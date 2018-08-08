Home   >   Sports   >   Fedorshak, Kimmel win age groups at Lititz Rec triathlon

Fedorshak, Kimmel win age groups at Lititz Rec triathlon

By on August 8, 2018
Alyssa Fedorshak of Ephrata crosses the finish line during the running portion of the Lititz Rec Center Triathlon Sunday. Fedorshak won her age group competition. Photo by Kirk Neidermyer

Alyssa Fedorshak of Ephrata crosses the finish line during the running portion of the Lititz Rec Center Triathlon Sunday. Fedorshak won her age group competition. Photo by Kirk Neidermyer

Ephrata’s Alyssa Fedorshak and Nathan Kimmel were both among the age group winners at the Fourth Annual Lititz Rec Center Triathlon held Sunday in Lititz.

Fedorshak won the women’s 19-&-Under age group with a total time of 1:26.44. Her individual times included: swim- 4:17; bike- 58:08; run- 22:08.

Kimmel captured the men’s under-19 age group with a total time of 1:24.41. His individual times were: swim- 4:42; bike- 55:56; run- 21:24.

Cody Kalinowski of Lititz captured the overall male title with a time of 1:07.56. Dave Simons was second (1:13.52) while Ian Lloyd earned third place honors (1:14.44).

On the women’s side, Kerry Hicks of Garnett Valley captured the overall crown with a time of 1:19.07. Bonnie Stoeckl was in the runner-up position (1:22.55) while Courtney Hager placed third overall (1:25.13).

There were 148 individual finishers and 19 teams entered in the event.

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *