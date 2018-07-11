- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
- Carrying a tune into the future ♫♪
- Free acappella concert April 2
- Local girls share ‘Show Boat’ spotlight
- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
Gatchell cruises to first Firecracker title
Drop takes women’s crown
While the Ephrata Firecracker Run has attracted some considerable talent in its 41 years, Caleb Gatchell, an elite runner in his own right, had never run the annual Fourth of July race.
“I didn’t even know it existed until yesterday,” Gatchell said. “My friend told me about it and I was like, why not…go out and have some fun.”
The 22-year-old York native and Lancaster resident did just that last Wednesday, taking an early lead and never giving it away, cruising to his first Firecracker title on a scorching hot July 4 morning. Gatchell, who ran for Division Two Hilldale College in Michigan, turned in a time of 26:27.9 to easily out-distance second-place finisher John Wallace, who came in at 26:52.8.
“It was hot, but it was nicer than the last two days,” Gatchell said of the temperatures. “I guess if there is one bonus to ‘real-feel’ like 110 the last two days it makes a morning like this feel pretty decent.”
Ephrata High School and recent York College grad Alex Smith was a distant third (27:40.2), while the rest of the top 10 included: 4. Alex Epler (28:10.4); 5. Andrew Friesema (28:14.1); 6. Mickey Molchany (28:16.7); 7. Andrew Hinrichs (28:46.1); 8. Jeremy Dovin (28:47.7); 9. Ashley Sollenberger (28:48.4); and 10. Lyle Stauffer (28:51.6).
On the women’s side, another first-time champion was crowned as 19-year-old Jessica Drop of Mohnton captured the title, finishing some 16 seconds ahead of her twin sister Sam. The sisters, who recently moved to the area from Connecticut, are Division One runners at the University of Georgia. Jessica posted a time of 29:40.9 to place 16th overall while Sam was 17th overall with a time of 29:56.4.
“We are new to the town so we we just looking for something to do today and we found this race. It was fun,” Jessica said.
Rounding out the top 10 on the women’s side were: 3. Brenda Hodge (30:27.9); 4. Alyssa Kennedy (31:21.5); 5. Sarah Delia (32:24.6); 6. Emma Rissinger (33:00.0); 7. Michele Gallen (33:35.9); 8. Heather Tryon (33:44.3); 9. Taylor Mahlandt (34:00.2); and 10. Sarah Hubbard (34:14.3).
Gatchell, who ran in high school for Red Lion, said his first impressions of the race were favorable.
“It’s an awesome course,” he said. “There are a few good hills in there which keeps it legit. It’s not a real straight, flat course…I like that. It mixes the terrain up because you have to be a strong runner too to handle that. I liked it a lot. It was neat.”
The 2017 Hilldale College graduate took the lead in the first mile and never relinquished it. He said he averages “about 70 miles” per week, which is impressive considering he suffered a recent knee injury which hasn’t seemed to slow him down.
“God blessed me with a pretty successful collegiate career, the last two years especially, but I wasn’t quite satisfied with it so I’ve been trying to keep the same level of training up as I did in college,” he said. “I would love to break four (minutes) in the mile someday. That’s my big long-term goal. I actually tore a ligament in my knee playing Frisbee about two-and-a-half months ago so I’ve been working my way back from that. I’m starting to get the volume back up…the last two weeks I hit 70. I’m starting to get back where I’d like to be.”
The Drop sisters, who both compete in cross country and are on the Georgia track team as well, said they enjoyed the Firecracker course.
“It was good…It was hilly,” Jessica said. “I’m learning that’s kind of how it is around here compared to Georgia. In Georgia, it’s pretty flat.”
Both All-Americans in high school in Durham, Connecticut, the Drop sisters said their ability to feed off each other in competition is what led them to attend the same college together.
“There is definitely a competitiveness there between us,” Jessica said. “It’s how we got so good in high school. We were like, ‘we should go to the same college so we can keep pushing each other.’
“It’s been a great experience,” she continued. “We are on one of the most competitive teams and train right next to Olympians. They might be jumpers but it still is motivating. And we are building our distance program. We qualified for nationals for the first time in a long time. We’re working on it.”
A total of 525 runners/walkers braved the heat and crossed the finish line in the 41st annual Firecracker.
For a complete list of finishers, turn to page B3.
NOTE— All places were determined by “gun time” while times listed are actual “chip time.”
About Todd Ruth
Related Posts
Latest News
-
The Log Cabin Offers a Refreshing Respite from Summer Heat
Even on the hottest days— and we’ve had quite a...
-
Welcome to the wild
When Denver Borough councilman Dan Rogers, of Sycamore Street, opened...
-
Denver eyes several issues for future action
It was an upbeat and productive one hour meeting July...
-
Chryslers remain hot heading into playoffs
Go 3-0 vs. Maryland teams The defending State Champion Ephrata...
-
Santa’s arrival altered; no more ENB roof ‘landings’
Santa won’t be “flying” his reindeer-driven sleigh into...
-
DOVE Westgate begins expansion
DOVE Westgate Church in Ephrata is preparing to undergo a...
-
Ephrata U-12 season comes to a close
For the third straight year, the Ephrata U-12 baseball team...
-
The Log Cabin Offers a Refreshing Respite from Summer Heat
Even on the hottest days— and we’ve had quite...
-
Welcome to the wild
When Denver Borough councilman Dan Rogers, of Sycamore Street,...
-
Denver eyes several issues for future action
It was an upbeat and productive one hour meeting...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Susan E Rollman says:
-
Maeda E Krizmencic says:
-
Upton says: