Following in her father’s footsteps

Olivia Matto reaches 1,000 points

Manheim Township senior Olivia Matto (left) scored her 1,000th career point Tuesday night at Warwick.

She finished with 19 points to help lead the Streaks to a 66-44 victory over the Warriors.

The win was extra special since it clinched the Section One title.

She is the daughter of former Ephrata great Mike Matto, seen (right) working his magic against Reading at Hersheypark Arena in the District playoffs back in the 1974-75 season.

The two are shown together Tuesday night after the younger Matto reached her milestone.