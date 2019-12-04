Gingrich calls it a career

Long-time coach announces retirement as season comes to a close in State semis

In what he described as a “storybook ending” to an outstanding career, Cocalico head football coach Dave Gingrich is going out on top.

Moments after his team fought to the finish in a 56-49 loss to Cheltenham in the State 5A semifinals Friday in Hersheypark Stadium, and exactly one week after the Eagles captured their third

District Three title in program history, Gingrich told reporters he plans to call it a career.

Gingrich, who spent 29 seasons on the sidelines, including the last 16 years as head coach, said the time was right to step aside.

“I had thought about it for a while,” he said. “When you have people on your staff that could take over, it makes those decisions easier. I am hoping the district makes the right decision and hires from within…we have a great staff filled with excellent teachers. When you feel like the program will be in great hands, it makes those decisions easier. Plus, 29 years is a long time and I think we all know when the time is right…I just felt the time was right.”

Looking to the immediate future, Gingrich said he will continue to teach math in the high school and assist track coach Ron Derr in the spring. He’s also helping his son Brock, a talented 6-3, 280-pound two-way lineman, on the recruiting trail and said he and his family “would love to watch him play” at the next level.

“I know everyone’s answer about ‘spending more time with family’ is the token answer, but I am not sure my family wants more time with me,” he jokingly continued. “They always say that I am miserable when I am not coaching football, (but) I think my staff and players may say the opposite, that I am miserable when I am on them during the season and off-season. I truly have enjoyed the journey for the past 29 years, but at this time, I feel what’s best for the program is to step aside and let someone with more energy lead the program.”

Certainly, Gingrich will go down as one of the best to ever toe the sidelines at Cocalico, if not the L-L League. In his 16 seasons, his teams went 130-60, winning Section Two titles in 2012 and 2016 and of course claiming the District Three 5A championship this season.

In addition, his teams have been incredibly consistent, winning 10 or more games in seven of his seasons, which includes the last three, and making four District finals appearances in 2010, 2014, 2018 and of course this season. He had just one losing campaign in his 16 years, and that came in his third season (2006) when the Eagles went 2-8.

So, what’s his legacy?

“That is for someone else to decide,” he said. “I am proud of the way the kids represented our school and community; that no matter the ability of our team, our guys were going to give their best for 48 minutes and would play for one another. I’m most proud of the way our kids competed with class…we won a number of sportsmanship awards, and to me, that means you are doing it the right way.”

Gingrich was hired as an assistant football coach by then head coach Phil Kauffman back in 1991. He also assisted in baseball, wrestling and track during his 29 year stint.

He credits Kauffman, as well as several others, who supported and guided him along the way.

“First off, I want to thank Coach Kauffman for taking a chance and hiring me on his staff,” he said. “Having the opportunity to learn from him and (the late) Dave Lauris was a great way to begin my coaching career. Along the way came more learning from Jim Stafford in wrestling, Steve Prevoznik in baseball and Ron Derr in track. They each taught me how to lead a program.

“For the past 16 years, I have been fortunate to lead a program with excellent assistant coaches, not only from an Xs and Os perspective, but most importantly, from a teacher perspective. It was never about wins and losses, but rather building relationships with kids and making them better teammates to one another. You cannot have success unless everyone gives up a little of themselves for the betterment of the team. Our players have done this, our assistant coaches have done this and our school and community have gotten behind our program and really supported it.”

As he stated before, there was no better way for him to go out than winning his first District title in his final season at the helm. The Eagles entered the season having to replace 16 seniors, not to mention playing perhaps the toughest schedule of any team in the District, and Gingrich fully expected to be in rebuilding mode.

But with a senior class led by top performers Noah Palm, Ronald Zahm, and Gingrich’s son Brock, to name a few, this Eagles squad took off from the start and didn’t stop until they were wearing District gold medals around their necks.

“I never saw this ending,” Gingrich said. “I was worried about trying to find six wins this season, but the kids just went out and played their hearts out each and every week. They believed in one another and played for each other. It was truly amazing to watch each and every week.”