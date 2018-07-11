- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
Ephrata U-12 season comes to a close
For the third straight year, the Ephrata U-12 baseball team hosted a qualifying series game on July 2 at Ephrata Township field. The winner in the best-of-three series would advance to Kunkle Field in Mount Joy for the LNP (Formerly New Era) Tournament.
Ephrata (11-6-1 league) took the field as the fifth seed and already down a game to fourth seed Manheim Township (12-6). The Streaks had won the series opener 5-4 at Overlook six days earlier.
Ephrata starting pitcher Brenden Kapczynski shut down Township in the first after an infield single and an errant throw put leadoff batter Josh Boll on second base. Two pop ups and a strikeout took care of the Streaks.
They also scratched out a run in the bottom of the first when centerfielder Jeremiah Knowels grounded a single up the middle and stole second base. Two ground outs by right fielder Evan Boley and Kapczynski produced the run for a 1-0 lead.
At that point the Ephrata defense deserted it, committing five errors in the second inning. The loose play resulted in three unearned runs and the loss of the lead it would never recover. Township scored four more in the third, the big blow a three run homerun by pitcher Trey Eckman.
When Streak catcher Andrew Flury hit a two-run shot in the fourth, the Ephrata nine had a big hole to climb out of. Each team scored a single run the rest of the way in the Manheim Township 10-2 victory and the series win.
“You can’t make errors in playoffs…It’s as simple as that,” lamented a disappointed Ephrata head coach Tony Andrews. “When they compound it with multiple errors, that takes the wind out of anybody’s sails.”
The other challenge for Ephrata was Eckman, the Streaks pitcher. The right hander struck out 11 while only walking two and surrendering a pair of hits. He struck out the side in both the second and sixth innings.
“He’s a good pitcher,” added Andrews. “He’s really the only top pitcher that they have. He’s the only pitcher that we’ve seen all season.”
Township could come back with the same pitcher because of the break between the two games.
Knowles and Boley scored the two Ephrata runs and Kapczynski drove home both to lead the offense. Kapczynski struck out two over three innings of work, while Trent Wold worked the final three innings, striking out one.
“We had a good season,” reflected Andrews, on the team’s overall 17-11-1 year. “Kids learn. Kids develop. That’s all you really do it (coach) for.”
Four players came back from the 2017 LNP championship Dragons team and with the upcoming change in age guidelines, only three return to play 12U next year.
Andrews talked after the game about the three pillars most important to his coaching style. Those being mind, attitude and hustle. He also described a new system that helped the younger members of the club.
“We’ve developed a buddy team system,” he said. “Each player had a buddy they were responsible for. We have the older kids teaching and coaching and mentoring the younger kids. They got to be their own little coach in a way.”
