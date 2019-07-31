Home   >   Sports   >   Gators lock down seventh-straight Lancaster Summer swimming title

Gators lock down seventh-straight Lancaster Summer swimming title

By on July 31, 2019

Set eight meet records, 10 pool marks

The Adamstown Gators swim team earned its seventh-straight Lancaster County Summer Swim League title this past Saturday at Leola Pool.

The Gators, who captured the Division One title a week earlier, won a total of 20 events to score a total of 937 points to breeze past runner-up Overlook (755) and third place Skyline (735.5) en route to the title. Mount joy finished fourth with 579.5 points while Ephrata rounded out the top five in fifth with a score of 493.

Individually, Madelyn Klinger paced the Gators with three individual titles on the day, which were all record swims. Klinger claimed the girls 9-10 25 freestyle in a league record time of 14.17, won the 25 butterfly with another league record time of 14.76, and set a pool record en route to winning the 25 backstroke with a time of 16.72.

Adamstown also had four double winners Saturday. They included: Annie Gao, who set a pair of league records in winning the girls 11-12 50 backstroke (31.81) and 50 breaststroke (34.59); Sydney Gring, who claimed a pair of titles in the girls 13-14 division, setting pool records in both the 50 breaststroke (33.87) and 50 butterfly (28.68); Marlee Rickert set a league record in winning the 50 freestyle (26.69) and a pool mark on her way to victory in the 50 backstroke (29.51); and Chadd Corson set a pair of pool records in winning both the boys 13-14 50 freestyle (25.93) and 50 backstroke (29.34) events.

Other individual winners for Adamstown included: Emily Gao, girls 13-14 50 backstroke, 31.84 (pool record); Cameron Gring, girls 15-18 50 butterfly, 28.85 (pool record); and Zach Sherk, boys 15-18 50 breaststroke, 29.67 (league record).

Finally, Adamstown swimmers accounted for six relay wins on the day, setting two more league marks and a pair of pool records.

Ephrata, which finished fifth in the team standings for the second-straight year, earned a pair of individual gold medals on the day as well as two relays wins.

In the boys 9-10 division, Jack Martin claimed first place in the 25 freestyle with a pool record time of 14.50. and in the girls 9-10 division, Ella Pfautz earned gold in the 25 breaststroke with a winning time of 20.99.

In the relays, the girls 9-10 100 medley relay squad of Cali Burkholder, Pfautz, Maura Clark and Susan Archibald earned gold with a winning time of 1:15.00. And in the boys 9-10 division, the team of Dominic Mentzer, Jeshuah Bautista, Martin and Cooper Simes claimed the win in the 100 freestyle relay with a winning time of 1:04.55.

Both Denver and East Cocalico also were among the local squads that competed. Denver finished 16th overall with 80.5 points, while East Cocalico was 17th with a team score of 65.

Adamstown swim coach Kim Evans (center) accepts the league championship trophy Saturday at the Lancaster Summer Swim Championships held at Leola Pool.

The following are the top three finishers in each event at the Lancaster Summer Swim Championships:

 

LANCASTER SUMMER SWIM LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS at Leola Pool

GIRLS

Ages 8 & Under

100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY  — 1. New Holland A (H. Waters, K. Legaspi, R. Nugent, M. Buckwalter), 1:20.66; 2. Mount Joy A (R. Peters, P. Houck, B Tymoczko, M. Torquato), 1:21.22; 3. Overlook A (I. Del Castillo, K. Panagopoulos, S. Newell, S. Anderson), 1:23.12.

100-METER MEDLEY RELAY  — 1. New Holland A (R. Nugent, H. Waters, K. Legaspi, M. Buckwalter), 1:35.06; 2. Skyline A (A. Buchert-Robbins, J. Whitley, M. Rey, K. Hayes), 1:35.95; 3. Ephrata A (S. Suhrbier, C. Bitner, M. Pfautz, A. Martin), 1:37.15.

25-METER FREESTYLE  — 1. P. Reber, W, 17.39; 2. S. Griest, EC, 18.41; 3. K. Kieffer, BCCC, 18.53.

