitchers away and four of your first six hitters, to have guys just step in and perform the way they did it was like we didn’t miss that much. We might not have been quite as flashy or maybe didn’t hit the ball as well or quite as far but we found ways to scratch across runs and make plays and play fundamental baseball, and that will give you a chance to win any game that you are in. That’s what these guys did. I’m real proud of the guys that were here, being able to step in and fill some of those shoes and do really well.”

In Tuesday’s rematch of Game One of the tournament, Adam Maser took the ball and got through the first three innings unscathed, thanks in part to making good pitches at the right time as well as steady defensive play behind him.

In the second inning with two men aboard and two outs, left fielder Tyler Keppley laid out to snare Tyler Horban’s sinking liner to put an end to that threat. Then in the third, second baseman Kyle Rhoads turned a nice double play to keep Spring City off the board again.

However, in the fourth, Spring City drew first blood after Maser (5 innings, 7 hits, 1 K and 4 BBs) got two quick outs to start the frame. Ryan Harvey reached on a two-out hit before Nick Price followed with a walk. With two men aboard, Horban ripped a single over the first base bag and into right field to plate Harvey with the game’s first run. Kasey Caras then singled to left to plate two more runs and Spring City was in front 3-0.

While Spring City seemingly had runners on in every inning, its’ starter, Cole Webb cruised through six frames, allowing just a first inning double to Rhoads and a fifth-inning single to Dylan Embiscuso. He struck out five and walked four and kept the Ephrata offense in check for most of the night.

‘Their pitcher did a really good job making good pitches when he needed to and a couple times when we hit balls hard it seemed like they were right at someone,” Sipe said.

Spring City added an insurance run in the sixth off reliever Paul Lowrie, and needed just three more outs to salt this one away.

But Ephrata had other ideas as Embiscuso reached on an infield hit to lead off the seventh. Webb was replaced at that point by Horban, who got Aiden Bracken to fly out for the first out, but then walked Tim Beever and Ricky Bromirski to load the bases.

Rhoads then followed with another walk to force in Ephrata’s first run, and Spring City summoned Kevin Hynes from the bullpen. Keppley then hit an RBI ground out to second to make it 4-2 with two outs and four-hole hitter Nate Young coming to the plate with runners at second and third. Spring City intentionally walked Young to get to Thomas, who was making his first plate appearance of the tournament.

Thomas worked the count to 2-0 before Hynes came back with three-straight strikes to finally close things out out.

Caras and Horban both had two hits each to pace the nine-hit Spring City attack. Embiscuso had two of Ephrata’s three hits for the game.

“It was a great year,” Sipe said when asked to sum up the season. “We talk about how there are not many firsts that we haven’t been able to do as a program over the last decade. Well, we went undefeated during the league season, and that’s something we never did. We beat Hopewell (NJ) for the first time and that’s something we’ve been trying to do. We won our (regular season) tournament which is something we haven’t done because of Hopewell.

“There were just a lot of guys we needed at different times throughout the season to step up in one way or another. You have a roster for a reason and you play the schedule that we play for a reason. You are going to need everybody, and that’s what this group did. It just seems we keep making steps as a program and expectations continue to rise. To be third in the state is a disappointment for the guys. These guys really hate to end the season. They want more…they want more.”

Ephrata entered Game One Tuesday needing a win against Souderton, the lone undefeated team remaining in the tournament, to keep its season alive.

The Chryslers put the ball in the hands of Hunter Johns, and the left-hander, as he has done in each post-season start, delivered again.

Staked out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to a big two-out hit by Paul Lowrie, Johns went the distance en route to an eventual 4-1 victory. The lefty, who will be a senior at EHS in the fall, struck out just one but scattered five hits as the Chryslers advanced to face Spring City in Tuesday’s nightcap.

“It’s way easier pitching with a lead,” Johns said after the win. “Paul Lowrie came up big in the first inning and we go up 2-0 and my whole mindset changes. I can work the corners a little more and allow more base runners without the consequences.”

Fresh off an 11-run burst in Monday’s do-or-die victory over Hempfield East, the Chryslers’ offense picked up where it left off against Souderton.

Bromirski drew a lead-off walk to open the game and one out later advanced to second on a wild pitch. Then after Keppley walked, Lowrie came up with two outs and drilled a shot to the gap in left-center to score both Bromirski and Keppley for the quick 2-0 advantage.

“That hit in the first inning was huge,” Sipe said. “One, it kind of calmed us down, we knew we had a long day ahead of us and to start like that I think it really gave us a lot of momentum. And with Hunter out there a lot of times two runs are going to hold up.”

Ephrata tacked on with another run in the third to go up 3-0 as Maser knocked in Lowrie with an RBI single.

Meanwhile, Johns cruised through the first three frames before running into trouble in the fourth.

