Five Eagles medal at Mifflin
Wrestlers from Cocalico and six other Lancaster-Lebanon League teams took to the mats in Shillington last Friday and Saturday. The venue was the 45th annual Governor Mifflin Holiday Tournament.
The Eagles scored 86 team points, good for 15th place out of 24 teams competing. Boyertown Area High School took the team title with 188.5 points. Hempfield led the L-L contingency (163, 4th), followed by Manheim Central (145, 5th), Penn Manor (134.5, 7th), Octorara (119, 10th), Warwick (101.5, 12th) and Elizabethtown (40.5, 23rd).
Cocalico collected five medals, led by freshman Todd Fritz, who pinned Hempfield freshman Luke Kramer in 46 seconds for the fifth place.
“The arm-bar is probably my signature move,” explained Fritz, after his medal match. “Fifth place is pretty darned good for a freshman in a big tournament like this. When I come to this tournament next year, I want to do better.”
Fritz won six and lost twice, both to eventual bronze medalist junior Clayton Leidy from State College.
“I encourage them to relax, even nap between sessions if they get the chance,” added Eagle Head Coach Teddy Wolf. “You need to come in fresh every time.”
Cocalico also earned two sixth place medals with seniors Wyatt Gehman (182) and Ben Sola (195).
Gehman was the only Eagle to advance to the championship semi-finals, but faced three matches in a 90 minute span on day two, falling short in all three.
“The first day, I feel like I wrestled really well,” said Gehman. “I had a lot of good take-downs and a good fall. “Sixth place was not what I wanted, but I still have goals for the League and Section Tournaments.”
Other Eagle medalists included seniors Alex May (160, 7th) and Trevor Hale (138, 8th).
The Lancaster-Lebanon League crowned three champions. 126 pound junior Will Betancourt (Manheim Central) swept to the title and earned the coaches ‘Outstanding Wrestler” award. His senior teammate Cade Zeamer (132) and Hempfield junior Ian Edwards (152) were also undefeated for the tournament.
No rest for the weary as the Eagles travel to Manheim Township Wednesday, then return to Denver to host Penn Manor next Wednesday.
All teams will compete in the L-L League Tournament in just over three weeks (Jan. 25-26 at Garden Spot).
“We’re going to be going hard,” described Wolf. “We need to be in peak shape for the post-season. We need to refine and perfect the things we’re good at and improve on the things that we’re not. I have a list.”
