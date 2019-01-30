Cocalico wrestlers earn three medals

May, Sola grab 4th while Bearinger takes 7th

While the end results may not have been as flashy as in year’s past when Cocalico routinely came away with individual titles, the Eagles sent three wrestlers to the medal stand Saturday at the L-L League Tournament held at Garden Spot, when it was all said and done.

Seniors Alex May (160) and Ben Sola (195) continued their successful seasons as both wrestlers captured fourth-place medals at their respective weight classes. And sophomore Ben Bearinger added the third medal for the Eagles after losing his first bout and wrestling all the way back to secure seventh place at 170 pounds to pace Cocalico.

“Overall, there were a lot of positives,” said Eagle first-year Coach Teddy Wolf. “Alex May had the best tournament he’s ever had, and 4th is his highest finish at L-Ls so that was good. Ben Sola also wrestled a good tournament and did a good job wrestling back after taking (that early) loss. This tournament was good preparation for these two for the post-season.”

“I was also very pleased with Ben Bearinger’s tournament,” he continued. “It is not easy to place as a sophomore, and it was awesome to see him get a medal. He wrestled hard the whole time, as he always does. The goal is always to get as many medals as possible, but I was very pleased with those three. Some other guys lost some tough ones early, and we only took nine guys, so earning a lot of medals was much harder this year. There were a lot of positives with some of the guys who did not medal, and many of them wrestled hard even when they were losing. Some of the younger guys really stepped up and just fell short. I’m excited about the future of this program.”

May (20-9) started off strong, with a first-round pin against Manheim Central’s Clay Bedi (5:27). He then followed that up with a 14-3 major over McCaskey’s Andrew Vogelbacher to earn a berth in the semifinals where he faced top-seeded Josh MacNamara of Conestoga Valley, the eventual champion.

MacNamara would end May’s title hopes, winning by fall in 4:00, but May would rebound with a pin against second-seeded Ethan Walmer to advance to the third-place match. There he would meet Volgebacher again, but the McCaskey wrestler would go on to avenge his earlier loss to May in a 7-4 verdict.

Sola (24-8) pinned Manheim Township’s Samuel Christ in the prelims (:41) before decking Alex Cruz of Lancaster Catholic in 2:27 to make the quarterfinals against Warwick’s Roland McClune. The Warwick wrestler, who would go on to win the championship at 195, sent Sola to the loser’s bracket with a 9-0 major decision victory.

There, he decked Adam Firestine of Elco in 1:39, and then knocked off Octorara’s Jacob Eckman, who came in as the top seed, 6-5 to gain a berth in the third-place match. There, he settled for fourth as Hempfield’s Chase Mathias earned a hard-fought 6-4 victory over Sola.

“I did expect Sola and Alex to be in the mix for a medal,” Wolf said. “I actually believed they both could win the tournament. I know it is tough to come in and take first, but I thought they both had a shot. Fourth was a best finish for both of them, so I was pleased that they showed big improvements. Sola’s weight class had a lot of good kids take wins and losses. Alex was on fire and was plugging through.”

Bearinger (9-10) took a 12-1 major decision loss to Lebanon’s Dallas Ocasio in the first round at 170, but regrouped in the first round of consolations to earn an 11-10 decision over Annville-Cleona’s Daniel Tobias. After earning a forfeit win over Connor Perry of L-S, he dropped a tight 4-2 decision to Penn Manor’s Cole Shenk in the consy semis.

That placed him in the seventh-place match, opposite Jacob Zook of Garden Spot. Bearinger made quick work of Zook, clamping the Spartan in just 53 seconds to grab seventh place.

“I was incredibly pleased with Bearinger’s performance,” Wolf said. “It’s tough as a sophomore to compete at an upper weight. He kept wrestling back, and he even won a match in the last four seconds on Friday night with a four-point takedown. Ending the medal rounds with a pin was also a great way to finish the tournament, and I’m very excited about Ben’s future.”

The three Eagle medal winners, as well as the rest of their teammates, will look to build off their success when Cocalico competes at the District Three Triple-A Section One Tournament at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15-16.