25-METER BACKSTROKE  — 1. I. Del Castillo, OVER, 21.88; 2. P. Reber, W, 22.10; 3. K. Kieffer, BCCC, 24.11.

25-METER BREASTSTROKE  — 1. H. Waters, NH, 24.56; 2. P. Reber, W, 24.98; 3. K. Hayes, SKY, 26.00.

25-METER BUTTERFLY  — 1. S. Anderson, OVER, 19.97; 2. I. Del Castillo, OVER, 20.49; 3. M. Pfautz, EPH, 21.04.

Adamstown’s Chadd Corson is shown on his way to winning the boys’ 13-14 50 back, one of two titles he captured Saturday. (Photos by Kirk Neidermyer)

Ages 9-10

100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY  — 1. Overlook A (A. Emuwa, S. Panagopoulos, A. Anderson, T. Snellbaker), 1:05.71; 2. Ephrata A (C. Burkholder, M. Clark, E. Pfautz, S. Archibald), 1:06.39; 3. Skyline A (K. Bansal, D. Connors, E. Myer, E. Papadimitriou), 1:06.52.

100-METER MEDLEY RELAY  — 1. Ephrata A (C. Burkholder, E. Pfautz, M. Clark, S. Archibald), 1:15.00; 2. Overlook A (A. Emuwa, C. Miller, T. Snellbaker, A. Anderson), 1:15.83; 3. Skyline A (K. Bansal, D. Connors, E. Papadimitriou, E. Myer), 1:19.84.

25-METER FREESTYLE

  1. M. Klinger, AD, 14.17 (league record); 2. D. Landis, MIL, 15.42; 3. L. Schwartz, LSO, 15.45.

25-METER BACKSTROKE

  1. M. Klinger, AD, 16.72 (pool record); 2. D. Landis, MIL, 19.12; 3. L. Schwartz, LSO, 19.28.

25-METER BREASTSTROKE

  1. E. Pfautz, EPH, 20.99; 2. N. Campbell, CV, 21.53; 3. A. Weiler, LSO, 21.81.

25-METER BUTTERFLY

  1. M. Klinger, AD, 14.76 (league record); 2. L. Schwartz, LSO, 16.60; 3. K. Bansal, SKY, 16.78.

Ages 11-12

Ages 11-12

100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY  — 1. Adamstown A (S. Eisenhofer, A. Eisenbrown, L. Albertson, A. Gao), 2:01.89; 2. Mount Joy A (A. Fink, H. Leibfried, A. Houck, M. Conway), 2:03.92; 3. Ephrata A (K. Brass, B. Burkholder, A. Zimmerman, K. Parsons), 2:06.49.

100-METER MEDLEY RELAY  — 1. Adamstown A (S. Eisenhofer, A. Gao, A. Eisenbrown, L. Albertson), 2:14.02; 2. Mount Joy A (H. Leibfried, M. Conway, A. Houck, A. Fink), 2:21.26; 3. Ephrata A (B. Burkholder, K. Parsons, A. Zimmerman, K. Brass), 2:22.84.

50-METER FREESTYLE

  1. M. Conway, MJ, 30.13; 2. K. Parsons, EPH, 30.20; 3. S. Eisenhofer, AD, 30.51.

50-METER BACKSTROKE

  1. A. Gao, AD, 31.81 (league record); 2. B. Burkholder, EPH, 35.40; 3. S. Eisenhofer, AD, 35.63.

50-METER BREASTSTROKE

  1. A. Gao, AD, 34.59 (league record); 2. M. Conway, MJ, 35.76 (pool record); 3. C. Schwartz, W, 36.89).

50-METER BUTTERFLY

  1. L. Bishop, LAN, 33.04; 2. L. Shultzabarger, SKY, 33.08; 3. A. Eisenbrown, AD, 33.19.

Ages 13-14

200-FREESTYLE RELAY  — 1. Adamstown A (E. Cherrie, M. Valeriano, E. Gao, S. Gring), 1:53.25 (pool record); 2. Skyline A (S. Bennett, G. Harnish, A. Sassaman, E. Warfel), 2:01.71; 3. Mount Joy A (S. Houck, K. Heidlauf, E. Myers, E. Gambler), 2:05.08.

