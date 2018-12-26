Home   >   Sports   >   Eagles bowlers roll into first place; Knock off Spartans in battle of unbeatens

By on December 26, 2018

Cocalico Bowling
Hunter Keller

The top two Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three bowling teams toed the line last Thursday at 222 Dutch Lanes Center in Akron.

Two-time defending champion Cocalico came into the match with a points record of 19-2 over three matches. Garden Spot was unblemished at 21-0. Both were undefeated in section play.

There were two critical frames in games one and two that clinched a 5-2 win for the Eagles (4-0), moving them ahead of the Spartans (3-1) in the Section Three standings.

Already leading by 60 pins going into the tenth frame of game one, the Cocalico five of Hunter Keller, Nathan Buckwalter, Tristan Current, Tyrus Current and K.C. Miller bowled nine strikes compared to three by Garden Spot. The 125-pin victory captured the first two points and would go a long way toward the overall pins point.

“We needed that first game to establish our position,” explained senior captain Miller. “I think it was very important because we needed to prove to ourselves that we are worthy of first place.”

“You want to start off strong and get the momentum,” added Keller. “To just get fired up for the rest of the match.”

The Spartans roared back in game two’s third frame. Colby Walton, Owen Colby, T.J. Delp, Amanda Lynch and Trevor Courtney all rolled strikes. For Courtney, it was his third straight of seven he would bowl in game two.

The Eagle answered immediately, as all five struck in the fourth frame. Keller and Buckwalter made it seven straight strikes in the fifth, as Cocalico won game two by 31 pins. Miller put the final nail in the coffin by rolling two strikes in the tenth.

The win put the Eagles up 4-0 with one final game to go.

“That was one of the very important moments of the match,” said Keller. “Coming back strong, even when you’re down. To keep the energy going.”

Garden Spot made its first substitution of the season in game three, replacing Colby with Chris Torres. The Spartan came through with a 213, sparking Garden Spot to their highest team game of the season. The 1008-948 victory earned the Spartans two points, but still fell short in overall pins.

All five Cocalico bowlers have recorded top ten games from Sections three and four. Miller has the highest at 248 and is in the number two position among girls. This demonstrates the depth of a team that leads the two sections in team per-game average.

“The amount of depth that we have is so important,” noted Miller. “It’s really comforting.”

“In case one of us is down, it’s nice to have someone to switch into,” added Keller.

On this day, Buckwalter (608) led the way. He was closely followed by Keller (584), Miller (582), Tyrus Current (567) and Tristan Current (528).

The Eagles dual season continues after New Year’s with matches at “The Dutch” on Jan. 2 (Columbia) and Jan. 7 (Lancaster Catholic). The rematch with Garden Spot, which could go a long way toward the section championship, is Jan. 30.

