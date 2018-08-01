Gators roll to another league swimming title

The Adamstown Gators swim team captured its sixth-straight Lancaster County Summer Swim League title this past Saturday at Manheim Community Pool.

The Gators, who captured the Division One title a week earlier, won a total of 19 first places to score a total of 972 points to easily out-distance second place Woodridge (659). Skyline (585.5) was third, Overlook (581) claimed fourth and Ephrata (463.5) was fifth overall to round out the top five.

Individually, Annie Gao won a pair of events to pace the Gators’ attack. Gao took firsts in both the girls 11-12 50 breast (36.05) and 50 fly (31.16) events.

Other individual winners for Adamstown included: Madelyn Klinger, girls 9-10 25 fly (15.92); Sydney Gring, girls 13-14 50 free (27.80); Becca Brown, girls 15 & over 50 free (27.01; Marlee Rickert, girls 15 & over 50 back (29.67-meet record); Owen Eisenhofer, boys 9-10 25 back (17.91); Keagan Eisenhofer, boys 9-10 25 breast (18.14); Chadd Corson, boys 13-14 50 back (28.81); and Zach Sherk, boys 15 & over 50 breast (29.97).

Finally, Adamstown swimmers accounted for nine relay wins on the day.

Ephrata had a nice showing with five golds Saturday.

Susan Archibald won an individual title in the girls 8 & under 25 free with a time of 17.38. Cooper Simes captured the boys 8 & under 25 fly in a winning time of 19.22. Camryn Simes earned a victory in the boys 9-10 25 free (14.59), while Jack Martin was a winner in the boys 9-10 25 fly (16.74).

The Ephrata boys 9-10 100 meter relay also won gold with a time of 1:20.85.

Both East Cocalico and Denver also were among the local squads that competed. East Cocalico finished 20th overall with 35 points, one spot ahead of 21st finisher Denver (25).