200-MEDLEY RELAY  — 1. Adamstown A (E. Gao, E. Cherrie, S. Gring, M. Valeriano), 2:04.17 (league record); 2. Skyline A (E. Warfel, G. Harnish, S. Bennett, A. Sassaman), 2:13.60; 3. Mount Joy A (E. Myers, M. Conway, E. Gambler, S. Houck), 2:20.50.

50-METER FREESTYLE

  1. A. Scott, SECA, 27.75 (pool record); 2. E. Cherrie, AD, 28.13 (pool record); 3. M. Valeriano, AD, 29.26.

50-METER BACKSTROKE

  1. E. Gao, AD, 31.84 (pool record); 2. E. Warfel, SKY, 32.94 (pool record); 3. K. Parry, NH, 33.52.

50-METER BREASTSTROKE

  1. S. Gring, AD, 33.87 (pool record); 2. E. Cherrie, AD, 36.16; 3. G. Harnish, SKY, 36.99.

50-METER BUTTERFLY

  1. S. Gring, AD, 28.68 (pool record); 2. K. Parry, NH, 31.24; 3. E. Gambler, MJ, 31.51.

Ephrata’s Ella Pfautz competes in the girls 9-10 25 breaststroke Saturday at the Lancaster Summer Swim Championships held at Leola Pool. Pfautz went on to capture a gold medal in the event in a time of 20.99.

Ages 15-18

200-FREESTYLE RELAY  — 1. Adamstown A (M. Rickert, C. Wasielevski, C. Gring, B. Brown), 1:48.57 (league record); 2. Adamstown B (S. Wasielevski, C. Hardick, B. Noll, K. Eisenhofer), 1:55.76; 3. Mount Joy A (J. Wheeler, A. Fink, Jo. Park, Je. Park), 1:56.72.

200-MEDLEY RELAY  — 1. Adamstown A (M. Rickert, S. Wasielevski, C. Gring, B. Brown), 1:59.95; 2. Adamstown B (C. Hardick, K. Eisenhofer, C. Wasielevski, B. Noll), 2:11.58; 3. Overlook A (D. Lamont, O. Pyott, J. Farrell, M. Wylie-Thal), 2:11.86.

50-METER FREESTYLE  — 1. M. Rickert, AD, 26.69 (league record); 2. B. Brown, AD, 27.02 (pool record); 3. J. Park, MJ, 28.05.

50-METER BACKSTROKE  — 1. M. Rickert, AD, 29.51 (pool record); 2. C. Gring, AD, 30.24 (pool record); 3. K. Raasch, SKY, 32.39.

50-METER BREASTSTROKE  — 1. Jo. Park, MJ, 33.65 (pool record); 2. O. Pyott, OVER, 35.33 (pool record); 3. E. Root, HEMP, 35.61.

50-METER BUTTERFLY  — 1. C. Gring, AD, 28.85 (pool record); 2. Jo. Park, MJ, 29.59 (pool record); 3. S. Wasielevski, AD, 30.20 (pool record).

East Cocalico’s Liliana Lester swims the backstroke at Leagues.

 

BOYS

Ages 8 & Under

100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY  — 1. Skyline A (P. Newman, N. Bansal, A. Blose, X. Reinking), 1:19.24; 2. Conestoga Valley A (P. Kerns, M. Dentel, L. Behnke, R. Hurst), 1:19.36; 3. Overlook A (G. Del Castillo, N. Zoltowski, T. Capizzi, G. Crumbling), 1:31.68.

100-METER MEDLEY RELAY  — 1. Conestoga Valley A (R. Hurst, I. Yen, L. Behnke, P. Kerns), 1:34.12; 2. Woodridge A (L. Marvel, M. Davies, C. Hayes, L. Ruth), 1:34.27; 3. Mountville A (A. Barry, R. Shoff, C. Appleby, H. Kalbach), 1:36.69.

