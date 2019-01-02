- Beer: the real holiday spirit
- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
Ephrata places three at Wetzel wrestling classic
Ephrata junior Kayde Althouse and freshmen Austin Brass and James Ellis all placed for the Mountaineers during last weekend’s Ralph Wetzel Classic at Hatboro Horsham High School.
Althouse fell in the championship match to state-ranked Gunnar Fuss of Harry Truman, by a major decision, 16-2.
Brass won his fifth place bout by fall over Daniel Baskin of Truman, in 2:32.
And finally, Ellis dropped a tough 7-6 verdict to Tyler Patterson of Upper Moreland to capture sixth place.
Ephrata will return to dual meet action Wednesday night on the road (7 p.m.) at Manheim Central.
Here are the complete results after Friday’s action for the Mountaineers.
***
2018 18th Annual Ralph Wetzel Classic Results for Ephrata
113
Austin Brass (6-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Brass (Ephrata) 6-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Champ. Round 2 – Brass (Ephrata) 6-4 won by decision over Christian Rodriquez (Wethersfield) 4-3 (Dec 9-2)
- Quarterfinal – Chris Cleland (Central Bucks West) 6-3 won by decision over Brass (Ephrata) 6-4 (Dec 11-4)
120
Blake Jones (9-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jones (Ephrata) 9-2 won by decision over Noah Brechbill (Perkiomen Valley) 0-4 (Dec 8-1)
- Champ. Round 2 – Jones (Ephrata) 9-2 won by decision over Adam Andrews (Abington) 8-5 (Dec 5-4)
- Quarterfinal – Jack Lledo (Lower Merion) 9-1 won by decision over Jones (Ephrata) 9-2 (Dec 7-3)
126
Allen Swofford (0-6)
- Champ. Round 1 – Shane Crossan (Haverford Twp. High) 8-5 won by fall over Swofford (Ephrata) 0-6 (Fall 0:28)
- Cons. Round 1 – Swofford (Ephrata) 0-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 – Ben Rozer (Lower Moreland) 5-3 won by fall over Swofford (Ephrata) 0-6 (Fall 1:51)
138
Kayde Althouse (7-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Althouse (Ephrata) 7-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Champ. Round 2 – Althouse (Ephrata) 7-1 won by major decision over Marco Goldberg (Springside Chestnut Hill) 13-5 (MD 12-4)
- Quarterfinal – Althouse (Ephrata) 7-1 won by fall over Aiden McDevitt (Interboro) 4-7 (Fall 2:41)
145
Tyler Hackman (2-8)
- Champ. Round 1 – Stephen Lazano (Haverford Twp. High) 11-3 won by fall over Hackman (Ephrata) 2-8 (Fall 1:44)
- Cons. Round 1 – Hackman (Ephrata) 2-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 – Esteban Moran (Harry S Truman) 6-2 won by fall over Hackman (Ephrata) 2-8 (Fall 0:46)
152
James Ellis (6-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ellis (Ephrata) 6-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Champ. Round 2 – Ellis (Ephrata) 6-4 won by fall over Larry Girard (Bensalem) 5-3 (Fall 3:00)
- Quarterfinal – Davis Wheeler (Hatboro – Horsham) 8-0 won by tech fall over Ellis (Ephrata) 6-4 (TF-1.5 0:00 (18-2)
170
Owen Morongiello (2-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Morongiello (Ephrata) 2-2 won by decision over Marcus Barksdale (Belmont Charter) 3-4 (Dec 11-6)
- Champ. Round 2 – Shane McAdams (Haverford Twp. High) 13-0 won by fall over Morongiello (Ephrata) 2-2 (Fall 0:21)
- Cons. Round 2 – Zack Good (Kennett) 6-5 won by fall over Morongiello (Ephrata) 2-2 (Fall 4:15)
182
Andrew Myers (5-6)
- Champ. Round 1 – Myers (Ephrata) 5-6 won by decision over Gil Green (Central Bucks West) 0-2 (Dec 9-3)
- Champ. Round 2 – Myers (Ephrata) 5-6 won by decision over Marcus Nieves (Wethersfield) 9-5 (Dec 7-5)
- Quarterfinal – Chris Buonocore (Avon Grove) 9-6 won by decision over Myers (Ephrata) 5-6 (Dec 6-2)
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Borough approves no-tax-hike budget
Rec says outdoor pool had another good year despite rough...
-
Soggy Shoe Drop rings in Akron’s new year
Umbrellas and raincoats were a big part of the 2018...
-
West Cocalico continues SRO discussion
Examples of ESTJ Myers-Briggs Type Indicator melt-downs were witnessed at...
-
FFA teens prepare for 103rd PA Farm Show
Part two: Feeding and handling LNP Weeklies and Lancaster Farming...
-
‘Terrified Tonya’
“No! Don’t leave me for dead! I’m still alive!” Tonya...
-
Five Eagles medal at Mifflin
Wrestlers from Cocalico and six other Lancaster-Lebanon League teams took...
-
Ephrata places three at Wetzel wrestling classic
Ephrata junior Kayde Althouse and freshmen Austin Brass and James...
-
Borough approves no-tax-hike budget
Rec says outdoor pool had another good year despite...
-
Soggy Shoe Drop rings in Akron’s new year
Umbrellas and raincoats were a big part of the...
-
West Cocalico continues SRO discussion
Examples of ESTJ Myers-Briggs Type Indicator melt-downs were witnessed...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Keith Martin says:
-
Hanna says:
-
Stefanie says: