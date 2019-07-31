Gators lock down seventh-straight Lancaster Summer swimming title
Set eight meet records, 10 pool marks
The Adamstown Gators swim team earned its seventh-straight Lancaster County Summer Swim League title this past Saturday at Leola Pool.
The Gators, who captured the Division One title a week earlier, won a total of 20 events to score a total of 937 points to breeze past runner-up Overlook (755) and third place Skyline (735.5) en route to the title. Mount joy finished fourth with 579.5 points while Ephrata rounded out the top five in fifth with a score of 493.
Individually, Madelyn Klinger paced the Gators with three individual titles on the day, which were all record swims. Klinger claimed the girls 9-10 25 freestyle in a league record time of 14.17, won the 25 butterfly with another league record time of 14.76, and set a pool record en route to winning the 25 backstroke with a time of 16.72.
Adamstown also had four double winners Saturday. They included: Annie Gao, who set a pair of league records in winning the girls 11-12 50 backstroke (31.81) and 50 breaststroke (34.59); Sydney Gring, who claimed a pair of titles in the girls 13-14 division, setting pool records in both the 50 breaststroke (33.87) and 50 butterfly (28.68); Marlee Rickert set a league record in winning the 50 freestyle (26.69) and a pool mark on her way to victory in the 50 backstroke (29.51); and Chadd Corson set a pair of pool records in winning both the boys 13-14 50 freestyle (25.93) and 50 backstroke (29.34) events.
Other individual winners for Adamstown included: Emily Gao, girls 13-14 50 backstroke, 31.84 (pool record); Cameron Gring, girls 15-18 50 butterfly, 28.85 (pool record); and Zach Sherk, boys 15-18 50 breaststroke, 29.67 (league record).
Finally, Adamstown swimmers accounted for six relay wins on the day, setting two more league marks and a pair of pool records.
Ephrata, which finished fifth in the team standings for the second-straight year, earned a pair of individual gold medals on the day as well as two relays wins.
In the boys 9-10 division, Jack Martin claimed first place in the 25 freestyle with a pool record time of 14.50. and in the girls 9-10 division, Ella Pfautz earned gold in the 25 breaststroke with a winning time of 20.99.
In the relays, the girls 9-10 100 medley relay squad of Cali Burkholder, Pfautz, Maura Clark and Susan Archibald earned gold with a winning time of 1:15.00. And in the boys 9-10 division, the team of Dominic Mentzer, Jeshuah Bautista, Martin and Cooper Simes claimed the win in the 100 freestyle relay with a winning time of 1:04.55.
Both Denver and East Cocalico also were among the local squads that competed. Denver finished 16th overall with 80.5 points, while East Cocalico was 17th with a team score of 65.
The following are the top three finishers in each event at the Lancaster Summer Swim Championships:
LANCASTER SUMMER SWIM LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS at Leola Pool
GIRLS
Ages 8 & Under
100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. New Holland A (H. Waters, K. Legaspi, R. Nugent, M. Buckwalter), 1:20.66; 2. Mount Joy A (R. Peters, P. Houck, B Tymoczko, M. Torquato), 1:21.22; 3. Overlook A (I. Del Castillo, K. Panagopoulos, S. Newell, S. Anderson), 1:23.12.
100-METER MEDLEY RELAY — 1. New Holland A (R. Nugent, H. Waters, K. Legaspi, M. Buckwalter), 1:35.06; 2. Skyline A (A. Buchert-Robbins, J. Whitley, M. Rey, K. Hayes), 1:35.95; 3. Ephrata A (S. Suhrbier, C. Bitner, M. Pfautz, A. Martin), 1:37.15.
25-METER FREESTYLE — 1. P. Reber, W, 17.39; 2. S. Griest, EC, 18.41; 3. K. Kieffer, BCCC, 18.53.
25-METER BACKSTROKE — 1. I. Del Castillo, OVER, 21.88; 2. P. Reber, W, 22.10; 3. K. Kieffer, BCCC, 24.11.
25-METER BREASTSTROKE — 1. H. Waters, NH, 24.56; 2. P. Reber, W, 24.98; 3. K. Hayes, SKY, 26.00.
25-METER BUTTERFLY — 1. S. Anderson, OVER, 19.97; 2. I. Del Castillo, OVER, 20.49; 3. M. Pfautz, EPH, 21.04.
Adamstown’s Chadd Corson is shown on his way to winning the boys’ 13-14 50 back, one of two titles he captured Saturday. (Photos by Kirk Neidermyer)
Ages 9-10
100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Overlook A (A. Emuwa, S. Panagopoulos, A. Anderson, T. Snellbaker), 1:05.71; 2. Ephrata A (C. Burkholder, M. Clark, E. Pfautz, S. Archibald), 1:06.39; 3. Skyline A (K. Bansal, D. Connors, E. Myer, E. Papadimitriou), 1:06.52.
