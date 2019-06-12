Eagles’ Palm selected as Player of the Year by MTC

Cocalico junior Noah Palm was recently recognized as the top high school football player in the L-L League for this past fall’s campaign.

The quarterback/safety, who also was one of the top punters in the league, was selected as Player of the Year by the Manheim Touchdown Club at their annual banquet held May 16 at Spooky Nook Sports Complex.

“It was crazy to think I would win that,” Palm said of the big award Tuesday. “It was very exciting and I’m truly honored to be recognized with this award by the Manheim Touchdown Club.”

The 6-0, 190-pounder led the Eagles to a 10-3 record and a District Finals appearance, had a monster season on both sides of the ball.

At QB, Palm ran for 1,310 yards and 28 touchdowns this season while throwing for 773 yards (34-for-72) and 12 more scores. Defensively, he led the team with 47 solo tackles, including 13 for loss to go with one interception and six pass break-ups. As Cocalico’s punter, Palm averaged 40.0 yards on 33 attempts, with a long punt of 62 yards.

He previously was named the Outstanding Back of the Year in Section Two, as well as Outstanding Offensive and Defensive Back while earning First Team honors at QB and DB and Second Team as a punter.

He credited his success to playing for such a quality program as Cocalico.

“It’s a big honor to get to play for Cocalico,” he said. “We are all a brotherhood there. It’s a team effort, which is what makes us good. I can’t do it without them. They really helped me win that award, same with the coaches.”

“I thought I played pretty well (last season),” he continued. “You always expect more out of yourself but it went pretty well. It all comes back to the team thing. I wouldn’t have had the season I had without my teammates and coaches.”

Palm will be heavily relied upon next fall as the Eagles look to replace 17 seniors for the second-straight season. He said he’s gearing up, focusing on the defensive side of the ball as he works to improve this summer.

“I’m working on my defense a little bit more because that’s what I think I need the most work,” he said. “I think I’m pretty good at quarterback right now…at least better than I am at safety. Mainly, I’m just trying to keep my skills up and get stronger and faster.”

Palm said he will probably play on the defensive side of the ball in college, but he’s keeping his options open.

“I’m just looking to play in college at the highest level that I can,” he said.