Luke Barnum (double) and Nolan Bolton (single) led off with back-to-back hits. Barnum moved to third on Bolton’s hit and scored on a sac fly to left off the bat of Moses Clemens. However, with two runners on and Souderton threatening again in the inning, Johns coaxed a pair of fly outs to limit the damage to one.

It stayed that way until the top of the sixth when Ephrata got that run back. Maser beat out an infield hit, moved to second and third on a pair of wild pitches then scored one out later on Bracken’s RBI ground out.

Johns took it from there, retiring seven of the last eight batters to close out the huge win.

Moser paced the four-hit Ephrata attack, going 2-for-3 in the victory.

«««

Ephrata opened up the State Tournament Saturday with a 2-0 loss to Region Three champion Spring City in a game that featured a pair of soon-to-be Division One pitchers in the Chrysler’s Young (George Mason) and SC’s Grant Calvarese (St. Joseph’s) toeing the slab.

And both lived up to their billing, matching goose eggs for each of the first five innings. However, in the bottom of the fifth, Spring City broke through, breaking up Young’s no-hitter and rallying for the game’s first run.

Ryan Harvey’s one-out single past first base was his team’s first hit of the day, and they would collect a total of three in the inning, the last of which was a bases loaded single to center to score Harvey that put Spring City on top 1-0. Young did bear down and record two strikeouts following the run to limit the damage.

However, Spring City added to its lead in the sixth when Young reached his pitching limit with one out and a runner on third. Lowrie came on but after a walk, Harvey delivered a single up the middle through a drawn-in infield to make it 2-0.

Ephrata did not go quietly in the seventh as Keppley and Lowrie both reached on back-to-back one out singles. Calvarese reached his pitching limit at that point, but Harvey came on to get a ground out and a strikeout to earn the save.

For the game, Calvarese picked up the win, allowing just three hits and one walk in 6.1 innings pitched with four strikeouts.

Young was the tough-luck loser as the big lefty struck out 13 batters while allowing three hits in 5.1 innings.

Sunday afternoon, the Chryslers faced their first elimination game against Region Six champion Uniontown. Ephrata put it’s hopes on the shoulders of pitcher Bracken, and the left-hander delivered in a big way.

Like Young, he carried a no-hitter into the fifth before Dylan Bohna broke it up with a solid single to left. However, by that time, the Ephrata offense had staked him out to a big 5-0 lead, and Bracken and the Chryslers held on for an eventual 7-2 victory.

Bracken went the distance for Ephrata, allowing four hits and walking just one to earn the complete-game victory.

Offensively, Ephrata got on track early, plating three runs in the first and two more in the third against Uniontown starter Greg Lancaster (2 Ks, 6 BBs).

Rhoads delivered the first run with an RBI double in the bottom of the first. Lowrie added an RBI on a sac fly before Beever walked with the bases loaded to plate the third Ephrata run.

In the third, Maser singled home Young, who led off the inning with a hit, and Maser later scored on a fielder’s choice ground out off the bat of Embiscuso.

Uniontown did get on the board in the fifth when Bohna scored on Nick Kumor’s RBI ground out, which made it 5-1.

However, Ephrata tacked on two more runs in the sixth to salt this one away.

Rhoads went 3-for-4 to pace Ephrata’s eight-hit attack.

With the win, Ephrata moved on to Monday’s do-or-die match-up where the Chryslers found themselves down 4-0 after one inning to Region Seven champ Hempfield East. But with their backs seemingly against the wall, the Chryslers battled back to win a wild 11-7 affair to advance to Tuesday.

Embiscuso paced the offense with a perfect 4-for-4 day while Rhoads and Ashton Sensenig combined for the moundwork for Ephrata.

After Hempfield East sent nine men to the plate in the bottom of the first, Ephrata rallied for a three spot in the top of the second to make it a ballgame.

Maser and Embiscuso led of the inning with back-to-back singles before Bracken struck out and Ben Spencer grounded into a fielder’s choice. With two outs, Sensenig delivered a clutch hit to center to plate Embiscuso with the first Ephrata run. Then, following a wild pitch which put runners at second and third, Bromirski ripped a single up the middle to plate the second and third runs.

Rhoads, the starter, settled down after the first inning and got through the second and third innings unscathed, setting up the Chryslers to take the lead in the top of the fourth.

Spencer opened the fourth with a single and advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches. One out later, Bromirski drew a walk before Spencer scored the tying run on an RBI ground out by Rhoads. Keppley then gave Ephrata the lead to stay when his single to center scored Bromirski to give the Chryslers a 5-4 lead.

Ephrata added three more runs in each of the fifth and sixth frames to pull away. Hempfield East did score two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth before Sensenig came on to close things out.

Embiscuso knocked in two runs to go along with his four hits, and scored twice. Keppley added a pair of singles for the winners, who collected 10 hits on the day.