100-METER MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Ephrata A (C. Burkholder, E. Pfautz, M. Clark, S. Archibald), 1:15.00; 2. Overlook A (A. Emuwa, C. Miller, T. Snellbaker, A. Anderson), 1:15.83; 3. Skyline A (K. Bansal, D. Connors, E. Papadimitriou, E. Myer), 1:19.84.
25-METER FREESTYLE
- M. Klinger, AD, 14.17 (league record); 2. D. Landis, MIL, 15.42; 3. L. Schwartz, LSO, 15.45.
25-METER BACKSTROKE
- M. Klinger, AD, 16.72 (pool record); 2. D. Landis, MIL, 19.12; 3. L. Schwartz, LSO, 19.28.
25-METER BREASTSTROKE
- E. Pfautz, EPH, 20.99; 2. N. Campbell, CV, 21.53; 3. A. Weiler, LSO, 21.81.
25-METER BUTTERFLY
- M. Klinger, AD, 14.76 (league record); 2. L. Schwartz, LSO, 16.60; 3. K. Bansal, SKY, 16.78.
Ages 11-12
100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Adamstown A (S. Eisenhofer, A. Eisenbrown, L. Albertson, A. Gao), 2:01.89; 2. Mount Joy A (A. Fink, H. Leibfried, A. Houck, M. Conway), 2:03.92; 3. Ephrata A (K. Brass, B. Burkholder, A. Zimmerman, K. Parsons), 2:06.49.
100-METER MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Adamstown A (S. Eisenhofer, A. Gao, A. Eisenbrown, L. Albertson), 2:14.02; 2. Mount Joy A (H. Leibfried, M. Conway, A. Houck, A. Fink), 2:21.26; 3. Ephrata A (B. Burkholder, K. Parsons, A. Zimmerman, K. Brass), 2:22.84.
50-METER FREESTYLE
- M. Conway, MJ, 30.13; 2. K. Parsons, EPH, 30.20; 3. S. Eisenhofer, AD, 30.51.
50-METER BACKSTROKE
- A. Gao, AD, 31.81 (league record); 2. B. Burkholder, EPH, 35.40; 3. S. Eisenhofer, AD, 35.63.
50-METER BREASTSTROKE
- A. Gao, AD, 34.59 (league record); 2. M. Conway, MJ, 35.76 (pool record); 3. C. Schwartz, W, 36.89).
50-METER BUTTERFLY
- L. Bishop, LAN, 33.04; 2. L. Shultzabarger, SKY, 33.08; 3. A. Eisenbrown, AD, 33.19.
Ages 13-14
200-FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Adamstown A (E. Cherrie, M. Valeriano, E. Gao, S. Gring), 1:53.25 (pool record); 2. Skyline A (S. Bennett, G. Harnish, A. Sassaman, E. Warfel), 2:01.71; 3. Mount Joy A (S. Houck, K. Heidlauf, E. Myers, E. Gambler), 2:05.08.
200-MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Adamstown A (E. Gao, E. Cherrie, S. Gring, M. Valeriano), 2:04.17 (league record); 2. Skyline A (E. Warfel, G. Harnish, S. Bennett, A. Sassaman), 2:13.60; 3. Mount Joy A (E. Myers, M. Conway, E. Gambler, S. Houck), 2:20.50.
50-METER FREESTYLE
- A. Scott, SECA, 27.75 (pool record); 2. E. Cherrie, AD, 28.13 (pool record); 3. M. Valeriano, AD, 29.26.
50-METER BACKSTROKE
- E. Gao, AD, 31.84 (pool record); 2. E. Warfel, SKY, 32.94 (pool record); 3. K. Parry, NH, 33.52.
50-METER BREASTSTROKE
- S. Gring, AD, 33.87 (pool record); 2. E. Cherrie, AD, 36.16; 3. G. Harnish, SKY, 36.99.
50-METER BUTTERFLY
- S. Gring, AD, 28.68 (pool record); 2. K. Parry, NH, 31.24; 3. E. Gambler, MJ, 31.51.
Ages 15-18
200-FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Adamstown A (M. Rickert, C. Wasielevski, C. Gring, B. Brown), 1:48.57 (league record); 2. Adamstown B (S. Wasielevski, C. Hardick, B. Noll, K. Eisenhofer), 1:55.76; 3. Mount Joy A (J. Wheeler, A. Fink, Jo. Park, Je. Park), 1:56.72.
200-MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Adamstown A (M. Rickert, S. Wasielevski, C. Gring, B. Brown), 1:59.95; 2. Adamstown B (C. Hardick, K. Eisenhofer, C. Wasielevski, B. Noll), 2:11.58; 3. Overlook A (D. Lamont, O. Pyott, J. Farrell, M. Wylie-Thal), 2:11.86.
