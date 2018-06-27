‘Cracker details, other facts & figures

The early weather report for the 41st running of the Ephrata Firecracker Run is typical for the Fourth of July event.

Hot and humid temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are expected as Ephrata hosts its annual five-mile road race to kick off the July 4 celebration.

The main event kicks off in Grater Park at 8 a.m. next Wednesday with the one-mile Fun Run set to immediately follow around 9:15 a.m.

Register online at Pretzelcitysports.com or go to www.ephratarec.com to download registration form (no T-shirts). Raceday registration will be held from 6-7:30 a.m.

Because the day of the race falls on our publishing day, all race results will be published in the following week’s paper, the edition of July 11.

Any questions, contact Jean Wentz at 717-738-1167 (ext. 105).

A full field is expected to participate, despite the hot temperatures, as was the case a year ago when 512 runners crossed the finish line. Ephrata’s own Zach Lefever, who just completed his freshman cross country and track & field season at the University of Pittsburgh, captured his first Firecracker title when he finished first in a time of 26:50.2. Lancaster’s Duncan Hopkins was runner-up, some nine seconds off the pace. Adam Harriger, the 2016 champion, placed third (27:24.2) while the rest of the top 10 included: 4. Harrison Schettler (27:31.5); 5. Daryl Weaver (27:34.5); 6. John Wallace (27:40.6); 7. Alex Smith (27:57.6); 8. Mike Monaghan (28:23.8); 9. Andrew Friesema (28:27.1); and 10. Christopher Myers (28:31.2).

On the women’s side, another first-time champion was crowned as 24-year-old Alyssa Kennedy of Lancaster held off Donna Hodge of York to win in her race debut. The former University of Delaware runner turned in a winning time of 32:12.6 to finish almost 25 seconds ahead of Hodge, who took second with a time of 32:37.2.

According to a source, the Review has learned that Lefever has a prior commitment and will be unable to try to defend his crown. However, plenty of quality runners are expected to be there to earn the chance to become Firecracker champion.

Facts & Figures

The race course has been altered several times over the years, and has been again this year to honor race founder Barry “Birch” Kachel. This year, the course will go by Kachel’s house on Sycamore Ave., so if you’re running, make sure to give him a wave as you go by.

A total of 22,868 runners have crossed the finish line in the 40 prior years of the event.

The most runners in one particular year occurred in 2013 when a whopping 836 runners finished the race.

The winners in 1978, the first year of the race, were Greg Cauller and Marge Rosasco.

On the male side, Cauller has won three titles, tying him with Jeff Bradley and Daryl Weaver for third place on the all-time list. Mark Amway leads the pack with seven overall Firecracker titles while Randy Haas sits in second place with five crowns. Matt Seigford and Bob Dressler are other multiple winners, each claiming a pair of titles.

On the women’s side, Connie Buckwalter leads the way with six career titles. Kathleen Jobes is right behind her with five wins while Beth Guerin and Lynne Walmer have each won the race three times. Patty Weldon is the only other multiple winner with a pair of wins.

Mark Amway holds the record for fastest time, setting the mark with a time of 24:30 in 1987. On the women’s side, Weldon owned the record with a time of 28:33 she set back in 1989 on the original course. However, Jobes set the new course mark in 2008 with a time of 28:06.