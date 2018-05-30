Ephrata athletes claim three medals Shue leads the way with individual silver, bronze in relay... Posted May 30, 2018

Lucille E. Umland, 92, choir director at Ebenezer E.C., dental assistant, enjoyed volunteering Lucille E. Umland, 92, of Hellertown, formerly of Brownstown, passed... Posted May 30, 2018

Naomi S. Prince, 97, Akron Lioness Club charter member, RCA worker, mother of five Naomi S. Prince, 97, of New Holland, formerly of Akron,... Posted May 30, 2018

Kurt L. Kilhefner, 62, owned The Dugout, Leffler worker, Mensa member, avid bridge player Kurt L.Kilhefner, 62, passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2018... Posted May 30, 2018

Leslie E. Shaffer II, 51, Friendly Transport driver, Schein worker, CV grad, NASCAR fan, helpful Leslie E. Shaffer II, 51, of Akron passed away on... Posted May 30, 2018

William S. Shiflet Jr., 77, USMC vet, worked at Kerr Glass, Haller Ent., outdoorsman, dog trainer William S. Shiflet Jr., 77, of Ephrata and formerly of... Posted May 30, 2018