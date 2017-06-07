- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
EHS grad Jen Brown-Mascari inducted into MAC Hall of Fame
The Mid-American Conference presented the 2017 MAC Hall of Fame Induction Class as six new members were inducted in the MAC Hall of Fame on Wednesday, May 31 during the MAC Honor’s Dinner at the Cleveland Renaissance Hotel.
The six inductees were: Jen Brown-Mascari (Ball State, field hockey), Dwight Gard-ner (Ohio, wrestling), Antonio Gates (Kent State, men’s basketball), Betsy Kuhle (Western Michigan, women’s tennis), Dan Majerle (Central Michigan, men’s basketball) and Ron Oestrike (Eastern Michigan, base-ball).“It is only appropriate for our Conference to honor and celebrate the accomplishments of our former students, coaches and administrators, specifically these six individuals, and their achievements during their time competing in the Mid-American Conference,” said Dr. Jon Steinbrecher, MAC Commissioner. “We are honored to welcome them to the Mid-American Conference Hall of Fame.”
“The Mid-American Conference Hall of Fame is a testament to the achievements of those that have competed and served in this great Conference,” added Steinbrecher.
The MAC Hall of Fame was approved by the MAC Council of Presidents in 1987. The charter class was inducted in 1988 and subsequent classes were added in 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992 and 1994. After six induction classes, the MAC Hall of Fame maintained 52 members until it was reinstated in May of 2012. This year’s class brings the number of MAC Hall of Fame inductees to 87 individuals from 12 classes.
Brown-Mascari, a 1994 graduate of Ephrata High School, was part of the class that helped Ball State to a four-year 70-19-2 overall record. During her collegiate career, her Cardinals teams went undefeated in MAC play with a record of 45-0, won four MAC Championships and appeared in three NCAA Tournaments, including two final-eight appearances.
As a midfielder, Brown set school and MAC records in goals scored with 80 and total points with 193. She started in all 91 games during her career and was a 1994 All-MAC Second Team selection and was named MAC Freshman of the Year in 1994. Brown was a three-time All-MAC First Team selection (1995-97) and was named 1996 MAC Player of the Year.
Her senior year in 1997, Brown was named Woody Hayes National Female Scholar Athlete and Indiana’s NCAA Woman of the Year, an All-America First-Team selection. She was named a two-time All-America Second Team selection (1995 and 1996) and a three-time All-Midwest Region First-Team honoree (1995-97).Brown was a three-time Academic All-MAC selection, was twice named MAC Commissioner’s Award for academic excellence, selected as the 1997 Presidential Award for academic excellence, named GTE At-Large Academic All-District V selection (1996, 1997) and three-time National Academic Squad honoree (1995, 1996, 1997).Since her graduation, Brown has taught and coached at both Culver Military Academy and Guerin Catholic School. She was named the 2002-03 Ball State Alumnus Softball Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Ball State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006.Brown graduated in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science in physical education and currently resides in Indianapolis, Ind., and is married to husband, Tom,. The couple has three children.
