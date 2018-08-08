- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
Fedorshak, Kimmel win age groups at Lititz Rec triathlon
Ephrata’s Alyssa Fedorshak and Nathan Kimmel were both among the age group winners at the Fourth Annual Lititz Rec Center Triathlon held Sunday in Lititz.
Fedorshak won the women’s 19-&-Under age group with a total time of 1:26.44. Her individual times included: swim- 4:17; bike- 58:08; run- 22:08.
Kimmel captured the men’s under-19 age group with a total time of 1:24.41. His individual times were: swim- 4:42; bike- 55:56; run- 21:24.
Cody Kalinowski of Lititz captured the overall male title with a time of 1:07.56. Dave Simons was second (1:13.52) while Ian Lloyd earned third place honors (1:14.44).
On the women’s side, Kerry Hicks of Garnett Valley captured the overall crown with a time of 1:19.07. Bonnie Stoeckl was in the runner-up position (1:22.55) while Courtney Hager placed third overall (1:25.13).
There were 148 individual finishers and 19 teams entered in the event.