25-METER FREESTYLE  — (tie)1. X. Reinking, SKY, 17.59; 1. P. Newman, SKY, 17.59; 3. M. Davies, W, 18.12.

25-METER BACKSTROKE  — 1. Y. Alsulttani, EP, 23.53; 2. T. Salzman, CON, 23.80; 3. G. Crumbling, OVER, 23.88.

25-METER BREASTSTROKE  — 1. I. Yen, CV, 24.99; 2. M. Davies, W, 25.21; 3. L. Kaminstein, MIL, 25.42.

25-METER BUTTERFLY  — 1. M. Davies, W, 19.72; 2. J. Betteridge, LCC, 22.12; 3. W. Daughtrey, CV, 22.17.

Ages 9-10

100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY  — 1. Ephrata A (D. Mentzer, J. Bautista, J. Martin, C. Simes), 1:04.55; 2. Woodridge A (J. Marvel, D. Caracio, C. Richards, B. Reber), 1:05.44; 3. Adamstown A (L. Sims, K. Gao, E. Brace, C. Krenitsky), 1:07.50.

100-METER MEDLEY RELAY  — 1. Adamstown A (C. Krenitsky, K. Gao, L. Trupp, L. Sims), 1:17.89; 2. Overlook A (E. Zoltowski, I. Mathers, N. Fortenberry, J. Fortenberry), 1:20.62; 3. Skyline A (K. German, C. Zeyak, J. Romero, L. Prevost), 1:24.45.

25-METER FREESTYLE  — 1. J. Martin, EPH, 14.50 (pool record); 2. B. Reber, W, 14.51 (pool record); 3. J. Shirey, HEMP, 14.83.

25-METER BACKSTROKE  — 1. B. Reber, W, 17.95; 2. J. Shirey, HEMP, 18.34; 3. C. Krenitsky, AD, 19.14.

25-METER BREASTSTROKE  — 1. 1. G. Galduts, CV, 19.42; 2. I. Monaghan, W, 21.49; 3. C. Richards, W, 21.60.

25-METER BUTTERFLY  — 1. J. Shirey, HEMP, 15.25 (league record); 2. B. Reber, W, 15.30 (league record); 3. J. Martin, EPH, 15.94 (pool record).

Ages 11-12

200-METER FREESTYLE RELAY  — 1. Mt. Joy A (C. Ketchum, J. Ketchum, N. Houck, E. Rachael), 2:02.26 (league record); 2. Overlook A (B. Leed, R. Miller, C. Stevens, J. Gocotano), 2:04.75; 3. Skyline A (A. Burge, C. Skillman, K. Bansal, J. Myer), 2:05.93.

200-METER MEDLEY RELAY  — 1. Mt. Joy A (J. Ketchum, C. Ketchum, E. Rachael, N. Houck), 2:17.87; 2. Overlook A (C. Stevens, B. Pyott, K. Anderson, J. Gocotano), 2:23.48; 3. Adamstown A (O. Eisenhofer, E. Zeni, K. Eisenhofer, L. Sensenig), 2:30.54.

50-METER FREESTYLE  — 1. E. Rachael, MJ, 28.47 (pool record); 2. K. Fatta, MNT, 28.57 (pool record); 3. J. Myer, SKY, 28.77 (pool record).

50-METER BACKSTROKE  — 1. E. Rachael, MJ, 33.03; 2. C. Stevens, OVER, 34.49; 3. A. Burge, SKY, 35.00.

50-METER BREASTSTROKE  — 1. K. Fatta, MNT, 35.87 (pool record); 2. J. Myer, SKY, 36.59 (pool record); 3. J. Gocotano, OVER, 37.47.

50-METER BUTTERFLY  — 1. K. Fatta, MNT, 32.03 (pool record); 2. J. Myer, SKY, 32.88; 3. A. Seprinski, LS, 33.41.

Ephrata’s Chad Jones swims the 50 breaststroke at the League Swim
Championships Saturday at Leola Pool.

