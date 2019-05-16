Golden Shue: Junior wins 800, sets school record in 1600
Tyler Shue had a big decision to make.
The reigning L-L League and District champ as well as State runner-up in the 800 trailed Lebanon’s Riley Klick by a good 30 meters heading into the second to last turn of Saturday’s L-L League race, and thoughts of shutting it down entered his mind.
“In all honestly, I was highly contemplating not going for it,” he admitted. “My legs were just drained from running the mile. But with about 300 left I saw he was starting to slow down so I figured, ‘you have to go now or you are not going to go.’ I started picking it up, the last 200 even more, and just brought it home.”
Shue’s big kick was just enough to run down Klick and hold off a charging Evan Dorenkamp of Manheim Township to win gold.
“I passed (Klick) with about 50 meters left but I knew Evan was probably right behind me so I couldn’t even slow down then. I gave it all I had in that last stretch,” Shue said.
Shue’s finish in the 800 closed out an outstanding weekend for the junior, who also earned an individual silver in the 1600 while shattering a 44-year old school record in that event. He later added another silver to his credit, anchoring the 4 x 400 relay to a second place finish to lead all Ephrata athletes.
The Ephrata boys won a total of eight medals on the weekend to finish seventh in the team standings with 41 points.
On the girls’ side, Ephrata claimed a whopping 16 medals on the weekend, although no gold, to finish fifth in the girls standings with 64 points.
Mary Campbell, Kandice Liebl, Lexi Clayton and Ania Johnson all won a pair of individual medals to lead way way for the Ephrata girls.
Campbell, who earned a bronze in the 800 (2:20.45) with a big kick at the end, took fourth in the mile and broke her own school record in the process with a time of 5:09.31.
“I got the school record last year at 5:10 so this year to get a 5:09 here was nice,” she said of breaking her own mark. “I feel really good. I feel like I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been and I’m just really excited for Districts.”
For the second-straight year, Liebl claimed the silver medal in the javelin, finishing second only to Lampeter-Strasburg’s Kristen Herr (134-1) with a throw of 122-5. The senior added a sixth-place medal in the discus with a distance of 98-4.
Clayton was in the mix in both the shot put and discus. She posted a 36-0¼ to place third in the shot put, and added a fifth-place medal in the discus with a heave of 102-10.
Johnson earned a pair of fifth-place medals in both the 100 (12.51) and 200 (25.74) sprints.
Other individual medal winners for the Ephrata girls included: Piper Snow, tied for fourth place in the pole vault (9-0); Talia Sheaffer, sixth place in 100 hurdles (16.36); Lexi Roe, sixth place in the 3200 (11:51.80); Alyssa Fedorshak, seventh in the 1600 (5:18.67); and Faith Hershberger, seventh in the long jump (16-5½).
Finally, all three Ephrata girls relays reached the podium as well. The 4 x 100 team of Annie Slovak, Hershberger, Tamyra Martin and Johnson placed fifth with a time of 50.33. The 4 x 400 team of Baileigh Andrews, Fedorshak, Hershberger and Campbell also claimed fifth with a time of 4:10.94. and the 4 x 800 squad of Kelly Cummings, Liz Martin, Sarah Heberlig and Ashlyn Mazzocchi placed seventh with a time of 10:25.36.
Shue opened his day Saturday, looking to win gold in the mile. Those prospects looked pretty good until Dorenkamp put together quite a kick to overtake the Ephrata junior and win the title with a time of 4:14.53.
“The first three laps I just hung behind (Conestoga Valley’s Nate Grucelski) because I knew the field was pretty stacked and I didn’t want the lead,” Shue recalled after the race. “And then the last 400 I started my kick. I was with Evan around the 200 mark, but he kind of out-kicked me. It was a good race. I probably took it out a little too fast too early but it was a good learning experience for me, which will help me prepare for Districts and States.”
Still, his time of 4:15.20 was easily good enough to shatter Jeff Hainley’s long standing mark of 4:19.6) set way back in 1975.
“Honestly, I completely forgot about (the record) because I was just really focusing on this race, going out and doing well,” Shue said. “When I saw the time, it took me a little bit to realize it but it’s pretty cool to go sub 4:20. It was good to finally do that and get the record.”
In the 800, Klick took it out hard from the start, and it almost was good enough to pull off the huge upset. However, Shue’s decision to go at the time he did turned out to be the right one, and he successfully defended his crown.
“I know from the dual meet when I raced (Klick) that he likes to take it out quick,” Shue said. “He ran two pretty good laps so he’s gotten a lot more consistent. I didn’t think I would get him, in all honesty. I was really impressed with his performance.”
In the second-place finish in the 4 x 400 relay, Shue anchored a team that also included Ben Kamide, Stefano Astudillo and Andrew Foster.
Speaking of Foster, the senior added a pair of individual medals to his credit. The reigning L-L and District champ in the 3200 took fourth in that event with a time of 9:42.80, and also claimed seventh place in the 1600 (4:26.85).
Astudillo added a seventh-place finish in the 200 (23.63) while Bryce Babyak placed seventh in pole vault (12-0).
Finally, the Ephrata 4 x 800 team of Tanyon Loose, Ray Truex, Alex Auker and Nathan Kimmel finished in fifth place with a time of 8:23.85 to round out the Ephrata medal winners.
Up next, the District Three Meet will be held Friday (1 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m.) at Shippensburg University.
