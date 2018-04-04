Ephrata opens up girls hoop job

The Ephrata High School girls basketball program will be under new leadership next winter after now former head coach Todd Moyer was recently told his position would be vacated.

The 52-year-old Moyer, who had no prior head coaching experience but did assist former Lady Mounts’ Coach Mike Garman for five seasons before landing the Ephrata job, was hired in April of 2016. Under Moyer, the Lady Mounts went 5-17 in his first season and were 10-12 this past year. They missed the post-season both years.

Although he couldn’t comment publicly, Ephrata Director of Athletics Steve Sweigart did confirm Tuesday that the position is indeed open. He did stress there were no “incidents” that led to the opening of the position.

Reached by e-mail Tuesday night, Moyer released a statement on the school’s decision to move on.

“I wish to thank the administration for giving me the opportunity to coach,” Moyer said. “I really want to thank the players and parents for the past seven years. It has been a wonderful experience with plenty of memories. I am disappointed that I will no longer be able to create more memories with this team. I wish the girls the best of luck in the future. I still believe that they will have a great season next year.”

As for the now vacant job, Sweigart said he hopes to have it filled by the end of April.

