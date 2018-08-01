Home   >   Sports   >   Gators roll to another league swimming title

Gators roll to another league swimming title

By on August 1, 2018
East Cocalico’s Colton Armstrong competes in freestyle during the League Championships held at Manheim Community Pool Saturday. Photo by Kirk Neidermyer

The Adamstown Gators swim team captured its sixth-straight Lancaster County Summer Swim League title this past Saturday at Manheim Community Pool.

The Gators, who captured the Division One title a week earlier, won a total of 19 first places to score a total of 972 points to easily out-distance second place Woodridge (659). Skyline (585.5) was third, Overlook (581) claimed fourth and Ephrata (463.5) was fifth overall to round out the top five.

Individually, Annie Gao won a pair of events to pace the Gators’ attack. Gao took firsts in both the girls 11-12 50 breast (36.05) and 50 fly (31.16) events.

Other individual winners for Adamstown included: Madelyn Klinger, girls 9-10 25 fly (15.92); Sydney Gring, girls 13-14 50 free (27.80); Becca Brown, girls 15 & over 50 free (27.01; Marlee Rickert, girls 15 & over 50 back (29.67-meet record); Owen Eisenhofer, boys 9-10 25 back (17.91); Keagan Eisenhofer, boys 9-10 25 breast (18.14); Chadd Corson, boys 13-14 50 back (28.81); and Zach Sherk, boys 15 & over 50 breast (29.97).

Finally, Adamstown swimmers accounted for nine relay wins on the day.

Ephrata had a nice showing with five golds Saturday.

Susan Archibald won an individual title in the girls 8 & under 25 free with a time of 17.38. Cooper Simes captured the boys 8 & under 25 fly in a winning time of 19.22. Camryn Simes earned a victory in the boys 9-10 25 free (14.59), while Jack Martin was a winner in the boys 9-10 25 fly (16.74).

The Ephrata boys 9-10 100 meter relay also won gold with a time of 1:20.85.

Both East Cocalico and Denver also were among the local squads that competed. East Cocalico finished 20th overall with 35 points, one spot ahead of 21st finisher Denver (25).

