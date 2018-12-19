- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Eagles can’t close the deal
Pair of tight losses leave them winless in league play
For the third-straight time Monday, the Cocalico boys basketball team struggled to close out a game.
After winning their first two games of the season on their way to capturing the Conestoga Valley Tournament title, the Eagles have hit a rut, and Monday dropped their third-straight contest this time on the road at Northern Lebanon.
Friday night at home vs. Elco, the visitors broke a 35-35 tie late to eventually earn a 42-39 victory over the Eagles. Monday, again the Eagles couldn’t close the deal at Northern Lebanon in a tight Section Three-Four crossover contest.
Leading 22-17 at the break, Cocalico saw the Vikings grab the lead after three quarters and eventually earn a tight 48-46 decision over the Eagles.
Ethan Borcky scored a game-high 15 points, which included four key three-pointers, to pace Northern Lebanon (1-1 Section Four, 3-4 overall). Josh Bowers chipped in with 12 points for the winners while Peyton Wolfe added nine in the win.
Carter Nuneville led the Eagles with 12 points while Trey Griffin and Peyton Stetter each had nine points in the loss.
Cocalico dropped to 0-2 in Section Three (2-3 overall).
Back to Friday’s game with Elco, where the Eagles battled back after a slow start to knot the game at 35-35 on a lay-up by Ben Karbe with 5:38 to play.
With the momentum on their side, it appeared as though Cocalico was in prime position to lock up the win.
But that wasn’t the case, however.
After the Raiders’ Bryce Coletti answered Karbe’s game-tying field goal with a lay-up to give his team the lead once again, a pair of Cocalico turnovers followed. On the second Cocalico miscue, Coletti made the Eagles pay as he drained a clutch three-pointer to make it a five-point game (40-35) with 2:19 to go.
Cocalico’s Carter Nuneville got the deficit back to three at 40-37 with a deuce with 2:06 remaining, and then the Eagles, with just one second-half foul, were forced to foul quickly to put the Raiders in a one-and-one situation. Finally, with 43 seconds left, that mission was accomplished. Then, Elco’s Ben Horst obliged with a missed front end.
Karbe then responded at the other end by converting an inside look to cut the deficit to 40-39 with 25 ticks remaining, and Coletti was quickly fouled.
But the junior guard stepped up and made both free throws to make it a three-point game.
After calling timeout with nine seconds left, the Eagles inbounded and got the ball on Connor Mack’s hands for a chance to tie. However, Coletti collapsed on him, deflected the ball away and Mack never was able to get off a potential game-tying three-point shot as time expired.
“That’s just very frustrating,” Cocalico Coach Seth Sigman said of the final play. “It’s not like we drew up anything crazy. We were doing stuff we do every day in practice. However, we just didn’t take care of the ball and turned it over.”
It was a sloppy end to a sloppily played fourth period by the Eagles, who had five big turnovers in the quarter, including three when they had an opportunity to tie or take the lead down the stretch.
“We have to handle pressure better,” Sigman said. “In big moments, we got a couple stops. But when they missed a shot we never got the rebound or never got the loose ball…a couple times it was tipped around and they got it back.
“It’s not just the losing,” Sigman continued, “it’s losing by having bad turnovers, not getting rebounds and not scrapping for loose balls. If a team is better than us, OK. You have a bad shooting night, all right, but we got to be scrappy. That’s who we are, that’s our DNA. And we didn’t do that tonight.”
Coletti and Asher Kemble both had 13 points to pace Elco. Carter Nuneville led the Eagles with 11 points while Karbe added nine in the loss.
Cocalico will look to break its three-game slide Wednesday night (7:30 p.m.) at home vs. Lancaster Catholic. The Eagles also will be in action Friday night on the road at Octorara.
About Todd Ruth
Latest News
-
Momentum builder: Lady Mounts start strong, hold on to down Comets
Monday night looked like it would be an easy night...
-
Eagles can’t close the deal
Pair of tight losses leave them winless in league play...
-
Beaten at the buzzer
Cocalico stunned by Vikings on last-second shot With the score...
-
Neighborhood Santa’s sleigh pays a visit to Ephrata Applebee’s
Santa showed up 12 days early at the Ephrata Applebee’s...
-
Poinsettias and Christmas trees are beloved seasonal decor
It’s that time of year when all local farm stores...
-
Robert Steinmetz Jr., 61, worked at Bollman Hat, Shady Maple, enjoyed bowling, RC cars
Robert Steinmetz Jr., 61, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday,...
-
Marian J. McNally, 85, ECH x-ray tech, civic volunteer, well-traveled, enjoyed gardening
Marian J. McNally, 85, of Lititz, formerly of Akron, passed...
-
Momentum builder: Lady Mounts start strong, hold on to down Comets
Monday night looked like it would be an easy...
-
Eagles can’t close the deal
Pair of tight losses leave them winless in league...
-
Beaten at the buzzer
Cocalico stunned by Vikings on last-second shot With the...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Hanna says:
-
Stefanie says:
-
Luis C Banda says: