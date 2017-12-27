- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
Ephrata winter track opens season at Ursinus Holiday Open
The Ephrata Indoor track & field team traveled to Ursinus College on Saturday December 23 to open their 2017/2018 season.
With a large field of competitors along with some quality competition, the local team from Ephrata did more than hold its own. When all was said and done, both Tyler Shue and Sarah Mcgivern set new indoor school records, and between the boys’ and girls’ teams, they brought home 10 personal records as well as two first place finishes.
“We did not really know what to expect,” said Ephrata Head Track & Field Coach John Keller. “This was a new venue for us, and we have an awful lot of new and inexperienced athletes that we were going to their first indoor meet. We also have a core group of experienced athletes, so as it turned out, the kids did very well and we were extremely proud of all their efforts.”
It took no further than the first event for the boys’ team to “take notice.” With three of the four athletes returning from last year’s stacked 4 X 800m relay team, the foursome of Tyler Shue (2:01.7), Tanyon Loose (2:08.9), Alex Morales and Andrew Foster (2:11.6) laid down the 5th best time in the state this winter by claiming the win with a time of 8:27.38. The time was some six seconds off last season’s best, but then again, this was the first meet in December.
Shue came back later in the day to win the 800 meter run with a new school record time of 2:00.80. This was Tyler’s new indoor PR by some six seconds as he easily pulled away for the win. His efforts also put him 5th in the early State rankings.
Morales also had a big day, besides his split of 2:05.1 in the 4 X 8, he ran a PR race in the open 800 with a time of 2:05.46. He finished 14th overall in the loaded field of competition. Both Shue and Morales finished off the meet by leading the boys’ 4 X 400 meter relay to a 7th place overall finish. Along with Loose and Ben Kamide, the team ran a time of 3:45.21. Kamide also ran his personal best indoor 400 meter dash with a time of 56.36. This knocked off over two seconds from last year’s best time. Foster ran a gutsy race in the 3000 meter run as he ran a PR time of 9:20.66, good enough for a 4th place finish overall. Sophomore Brian Berrera ran his personal best in the 200 meter dash (26.12) and senior pole vaulter Dawson Miller cleared 11 feet 6 inches to place in a tie for 8th place. Miller clearly made his attempt at 12 feet, but his pole knocked the bar off. The boys’ team finished with a total of 27 ½ points.
For the girls’ team, it was the senior trio of Sydney Morgan, Sarah Mcgivern and Jenna Raezer that propelled the Lady Mounts. Morgan ripped off a PA #6 time in the 800 meter run of 2:24.39, finishing in third place overall. Mcgivern set the new school record in the pole vault with an indoor PR vault of 10 feet and finishing 4th place overall, all the while, Raezer was “putting the shot” at her indoor best 34 feet, ¼ inch to finish in 3rd place.
“To know you have those three girls going into spring at their best is going to be comforting” said Keller. “It certainly provides balance because the events are so diverse.”
Alexus Clayton also had a “big heave” in the shot put as she PR’d with a “put” of 33 feet, 3 inches. This placed her 5th overall in the event. Junior triple jumper Faith Hershberger rounded out the girls’ team scoring with a hop, skip & jump of 31 feet, 3 ½ inches.
Other notable performances by the Lady Mounts came from a trio of freshman and a trio of underclass athletes. Olivia Myer cleared 4 feet, 5 inches in the high jump and ran 29.64 in the 200 meter dash. Baileigh Andrews ran a very respectable 400 meter dash in 68.52 then came back to lead the girls’ 4 X 400 meter relay to a victory in their heat. And Talia Sheaffer performed well in the 55 meter dash posting a time of 8.51 seconds.
A pair of sophomores had a great start to the indoor season. Tamyra Martin sprinted to a time of 8.03 seconds in the 55m dash and Madison Martin sprinted to a 28.19 second 200 meter dash and also anchored the 4 X 400 meter relay. Junior Kayley Eshleman chipped in with a 66.86 in the open 400m dash and had a solid leadoff for the girls’ 4 X 400 relay. The relay team finished with a time of 4:37.19. In all, the EHS girls’ scored a total of 22 points in the meet.
The winter track team will compete next at Kutztown University on Saturday, January 13, 2018.
