Community steps up for injured coach
As the Ephrata Chryslers American Legion team was cruising toward its seventh District 10 title in eight seasons this past week, they did so with heavy hearts.
Ephrata assistant coach Ethan Sipe, younger brother of head coach Derek Sipe, was involved in a serious jet skiing accident July 4 that left him with a broken pelvis and bleeding on the brain. The younger Sipe was hospitalized at Lancaster General in a medically induced coma.
However, as of Tuesday evening, Ethan had begun to make great progress according to his brother.
“The last 48 hours have been like a night and day difference,” Derek said Tuesday by phone. “We were kind of waiting for awhile for the moment he would wake up, and he’s been able to do that in the last 48 hours. He’s able to interact and nod his head, thumbs up, thumbs down, make facial expressions…it’s been great to see.”
What else that has been great to see, Derek says, has been the “unbelievable” Ephrata community support with medical costs for the family mounting by the day.
This past Thursday at Ephrata’s first game of the tournament vs. Marietta, a 50-50 raffle was held with all proceeds going to the Sipes. Also, the Ephrata War Memorial Association agreed to donate the gate from that game, and together with the 50-50, more than $6,700 was raised.
In addition, a GoFundMe page was set up last week for the family, and as of this writing, $18,165 of the goal of $20,000 has been raised. Anyone looking to contribute can do so by logging onto: https://www.gofundme.com/6jh76-fundraiser-for-ethan
Black Forest Brewery also collected donations at the brewery this past weekend that will benefit the Sipes.
There are still more fund-raising events planned. On Wednesday, July 18, Javateas is donating 15 percent of its sales from all three locations to the Sipes, either at 1 Dutchland Avenue, 333 N State Street, or its Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital Kiosk. They will also be accepting cash donations through Friday, July 20.
And on Monday, July 23, from 4-10 p.m., the Dutchmaid Deck/Lounge will donate food profit proceeds to the Sipe family.
“Just that first game was unbelievable how many people we never saw at a game before,” Derek said, “but I guess one way or another Ethan or our family played a part in their lives and they showed up. And then obviously the result of the night and the amount that we received was amazing. Just seeing all the people who were on his side, thinking about him and praying for him was just pretty amazing. And then people who couldn’t make it but reached out and wanted to give and help…and that’s still happening.
“I think that part is pretty special, and when you are able to see a community do what they are doing, it makes everything my dad has done and our family has done and now the children kind of getting into it kind of makes all that worth it. We can’t thank the community enough. We are finding out they really take care of their own…that’s for sure.”
