Heck earns sixth place in State javelin
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — With so many quality throwers in the javelin field at the PIAA State Track Meet, Cocalico’s Brad Heck said their success helped him with his throws Saturday morning in Shippensburg.
It certainly aided him at Districts last week when he uncorked a throw of 187-1 to claim fourth place. And Saturday, in his final high school competition, the Eagle senior had two quality throws inbounds, including his best toss of 184-8, to clinch the sixth-place medal in the Class 3A competition.
“There are so many good throwers (at States),” he said. “I definitely like taking energy off those guys and take advantage and use it myself. At the District meet, being in this environment definitely helped because a lot of people were sticking throws. And I used that to my advantage today.”
Heck’s State medal was his first as a member of the Cocalico track team, and it was the lone medal won by CHS athletes on the weekend.
While champion Marc Minichello of Wyoming Area (198-0) and Daniel Jacobs of Elizabeth Forward (195-4) both uncorked throws of 190 or more, Heck was in a group of four others whose throws were separated by just three feet.
They included third-place finisher Chris Barrett of Northern York (187-10), Josh Eidemiller of Lampeter-Strasburg (187-4), who took fourth, and Zach Gehm of Seneca Valley (186-6), who place fifth right in front of Heck.
Heck, who is headed to Kent State University in the fall where he will throw the javelin and study Construction Management, was pleased with his performance overall.
“Today I threw pretty well,” he said. “I didn’t get the place that I wanted, and I didn’t get the distance I wanted but I had two inbounds, and both those were pretty good. Now I’m excited for the next chapter.”
In addition to Heck, Cocalico athletes were qualified in three other events on the weekend.
In girls AAA javelin, District gold medalist Mackenzie Hainley of Cocalico placed 10th overall at the State competition. After throwing her PR of 140-5 at Districts, Hainley couldn’t duplicate that performance this past weekend as her best throw came in at 123-5.
In the boys AAA discus competition, Cocalico junior Josh Hoover finished 23rd overall with a best throw of 119-0.
And finally, Cocalico senior distance runner Jamie Zamrin was seeded 13th in the girls AAA 3200 run but was unable to compete due to an injury.
