Third time is the charm: Eagles complete undefeated section tennis title run

The Cocalico boys have been one match short of a section tennis title for the past two years, finishing each season with a 13-1 record. This year’s seniors have a remarkable league record of 50 wins and five losses.

But up until Tuesday, the Eagles didn’t have a Section Two title to show for the excellence that the record indicates.

Up until Tuesday…

Cocalico (8-0 section, 10-0 overall) took to the courts at Lancaster Mennonite (3-2, 3-3) with one goal in mind— wrap up the Section Two title in Lancaster-Lebanon League play.

They got off to a great start, ending doubles play up 3-0 in dominant fashion. Senior Colby Martin and junior Danny Engle blanked the Blazers’ top two 8-0 in number one doubles. Seniors Jarod Snader and Connor Murphy duplicated the whitewash, taking down Mennonite’s number two’s by an identical 8-0 margin.

And the number three team of juniors Collin Hall and Jacob Digman found themselves down 2-1 after three games. After a conference with the coaching staff, the Eagle duo ran off six straight games and an injury walkover for the third team point.

That meant that Cocalico would only need to win one of the four singles matches to capture the Section title. The first to finish was Murphy, with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Jeffrey Lile at number four singles.

“I wasn’t thinking about that,” admitted Murphy after the clinching win. “We’ve been trying for this for three years. It feels great to finally have a title under our belts.”

Snader was next to finish, easily taking down the Blazers’ Max Brubaker at number two singles by a score of 6-2 and 6-1.

“We did a lot of work in the off-season,” explained Snader. “Much of it was to figure out doubles combinations and who works best together. I think we only lost one doubles match all year.”

Engle made it 6-0, outlasting Tate Frailey 6-4, 6-2 to set up the most exciting match of the afternoon. Cocalico’s Martin and Blazer Joseph Jing went to a super tie-breaker to determine the seventh point of the match in number one singles.

“Last year, both of these guys played a very hard fought match at number two singles,” described Cocalico head coach Todd Snyder. “Colby was very motivated to come out on top today.”

Martin got his revenge, coming from behind for the 4-6, 6-1 (10-3) victory to complete the 7-0 team shutout.

In addition to the section championship, the Eagles earn the right to host a first-round match in the L-L Team Tournament next Monday (April 23) in Denver. Their opponent will be the Section One runner-up, either Hempfield or Manheim Township.

“As the section runner-up the last two years, we were on the road (for the first round of the playoffs),” added Snyder.

“No repeats in the team tournament. The strongest player only gets to play one time,” explained Snyder, of the five point team post-season format. “You have to play your top three players in singles. And you have to prove your number one doubles team is better than your number two’s.”

Cocalico has played the five point format in two of its earlier matches, both 5-0 wins over Ephrata and Warwick.

“This is incredible for our team,” gushed Snyder after wrapping up the title, his second in 11 years as the Eagles’ head coach. “They sacrifice a lot of time. The main thing is, the kids love tennis. They are all very coachable. It’s a joy to work with this team.”

Cocalico finishes the regular season with non-league matches this afternoon, (Wednesday) hosting Conestoga Valley before another home match Thursday with Penn Manor before hitting the road next Tuesday at Elizabethtown.

In addition to Tuesday’s match, Cocalico also earned three team wins late last week.

Last Wednesday at home vs. Donegal, the Eagles swept the Indians by a 7-0 decision as Martin (6-2, 6-2), Snader (6-0, 6-0), Engle (6-0, 6-1) and Murphy (6-0, 6-2) all won in straight sets in singles.

Thursday night at Elco, the Eagles blanked the Raiders as both Engle and Hall earned 6-0, 6-0 singles victories to lead the way.

And Friday on the road at Lancaster Catholic, the Eagles claimed a 6-1 victory over the Crusaders.

In that one, Snader (6-0, 6-0), Engle (6-4, 6-0) and Hall (7-6, 7-5) all posted singles wins while the doubles teams of Martin/Engle (8-3), Snader/Danny Harrington (8-2) and Hall/Jake Digman (8-6) also were victorious.

Ephrata, meanwhile, hosted Hempfield Tuesday afternoon. however, results from that match weren’t available as of press time.

In addition to Tuesday’s match, Ephrata was also on the losing end of a pair of 5-2 decisions last Wednesday (McCaskey) and Friday (Elizabethtown).

In Wednesday’s match vs. McCaskey, the Mounts earned both a singles and doubles victory on the day. At number two singles, Ephrata’s Ellis Martin captured a 6-3, 6-1 victory over McCaskey’s Tyler Coder. And at number two doubles, the Ephrata tandem of Jaron Wenger and Nick Ohline won an exciting 9-7 match over the Tornado twosome of Christian Rodriguez and Chad Haiges.

The same performers were responsible for the Mounts’ two wins vs. E-town Friday as Martin picked up a 6-1, 6-4 victory over the Bears’ Ben Erickson in singles, while in doubles, Wenger/Ohline defeated E-town’s Jon Gartley and Tyler Bixler by an 8-5 decision.

Ephrata closes out the season with three matches this week, beginning Wednesday at home vs. Manheim Township. Ephrata will also be in action Thursday at Lebanon before visiting Annville-Cleona Friday in the finale.