Ages 13-14

200-METER FREESTYLE RELAY  — 1. Woodridge A (B. Schwartz, D. Hershey, R. Maietta, B. Stuhltrager), 1:49.50 (pool record); 2. Overlook A (J. Mathers, B. Meck, M. Hemmerich, D. Urban), 1:49.83 (pool record); 3. New Holland A (M. Burkholder, E. Lloyd, E. Wanner, P. Hasse), 1:53.26.

200-METER MEDLEY RELAY  — 1. Woodridge A (B. Stuhltrager, B. Schwartz, Y. Maietta, D. Hershey), 2:04.41; 2. New Holland A (E. Lloyd, E. Wanner, P. Hasse, M. Burkholder), 2:08.48; 3. Skyline A (W. Orr, P. Breslin, L. Papadimitriou, A. Pasewicz), 2:11.48.

50-METER FREESTYLE  — 1. C. Corson, AD, 25.93 (pool record); 2. B. Stuhltrager, W, 26.49; 3. D. Urban, OVER, 27.47.

50-METER BACKSTROKE  — 1. C. Corson, AD, 29.34 (pool record); 2. C. Jones, EPH, 31.43; 3. B. Clow, MIL, 32.26.

50-METER BREASTSTROKE  — 1. B. Schwartz, W, 33.63 (pool record); 2. C. Jones, EPH, 33.92 (pool record); 3. E. Lloyd, NH, 34.82.

50-METER BUTTERFLY  — 1. B. Stuhltrager, W, 28.82; 2. C. Jones, EPH, 29.65; 3. B. Clow, MIL, 30.29.

Ages 15 & Up

200-METER FREESTYLE RELAY  — 1. Mt. Joy A (G. Leibfried, E. Shonk, J. Houck, M. Schiavone), 1:38.87 (pool record); 2. Adamstown A (J. Cunningham, M. Valeriano, E. Hebel, Z. Sherk), 1:40.77 (pool record); 3. Overlook A (E. Gocatano, S. Cliff, C. Brenton, A. Waplinger), 1:42.52.

200-METER MEDLEY RELAY  — 1. Mt. Joy A (E. Shonk, G. Leibfried, J. Houck, M. Schiavone), 1:50.22; 2. Adamstown A (J. Seymour, Z. Sherk, J. Cunningham, M. Valeriano), 1:53.34; 3. Overlook A (E. Gocatano, A. Waplinger, S. Cliff, C. Brenton), 1:56.85.

50-METER FREESTYLE  — 1. J. Houck, MJ, 23.94; 2. N. Lynam, BCCC, 24.64; 3. Z. Sherk, AD, 24.78.

50-METER BACKSTROKE  — 1. E. Shonk, MJ, 28.46 (pool record); 2. N. Lynam, BCCC, 29.05; 3. E. Gocotano, OVER, 29.63.

50-METER BREASTSTROKE  — 1. Z. Sherk, AD, 29.67 (league record); 2. A. Fissella, LAN, 31.32; 3. L. Brandsema, SKY, 32.01.

50-METER BUTTERFLY  — 1. J. Houck, MJ, 25.47 (pool record); 2. J. Cunningham, AD, 27.10 (league record); 3. W. Kendig, MIL, 27.13 (league record).

 

TEAM SCORES

  1. Adamstown, AD, 937.5; 2. Overlook, OVER, 755; 3. Skyline, SKY, 735.5; 4. Mount Joy, MJ, 579.5; 5. Ephrata, EPH, 493; 6. Woodridge, W, 478; 7. New Holland, NH, 429; 8. Conestoga Valley, CV, 374.5; 9. Landisville, LAN, 262.5; 10. L-S Otters, LSO, 195.5.
  2. Mountville, MNT, 193; 12. Millersville, MIL, 176; 13. Lititz Springs, LS, 120; 14. Hempfield, HEMP, 100; 15. Bent Creek Country Club, BCCC, 98; 16. Denver Sharks, DEN, 80.5; 17. East Cocalico, EC, 65; 18. Lancaster Country Club, LCC, 50.5; 19. Manheim Swim Team, MST, 30; 20. East Petersburg, EP, 24; 21. Seca Sharks, SECA, 21; 22. Conestoga, CON, 18.

 

 