50-METER FREESTYLE — 1. M. Rickert, AD, 26.69 (league record); 2. B. Brown, AD, 27.02 (pool record); 3. J. Park, MJ, 28.05.
50-METER BACKSTROKE — 1. M. Rickert, AD, 29.51 (pool record); 2. C. Gring, AD, 30.24 (pool record); 3. K. Raasch, SKY, 32.39.
50-METER BREASTSTROKE — 1. Jo. Park, MJ, 33.65 (pool record); 2. O. Pyott, OVER, 35.33 (pool record); 3. E. Root, HEMP, 35.61.
50-METER BUTTERFLY — 1. C. Gring, AD, 28.85 (pool record); 2. Jo. Park, MJ, 29.59 (pool record); 3. S. Wasielevski, AD, 30.20 (pool record).
BOYS
Ages 8 & Under
100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Skyline A (P. Newman, N. Bansal, A. Blose, X. Reinking), 1:19.24; 2. Conestoga Valley A (P. Kerns, M. Dentel, L. Behnke, R. Hurst), 1:19.36; 3. Overlook A (G. Del Castillo, N. Zoltowski, T. Capizzi, G. Crumbling), 1:31.68.
100-METER MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Conestoga Valley A (R. Hurst, I. Yen, L. Behnke, P. Kerns), 1:34.12; 2. Woodridge A (L. Marvel, M. Davies, C. Hayes, L. Ruth), 1:34.27; 3. Mountville A (A. Barry, R. Shoff, C. Appleby, H. Kalbach), 1:36.69.
25-METER FREESTYLE — (tie)1. X. Reinking, SKY, 17.59; 1. P. Newman, SKY, 17.59; 3. M. Davies, W, 18.12.
25-METER BACKSTROKE — 1. Y. Alsulttani, EP, 23.53; 2. T. Salzman, CON, 23.80; 3. G. Crumbling, OVER, 23.88.
25-METER BREASTSTROKE — 1. I. Yen, CV, 24.99; 2. M. Davies, W, 25.21; 3. L. Kaminstein, MIL, 25.42.
25-METER BUTTERFLY — 1. M. Davies, W, 19.72; 2. J. Betteridge, LCC, 22.12; 3. W. Daughtrey, CV, 22.17.
Ages 9-10
100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Ephrata A (D. Mentzer, J. Bautista, J. Martin, C. Simes), 1:04.55; 2. Woodridge A (J. Marvel, D. Caracio, C. Richards, B. Reber), 1:05.44; 3. Adamstown A (L. Sims, K. Gao, E. Brace, C. Krenitsky), 1:07.50.
100-METER MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Adamstown A (C. Krenitsky, K. Gao, L. Trupp, L. Sims), 1:17.89; 2. Overlook A (E. Zoltowski, I. Mathers, N. Fortenberry, J. Fortenberry), 1:20.62; 3. Skyline A (K. German, C. Zeyak, J. Romero, L. Prevost), 1:24.45.
25-METER FREESTYLE — 1. J. Martin, EPH, 14.50 (pool record); 2. B. Reber, W, 14.51 (pool record); 3. J. Shirey, HEMP, 14.83.
25-METER BACKSTROKE — 1. B. Reber, W, 17.95; 2. J. Shirey, HEMP, 18.34; 3. C. Krenitsky, AD, 19.14.
25-METER BREASTSTROKE — 1. 1. G. Galduts, CV, 19.42; 2. I. Monaghan, W, 21.49; 3. C. Richards, W, 21.60.
25-METER BUTTERFLY — 1. J. Shirey, HEMP, 15.25 (league record); 2. B. Reber, W, 15.30 (league record); 3. J. Martin, EPH, 15.94 (pool record).
Ages 11-12
200-METER FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Mt. Joy A (C. Ketchum, J. Ketchum, N. Houck, E. Rachael), 2:02.26 (league record); 2. Overlook A (B. Leed, R. Miller, C. Stevens, J. Gocotano), 2:04.75; 3. Skyline A (A. Burge, C. Skillman, K. Bansal, J. Myer), 2:05.93.
200-METER MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Mt. Joy A (J. Ketchum, C. Ketchum, E. Rachael, N. Houck), 2:17.87; 2. Overlook A (C. Stevens, B. Pyott, K. Anderson, J. Gocotano), 2:23.48; 3. Adamstown A (O. Eisenhofer, E. Zeni, K. Eisenhofer, L. Sensenig), 2:30.54.
