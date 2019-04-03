Cocalico girls down Ephrata to stay unbeaten
Led by senior Katie Heck’s five goals, the Cocalico girls’ lacrosse team dominated Ephrata, 23-4 on Monday evening at Wellspan Mountaineer Field. The victory kept the Eagles (3-0 league, 5-0 overall) tied at the top of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.
The visitors found the back of the cage early and often, invoking a running clock just 8:31 into the contest with a 10-0 lead. Cocalico stretched the lead to 12-0 before the Mounts got on the board with a pair of goals by sophomore Alyssa Wene. The half ended with a 17-3 lead for the Lady Eagles.
Cocalico controlled both the ball and the real estate in the second half, outscoring Ephrata 6-1 for the final margin.
“Our transition looked good. We were cutting to the ball. We were making sure we were placing our shots,” explained Cocalico head coach Courtney Reinhold, when asked to assess her club’s effort. “We were also winning the draw control, which is going to be key for us this season.”
A total of 12 different girls scored goals for Cocalico, who now have three players in the L-L’s top ten. Junior Claire Eberly (3 goals, 2 assists) and sophomore Hannah Custer (2, 2) joined Heck on that list.
Also scoring for the Eagles was senior Corrie Lescoe (2, 2), junior Jameson Kernaghan (3, 0), senior Emma Sandherr (2, 0), seniors Adeline Landis and Allyson Hirneisen and a quartet of freshmen. Those were Madison Buscavage, Amren Stoner, Alinda Sweigart and Thanna Sweigart.
“One of our goals for tonight was to get some new girls in at the varsity level,” added Reinhold. “Not only to prepare for the end of this year, but also for next year, as we graduate five starters.”
A total of 13 of the goals were assisted by other players, another positive noted by Reinhold.
“We know we can drive against teams now,” she said. “Tonight was focusing on being sure we can pass and that we’re taking smart shots off that pass and that our feeds are on point.”
Wene scored her third goal late in the game, giving her nine for the season, tops for the Mounts. The fourth goal was scored by sophomore Arianna VanderWal.
“We have a young team with a lot of new players,” said Ephrata first-year coach Maggie Cardin, after the game. “There are a bunch of girls on our varsity that were never in a lacrosse game ever. I know that the score doesn’t reflect our growth, but if you watched the first game and the game tonight, it’s evident that the girls on the field are growing. I’m excited to see that.”
Up next for Ephrata is a Thursday evening contest, as the Lady Mounts (0-2, 0-4) host Garden Spot (0-2, 1-4), followed by a Monday afternoon game at perennial power Manheim Township.
“The goal is to continue to work on fundamentals and keep up the intensity,” added Cardin. “We have some super athletic girls. It makes me so excited for the future.”
In addition to Monday, Cocalico also was in action last Thursday at Lampeter-Strasburg where the Eagles posted a 13-10 victory over the Pioneers.
Cocalico led 5-3 at the half before out-scoring L-S 8-7 down the stretch to earn the win.
Heck scored four goals to lead the way for Cocalico. Custer and Eberly each added three scores while Kernaghan had a pair of goals. Lescoe added the other Cocalico goal.
Kelsey Kimmel led the Pioneers with four goals on the day.
Cocalico goalie Alayna Trynosky made 13 saves on the day to earn the win in net for the Eagles.
Ephrata, meanwhile, was in action Saturday at home where the Mounts dropped a 10-9 heartbreaker to visiting Cedar Cliff in non-league action.
Trailing 7-3 at the half, Ephrata out-scored the Colts 6-3 in the second half but came up short by one goal.
Freshman Mallory Kline scored three goals to lead Ephrata. Hannah Santosus, Wene and Claire Schwartz each added two goals apiece in the loss.
Lorelei Campbell made eight stops in net for the Mounts.
Ephrata was also in action last Wednesday at home where they dropped an 18-4 decision to visiting Wyomissing in non-league play.
Wyomissing put this one away early, with a 13-4 first-half spurt.
Wene paced Ephrata with three goals while Annie Slovak added the other Mountaineer score. Campbell made seven stops in the loss.
Cocalico returns to action Friday afternoon where the Eagles will host nine-time reigning L-L champion Manheim Township, beginning at 4:15 p.m. The Eagles also will be on the road next Monday (4:15 p.m.) to face Garden Spot.
