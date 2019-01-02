Home   >   Sports   >   Ephrata places three at Wetzel wrestling classic

By on January 2, 2019
Ephrata junior Kayde Althouse (front), shown here during an earlier match, placed second at 138 pounds at the Ralph Wetzel Classic at Hatboro-Horsham High School this past week. Photo by Missi Mortimer

Ephrata junior Kayde Althouse and freshmen Austin Brass and James Ellis all placed for the Mountaineers during last weekend’s Ralph Wetzel Classic at Hatboro Horsham High School.

Althouse fell in the championship match to state-ranked Gunnar Fuss of Harry Truman, by a major decision, 16-2.

Brass won his fifth place bout by fall over Daniel Baskin of Truman, in 2:32.

And finally, Ellis dropped a tough 7-6 verdict to Tyler Patterson of Upper Moreland to capture sixth place.

Ephrata will return to dual meet action Wednesday night on the road (7 p.m.) at Manheim Central.

Here are the complete results after Friday’s action for the Mountaineers.

***

2018 18th Annual Ralph Wetzel Classic Results for Ephrata

113

Austin Brass (6-4)

  • Champ. Round 1 – Brass (Ephrata) 6-4 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Champ. Round 2 – Brass (Ephrata) 6-4 won by decision over Christian Rodriquez (Wethersfield) 4-3 (Dec 9-2)
  • Quarterfinal – Chris Cleland (Central Bucks West) 6-3 won by decision over Brass (Ephrata) 6-4 (Dec 11-4)

120

Blake Jones (9-2)

  • Champ. Round 1 – Jones (Ephrata) 9-2 won by decision over Noah Brechbill (Perkiomen Valley) 0-4 (Dec 8-1)
  • Champ. Round 2 – Jones (Ephrata) 9-2 won by decision over Adam Andrews (Abington) 8-5 (Dec 5-4)
  • Quarterfinal – Jack Lledo (Lower Merion) 9-1 won by decision over Jones (Ephrata) 9-2 (Dec 7-3)

126

Allen Swofford (0-6)

  • Champ. Round 1 – Shane Crossan (Haverford Twp. High) 8-5 won by fall over Swofford (Ephrata) 0-6 (Fall 0:28)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Swofford (Ephrata) 0-6 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Ben Rozer (Lower Moreland) 5-3 won by fall over Swofford (Ephrata) 0-6 (Fall 1:51)

138

Kayde Althouse (7-1)

  • Champ. Round 1 – Althouse (Ephrata) 7-1 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Champ. Round 2 – Althouse (Ephrata) 7-1 won by major decision over Marco Goldberg (Springside Chestnut Hill) 13-5 (MD 12-4)
  • Quarterfinal – Althouse (Ephrata) 7-1 won by fall over Aiden McDevitt (Interboro) 4-7 (Fall 2:41)

145

Tyler Hackman (2-8)

  • Champ. Round 1 – Stephen Lazano (Haverford Twp. High) 11-3 won by fall over Hackman (Ephrata) 2-8 (Fall 1:44)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Hackman (Ephrata) 2-8 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Esteban Moran (Harry S Truman) 6-2 won by fall over Hackman (Ephrata) 2-8 (Fall 0:46)

152

James Ellis (6-4)

  • Champ. Round 1 – Ellis (Ephrata) 6-4 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Champ. Round 2 – Ellis (Ephrata) 6-4 won by fall over Larry Girard (Bensalem) 5-3 (Fall 3:00)
  • Quarterfinal – Davis Wheeler (Hatboro – Horsham) 8-0 won by tech fall over Ellis (Ephrata) 6-4 (TF-1.5 0:00 (18-2)

170

Owen Morongiello (2-2)

  • Champ. Round 1 – Morongiello (Ephrata) 2-2 won by decision over Marcus Barksdale (Belmont Charter) 3-4 (Dec 11-6)
  • Champ. Round 2 – Shane McAdams (Haverford Twp. High) 13-0 won by fall over Morongiello (Ephrata) 2-2 (Fall 0:21)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Zack Good (Kennett) 6-5 won by fall over Morongiello (Ephrata) 2-2 (Fall 4:15)

182

Andrew Myers (5-6)

  • Champ. Round 1 – Myers (Ephrata) 5-6 won by decision over Gil Green (Central Bucks West) 0-2 (Dec 9-3)
  • Champ. Round 2 – Myers (Ephrata) 5-6 won by decision over Marcus Nieves (Wethersfield) 9-5 (Dec 7-5)
  • Quarterfinal – Chris Buonocore (Avon Grove) 9-6 won by decision over Myers (Ephrata) 5-6 (Dec 6-2)

