Eagles brush off Crest
Set up semifinals showdown with Barons in Manheim Friday
Cocalico had a chance to impose its will on Cedar Crest early Friday in the District Three Class 5-A quarterfinals in Denver.
And the Eagles didn’t waste the opportunity.
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Eagles embarked on a marathon 16-play, 70-yard drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock and culminated with a one-yard touchdown run by Garrett Longenecker.
“It was a great drive into the wind…we made a lot of good plays and that was a great way to start the game,” Cocalico Coach Dave Gingrich said.
While it was just one first-period score, what it did was set the tone for what would be a physically-taxing evening for the Falcons and one that would result in a convincing 42-7 Cocalico victory.
As was the case when these two teams met during the regular season, turnovers certainly played a big part. Cedar Crest (8-3) turned the ball over six times Friday and quarterback Logan Horn went down with an injury in the first quarter and never returned.
Cocalico (10-1), meanwhile, scored on five of its six possessions in the first half to open up a big lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Quarterback Noah Palm led the way for the Eagles, rushing for 150 yards and a score while adding a touchdown pass in the win. Senior fullback Brandon Brubaker chipped in with 52 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles advanced to Friday’s semifinals where they’ll face rival Manheim Central, a 55-0 victory over Waynesboro.
“We’ve been coming out and playing defense first in a lot of the games, but we got the ball this time and just wanted to prove that we could score on them and drive down the field and run some clock,” Brubaker said of the start.
Mission accomplished.
Brubaker had his number called seven times on that first drive as the Eagles gained five first downs en route to finding the end zone with 3:51 to go in the quarter to draw first blood at 7-0 on Longenecker’s score.
The Falcons, who rushed for 99 yards and threw for another 73, made three-straight first downs to begin their initial series following the Cocalico score. However, after moving to the Cocalico 26, Kendall Shand fumbled it back to the Eagles. Then on the very next play, Palm broke free around right end and sprinted for a 58-yard score to make it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“We watch a lot of film and you could just see that their safeties were coming down and going to the pitchman so once you see that, you can’t pitch it. You just got to take it and go,” Palm, who had six runs of 10 or more yards on the night, explained.
“That’s a pretty good way to start the game,” Gingrich reiterated. “And then to turn them over right away and come back down and score again…that was big.”
Palm’s counterpart, Horn, got hurt on the final play of the first quarter when he was drilled while throwing a pass. That pass was picked off by Cocalico’s Conlan Kerschner.
While Cocalico didn’t score on that drive, the Eagle defense got the ball right back when they recovered a Neisso Dorvil fumble at the Falcon 15-yard line. Three plays later, Brubaker cashed in on a one-yard run to make it 21-0.
After Cedar Crest got on the board with a 34-yard touchdown pass from reserve quarterback Tanner Miller (6-14-2, 73 yards) to wideout Cole Laney to cut the Eagle lead to 21-7, Cocalico responded with two more scores to balloon the lead to 35-7 at the half.
First, after an Owen Zimmerman kickoff return set up the Eagles at the Falcons’ 36, Brubaker closed out a quick six-place drive with a one-yard TD run with 3:20 to go in the half.
Then, after the Eagle defense forced a quick punt, Cocalico hit paydirt again as Palm connected with Ronald Zahm for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds remaining in the half.
Cocalico closed out the scoring early in the third quarter after Miller was picked off by Zimmerman at midfield. It took the Eagles seven plays with Brubaker capping it off with his third, one-yard plunge of the game with 8:02 to go in the quarter.
The Eagles rushed for 276 yards on 45 carries for the game, and both Palm and Brubaker credited the offensive line for making big holes while helping the offense control the ball and the clock.
“It all starts with the lineman,” Palm said. “If they do things right then we (as runners) just have to get our runs right.”
“We are all just meshing right now,” Brubaker added. “The line is opening huge holes and Noah is making great reads. And all of the running backs are running hard, trying to get as many yards as they can, while also taking care of the ball.”
They’ll need more of that success, and less penalties (Cocalico was whistled for 10 penalties for 105 yards Friday) if they are to avenge their lone blemish of the season—a 17-7 loss in Week Five — against the Barons this Friday in Manheim.
“We welcome the opportunity,” Gingrich said. “They came over here and took it to us the last time so we’ll find out if we’ve made any improvements or anything like that. They are a great team and I would expect that to be a great game Friday night.”
“I’m excited for it. I wanted that to happen,” Palm added of the upcoming match-up with Manheim. “We didn’t play our best the first time. We just got to get going and do what we are supposed to do and we’ll be fine.”
Brubaker said he’s been hoping to get another shot at the Barons after their mid-season loss.
“Ever since Week Five we knew that was our goal…to play Manheim again,” he said. “It’s going to be a huge game. They are going to be tough like last time. We just have to go out and play our game for 48 minutes. We just got to do our job and we can’t make mistakes.”
The winner of Friday’s semifinal in Manheim will advance to the District Three title game to be played Friday, Nov. 24, in Hersheypark Stadium.
