Eagles take MT to the brink

However, Township prevails in L-L Semifinal

When the Cocalico boys’ tennis team completed an undefeated Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two schedule last week, they earned the opportunity to host Monday’s League team semifinal in Denver. The 2 p.m. opponent was Section One runner-up and longtime powerhouse Manheim Township.

Because of the weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, the winner would face the survivor of Pequea Valley at Hempfield match-up, three hours later at Ephrata.

Before the match Monday, the Township coaches were talking about how fast they could accumulate the needed three victories in the best of five competition. Their hope was to start the finals as early as possible.

By the end of the hard fought 3-2 victory the Streaks players (8-1, 11-3) showed relief, talking with each other about how good Cocalico (9-0, 11-1) was.

“That’s good to hear…that’s a complement,” reacted Eagles head coach Todd Snyder. “What I like about our team is that we do not quit. We’re going to battle every point. We may make mistakes, but we shake it off and regroup and attack the next point.”

The first team point earned on this sunny, 74 degree afternoon was at number one doubles. Cocalico’s Connor Murphy and Grant Mellinger took two straight games to close within 3-2 in the first set but ultimately fell to Township’s Tom Woratyla and T.J. Kade 6-2, 6-3.

Eagle number three single player Danny Engle tied the contest at 1-1, leading the entire match in each of the two sets for a convincing 6-3, 6-2 win over the Streaks’ Max Pan.

Engle had a chance to experience the day’s heat that morning in gym class.

“I knew I needed to drink a lot of water,” explained Engle. “But I also knew that I had to be smart about my legs. If I wore myself out in the first few games, it could cost me later in the match.”

Cocalico applied even more pressure at number two singles when Jarod Snader downed Township’s Carson Schreiber 6-3, 6-1. Schreiber led the first set two games to one, but Snader captured 11 of the last 13 games to wrap up the relatively easy win.

“As I was warming up, I realized my opponent had no top spin,” said Snader. “He hit the ball very flat, so I would slice it low, then come in and finish the point with a volley.”

“We won two of the three singles,” added Snyder. “That’s pretty huge for Cocalico tennis.”

At this point the Eagles led two to one in completed matches with two to go. But Township was up a set in both.

Number one singles would finish next. The Eagles’ Colby Martin matched the Streaks’ Tom Chairs in a see-saw set until the 12th game. When Chairs broke Martin’s serve to take set one 6-4, the match had reached the turning point. Chairs blanked Martin 6-0 in the second set for the victory.

The team scoreboard was deadlocked at 2-2. The number two doubles matchup would determine the match. At this time, Snader rallied his teammates to the north end of the court for cheer support.

Cocalico’s Collin Hall and Jacob Digman evened the first set at 5-5 before falling to Manheim Township’s Charlie Gingrich and Drew Ketcham 5-7. They would need to take the next set to keep the match alive.

Hall and Digman would rally in the second, tying the set at 6-6 and forcing a tie-breaker. The Eagle pair would forge a 4-1 lead, tasting a winner-take-all third set. That set would never come, as the Streaks rallied for a 9-7 tie-break win.

“This is a tribute to our program, to our kids,” noted Snyder. “That it came down to the last match. Oh yeah, it’s a moral victory. They’re the measuring stick. I thought we played with them game for game, point for point for most of the match.”

“Just the fact that we know that we can play with the top teams,” added Snader. “We are a top team. Now that we know that, we’re there.”

“We lost heart-breaking matches to Manheim Central the last two years,” summed up Engle. “But we kept persevering, played a lot in the off-season. We competed hard in every match, believing we could win. I think we stayed true to that the whole season.”

While Cocalico was locked in it’s playoff push, Ephrata was busy closing out the regular season. And the Mounts went out with a win Tuesday in a non-league match at Annville-Cleona.

After sweeping doubles play, the Mounts took three out of four in singles to earn a 6-1 victory in the finale.

Chase Wilson claimed a wild 7-6 (7-2), 2-6, 1-0 (10-6) decision at number one singles over the Dutchmen’s William Klatchko. Ellis Martin and Jaron Wenger also posted wins in singles play for the Mounts.

In doubles, the team’s of Wilson/Martin, Wenger/Nick Ohline and Michael Storb/Alex Auker set Ephrata up for the overall victory with doubles wins.

With the win, the Mounts close out regular season play at 4-8 overall.

The Mounts did drop 7-0 decisions to both Hempfield and McCaskey last week, but did earn a 7-0 victory over Lebanon last Wednesday. Wilson, Martin, Wenger and Ohline all were straight-set winners in singles play.

Up next is the L-L League singles and doubles competitions in several flights at four locations Thursday, Saturday and Monday. Much of the top flight action in both are held at Conestoga Valley High School.