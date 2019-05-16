CV overcomes early Ephrata lead to eliminate Mounts
Ephrata got the start it wanted Tuesday night vs. Cumberland Valley in the district Class 3A playoff opener at Mountaineer Field.
The Mounts jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead and looked as though they would breeze into Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Unfortunately, Cumberland Valley had other plans.
The Eagles, stymied early by Ephrata’s zone defense, suddenly figured it out. CV ended the half on a 4-2 run to make it 6-5. Then in the third quarter, the Eagles took total control, out-drawing Ephrata 8-0 while allowing the Mounts just 90 seconds of possession time as they opened up a three-goal advantage and eventually held on for a 13-9 victory.
Easton Lanclos scored five goals while teammates Jared Plessinger and Max Krevsky each added three goals and an assist as the Eagles (13-6) moved on and will face top-seeded Manheim Township Thursday (4:30 p.m.) in Neffsville.
Ephrata, which captured the Section Two title this season while advancing to both the L-L League and District Three playoffs, closes out the season at 14-5.
“They just started hitting some shots,” Ephrata Coach Mike O’Donnell said of CV’s turn-around. “They hit a couple shots deep and really did a good job of dodging at the seams in our zone, and we had some miscommunication and they were able to move the ball and get good shots off those original dodges. And in that third quarter they just hit a couple shots from the outside. We tried to make the adjustment and just packed it in and made them dodge to see if they could beat us from the outside, and they did today. We got to take our hats off to them.”
As stated above, Ephrata was strong at the start as Navy commit Bryson Rhee, who led the way with six goals and two assists, scored the first two goals of the night to put the Mounts out in front 2-0.
Ephrata goalie Ethan Moyer (9 saves) came up with a couple huge saves as well as the Mounts frustrated CV early on.
After Tucker Parmer scored off a Rhee assist to make it 3-0, Plessinger finally got the Eagles on the board off an assist from Nathaniel Herbster with Ephrata in a man down situation with 45 seconds left in the period. But Rhee hit Blake Billingsley in front of the net, and he deposited his second goal of the season into the net with 12 seconds left in the period and Ephrata was back up by three at 4-1 after one.
The tide began to change early in the second quarter after both teams traded goals in the first minute of play. Ephrata couldn’t capitalize on a pair of CV turnovers, and the Eagles eventually cashed in at the other end on a shot from the slot by Krevsky to cut the Mounts’ lead to 5-3.
Then after a CV faceoff win, Krevsky found Lanclos on the doorstep and suddenly it was a one-goal game. Rhee momentarily stopped the bleeding with a goal to make it 6-4 with 1:32 to go. But Plessinger’s rip from the top of the circle found net with 35 seconds left and it was 6-5 Ephrata at the half.
That set the stage for the third period which was dominated by the Eagles. CV held possession for the first 10:27 of the clock, out-scoring the Mounts 4-0 during that stretch to grab the lead for good. Rhee did all he could to keep his team in the game, scoring on the lone two Mount possessions of the period in the final 2:33, but the damage was done.
“You guys have seen us this year and I’m a broken record,” O’Donnell said to a group of reporters when asked of his team’s lack of faceoff wins. “We are not a good faceoff team right now and that killed us. It’s been our Achilles Heel all year. We’ve really struggled to find an answer tonight and in other games in the faceoff X, and that’s something our coaching staff will have to put our heads together and come up with an answer for next year.”
Leading 10-8 going into the fourth, CV out-scored the Mounts 3-1 over the final 12 minutes to salt this one away to close out Ephrata’s year.
“(The season) was successful,” O’Donnell said. “We achieved three of the four goals we set out for our team. We won the section, made the league playoffs and made the District playoffs. And we haven’t made both of those in five years or so. We wanted to beat Hempfield (in the L-L playoffs) and we wanted to beat (Cumberland Valley) but Rome wasn’t built in a day. We are making progress.
“I just told the underclassmen, rebuilding is difficult, building up is difficult but I think maintaining is even more challenging. We got that bar set pretty high and now we just got to try to maintain and even raise that bar even higher, without some key guys that aren’t going to be back.”
All told, Ephrata will have to replace four seniors who started Tuesday, including Rhee, who not only scored 81 goals and added 34 assists this year but helped change the culture of the program.
“When he came in here we were coming off a two-win season,” O’Donnell said. “And he just had a really big impact, not just wins, losses, goals, records and that kind of thing…obviously he’s done a great job with all the measurables. But he’s done a good job with helping to change the culture, getting the whole team to just kind of care about lacrosse a little more. He’s a lacrosse junkie…he does it all the time, and his work habits and his love of lacrosse has rubbed off on our kids and it’s made all the difference in the world. That’s a pretty cool legacy for him to leave, not only we won more games than the previous season every year that he was here, but just to kind of have that cultural shift, not just him, but he was the main driver behind that. And now we are excited to watch him at the Navel Academy.”
About Todd Ruth
Latest News
-
Primary election is Tuesday
Ed Note: The printed version of The Ephrata Review omitted...
- Posted May 17, 2019
- 0
-
Savor the Season at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
It’s the season of locally grown strawberries, rhubarb, asparagus, and...
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
Everyone at the Walmart Vision Center, including owner Melissa Plowmaker,...
-
CV overcomes early Ephrata lead to eliminate Mounts
Ephrata got the start it wanted Tuesday night vs....
-
Golden Shue: Junior wins 800, sets school record in 1600
Tyler Shue had a big decision to make. The reigning...
-
Sensenig & Gingrich claim first L-L titles
Olivia Sensenig picked the right time to come up with...
-
What it’s all about
Steady rain can’t dampen success of 30th Mother’s Day convoy...
-
Primary election is Tuesday
Ed Note: The printed version of The Ephrata Review...
- May 17, 2019
- 0
-
Savor the Season at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
It’s the season of locally grown strawberries, rhubarb, asparagus,...
- May 16, 2019
- 0
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
Everyone at the Walmart Vision Center, including owner Melissa...
- May 16, 2019
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
baelyn says:
-
James Dougherty says:
-
Paul Pavao says: