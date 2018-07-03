- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
Four area players earn ‘Sweet 16’ selections
Cocalico senior infielder Nick Lucky joined three Ephrata Mounts— senior outfielder Adam Schwartz, senior pitcher Nate Young and junior pitcher Zac McGillan— as selections to the 2018 Lancaster-Lebanon League Baseball “Sweet 16” All-League Team as voted on by the head coaches.
Lucky, a two-time selection to the Sweet 16 squad, batted .667 this past season with nine doubles, four home runs (two grand slams), 23 RBI and had 17 steals on the recently-completed season. He was selected in the 14th round of the recent MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox but has decided to play in college at Coastal Carolina University.
“In my opinion, Nick’s offensive numbers speak for themselves,” Cocalico Coach Mike Bertolino said. “Obviously, these numbers are impressive, but they are made more impressive because he was pitched around all year and still put up numbers.”
Schwartz, who is headed to the University of Connecticut in the fall, had a monster senior year in helping the Mounts to Section, L-L League and District Three titles. Offensively, he hit .429 with two homers and 18 RBI and an on base percentage of .597. He was also hit by pitches 15 times. On the mound, Schwartz went 2-1 with two saves while striking out 33 with an ERA of 3.70.
“Adam batted third and was the ‘big bat’ in our line-up all year,” Ephrata Coach Adrian Shelley said. His ‘D1’ arm from the outfield and on the mound, along with his selflessness at the plate has anchored our offense. He has been a four-year starter and will be difficult to replace.”
Young came out of nowhere to turn in one of the most dominant pitching seasons in Ephrata’s storied history. The senior lefty, who earned a scholarship to Division One George Mason University, finished the regular season with a 7-0 record with 97 strikeouts in just 49.1 innings, which included a 17 K performance against Governor Mifflin while striking out 16 and allowing no hits in six innings against Lampeter-Strasburg.
“Considering the fact that Nate was a reliever or potential fourth starter prior to opening day, he had the most meteoric rise in a single season that I’ve ever witness, and became arguably the best pitcher in the league,” Shelley said. “So, earning a spot on this elite team is well-deserved. His late season string of starts that defeated Governor Mifflin, Lampeter-Strasburg, Cumberland Valley (the eventual 6A District Champs), Fleetwood, and Lower Dauphin (the 5A State Runner-ups) showed what he is capable of at the next level.”
McGillan shouldered the majority of big innings for the Mounts during the regular season, and dominated on the hill. He finished with a 5-1 record with 47 Ks with an ERA of 1.86. He, along with lefty Hunter Johns, will anchor the Mounts’ staff in 2019.
“Whenever it was Zac’s turn on the mound, we knew exactly what we were going to get from him,” Shelley said. “There were no surprises. He anchored our regular season’s four-man rotation with an ability to pound the zone, locate multiple pitches, and wear down opponents’ offenses.”
Also included on the “Sweet 16” team were: Cole Houser, Hempfield, sophomore catcher; Joe Carpenter, Cedar Crest, senior first baseman; Austin Denlinger, Elizabethtown, senior shortstop; Drew Mummau, Manheim Central, junior shortstop; Kyle Hess, Donegal, senior outfielder; Michigan Daub, Northern Lebanon, senior outfielder; Tyler Simon, Manheim Central, senior, designated hitter; Dylan Esh, McCaskey, junior utility player; Kris Pirozzi, Lampeter-Strasburg, senior, utility player; Nick Bresnak, Lancaster Catholic, junior, pitcher; Dillon Marsh, Lancaster Catholic, senior, pitcher; and Chad Ryland, Cedar Crest, senior, pitcher.