50-METER FREESTYLE — 1. E. Rachael, MJ, 28.47 (pool record); 2. K. Fatta, MNT, 28.57 (pool record); 3. J. Myer, SKY, 28.77 (pool record).
50-METER BACKSTROKE — 1. E. Rachael, MJ, 33.03; 2. C. Stevens, OVER, 34.49; 3. A. Burge, SKY, 35.00.
50-METER BREASTSTROKE — 1. K. Fatta, MNT, 35.87 (pool record); 2. J. Myer, SKY, 36.59 (pool record); 3. J. Gocotano, OVER, 37.47.
50-METER BUTTERFLY — 1. K. Fatta, MNT, 32.03 (pool record); 2. J. Myer, SKY, 32.88; 3. A. Seprinski, LS, 33.41.
Ages 13-14
200-METER FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Woodridge A (B. Schwartz, D. Hershey, R. Maietta, B. Stuhltrager), 1:49.50 (pool record); 2. Overlook A (J. Mathers, B. Meck, M. Hemmerich, D. Urban), 1:49.83 (pool record); 3. New Holland A (M. Burkholder, E. Lloyd, E. Wanner, P. Hasse), 1:53.26.
200-METER MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Woodridge A (B. Stuhltrager, B. Schwartz, Y. Maietta, D. Hershey), 2:04.41; 2. New Holland A (E. Lloyd, E. Wanner, P. Hasse, M. Burkholder), 2:08.48; 3. Skyline A (W. Orr, P. Breslin, L. Papadimitriou, A. Pasewicz), 2:11.48.
50-METER FREESTYLE — 1. C. Corson, AD, 25.93 (pool record); 2. B. Stuhltrager, W, 26.49; 3. D. Urban, OVER, 27.47.
50-METER BACKSTROKE — 1. C. Corson, AD, 29.34 (pool record); 2. C. Jones, EPH, 31.43; 3. B. Clow, MIL, 32.26.
50-METER BREASTSTROKE — 1. B. Schwartz, W, 33.63 (pool record); 2. C. Jones, EPH, 33.92 (pool record); 3. E. Lloyd, NH, 34.82.
50-METER BUTTERFLY — 1. B. Stuhltrager, W, 28.82; 2. C. Jones, EPH, 29.65; 3. B. Clow, MIL, 30.29.
Ages 15 & Up
200-METER FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Mt. Joy A (G. Leibfried, E. Shonk, J. Houck, M. Schiavone), 1:38.87 (pool record); 2. Adamstown A (J. Cunningham, M. Valeriano, E. Hebel, Z. Sherk), 1:40.77 (pool record); 3. Overlook A (E. Gocatano, S. Cliff, C. Brenton, A. Waplinger), 1:42.52.
200-METER MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Mt. Joy A (E. Shonk, G. Leibfried, J. Houck, M. Schiavone), 1:50.22; 2. Adamstown A (J. Seymour, Z. Sherk, J. Cunningham, M. Valeriano), 1:53.34; 3. Overlook A (E. Gocatano, A. Waplinger, S. Cliff, C. Brenton), 1:56.85.
50-METER FREESTYLE — 1. J. Houck, MJ, 23.94; 2. N. Lynam, BCCC, 24.64; 3. Z. Sherk, AD, 24.78.
50-METER BACKSTROKE — 1. E. Shonk, MJ, 28.46 (pool record); 2. N. Lynam, BCCC, 29.05; 3. E. Gocotano, OVER, 29.63.
50-METER BREASTSTROKE — 1. Z. Sherk, AD, 29.67 (league record); 2. A. Fissella, LAN, 31.32; 3. L. Brandsema, SKY, 32.01.
50-METER BUTTERFLY — 1. J. Houck, MJ, 25.47 (pool record); 2. J. Cunningham, AD, 27.10 (league record); 3. W. Kendig, MIL, 27.13 (league record).
TEAM SCORES
- Adamstown, AD, 937.5; 2. Overlook, OVER, 755; 3. Skyline, SKY, 735.5; 4. Mount Joy, MJ, 579.5; 5. Ephrata, EPH, 493; 6. Woodridge, W, 478; 7. New Holland, NH, 429; 8. Conestoga Valley, CV, 374.5; 9. Landisville, LAN, 262.5; 10. L-S Otters, LSO, 195.5.
- Mountville, MNT, 193; 12. Millersville, MIL, 176; 13. Lititz Springs, LS, 120; 14. Hempfield, HEMP, 100; 15. Bent Creek Country Club, BCCC, 98; 16. Denver Sharks, DEN, 80.5; 17. East Cocalico, EC, 65; 18. Lancaster Country Club, LCC, 50.5; 19. Manheim Swim Team, MST, 30; 20. East Petersburg, EP, 24; 21. Seca Sharks, SECA, 21; 22. Conestoga, CON, 18.
