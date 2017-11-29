Home   >   Sports   >   14-year-old Ephrata girl claims 11-pointer in initial hunting trip

By on November 29, 2017

Lily Moore, age 14, of Ephrata went rifle hunting for the first time Monday.

And boy did she make her initial trip to the fields count.

While hunting with her dad, Matt, and grandfather, Willis Erb (formerly of Ephrata and now living in Sinking Spring), the ninth grader at Ephrata High School bagged this 11-point beauty with a 16½-inch spread late in the day while hunting in the Sinking Spring area.

Lily used her great-grandfather Moore’s rifle, a Winchester 94, which had been handed down through the generations.

Her grandfather Willis also harvested a seven-point buck early in the morning Monday.

