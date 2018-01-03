Fromm hits Century Mark: Becomes just fourth wrestler in Cocalico history to reach 100 wins

When Cocalico senior Ben Fromm took the mat at Liberty High School last Thursday, he had a career record of 99-26. His opponent at the (elite level) Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic was Parkland sophomore David Polanski.

Fromm outlasted Polanski 5-2, becoming just the fourth Eagle in the history of the program to reach the 100 career win mark. He would win three additional matches over the two-day tournament, capturing the bronze medal and upping his overall career record to 103-27.

“It’s a really exhilarating feeling, knowing that all four years of hard work and dedication pays off,” remarked Fromm on Saturday, after the tournament. “Since the Penn Manor Tournament (which he won December 15 and 16), I’ve been working day-in and day-out to expand my conditioning. I’ve improved drastically, so far.”

Wrestling shape is always a challenge for Fromm in the late fall, as he transitions from football season and loses as much as 30 pounds for the winter wrestling season.

“He is definitely one of the top wrestlers in school history,” added head wrestling coach Matt Fittery. “And he still has the rest of this season to go yet. To me, the biggest thing it shows is consistency. One of the things I admire most (about Fromm) is that he wants to compete in every match and every tournament, no matter what.”

What is the difference between now and that freshman that completed a 25-7 record three years ago? Fromm, a returning State medalist, says he has loosened up a lot, with a different outlook on the sport.

“Once I realized I shouldn’t take it so seriously, I was better able to enjoy the sport,” he said.

His coach sees huge strides taken by Fromm in the last three years.

“He definitely wrestles more confidently now,” described Fittery. “He has seen how much he has improved. Now he knows he can score on the best guys in the state.”

The Bethlehem tourney was the third individual competition of the 2017-18 season for the Eagle senior and the third straight with at least a bronze medal. After the second round win for victory number 100, Fromm topped Spring Ford’s Chase Smith 7-2 to reach the semifinals.

There, he dropped a controversial 3-2 decision to Blue Mountain’s Nate Stine.

“It was definitely an ‘on your toes’ match,” explained Fromm. “Regardless of whether the ref made the wrong call by not awarding me the escape, I’m still excited for the opportunity to wrestle more people like him.”

The consolation semifinal saw Fromm take down Pottsville Area’s Tim Nevadomsky by a 4-2 count. In the medal round he edged Hazleton’s Shane Noonan 5-4 for win number 103.

By himself, Fromm totaled 16 of Cocalico’s 54.5 teams points, as they finished 25th of the 31 teams entered. The only local teams to surpass the Eagles were Northern Lebanon (91, 13th place) and Warwick (85.5, 17th).

Cocalico sophomore Kayde Althouse was awarded a forfeit in the medal round to capture fifth place in the two-day competition. He was the only other Eagle to win a medal.

When asked how a wrestler like Ben Fromm affects his teammates, Fittery saw the positives.

“The fact that he wants to compete every time is a great example for his teammates,” said Fittery. “He also shows his teammates what it looks like to never give up in a match. He is excellent at gutting out the close matches, which is often hard for less experienced wrestlers to do.”

As to what is next, after his senior year is complete?

“There are a lot of options on the table for me right now,” said Fromm, who was named the Section Two Lineman of the Year this past season in football. “I’m not quite sure what career path I’ll follow. I know that whatever I do, my biggest goal in life is to support my family as best as I can in the future.”

For now, there is a lot more wrestling in a short period of time, beginning with Wednesday’s match in Denver with Manheim Township. Saturday is another home match, this time featuring two Section leaders, as the Eagles host Manheim Central, beginning at 7 p.m.