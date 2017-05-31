- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Holbritter pens own update in e-mail to Review
Ephrata High School junior Brendan Holbritter, who was critically-injured in an accident April 21, has been making amazing strides over the past two weeks.
In fact, this past weekend, he provided his own update to his condition in an e-mail sent to Ephrata Review Sports Editor Todd Ruth.
Holbritter, a football and basketball star at Ephrata, suffered a traumatic brain injury when he hit his head after falling off the back of a friend’s moving car April 21 in Ephrata Township.
He initially was in the ICU unit at LGH where he was placed in a medically-induced coma, and underwent surgery to remove part of his skull and allow more room for the swelling.
He was later transferred to the University of Maryland Medical Center on May 4 when he contracted pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
After his condition improved, he was moved to Penn State Hershey Pediatric Rehab Center on May 19 where he continues to recover.
Below is the entire e-mail he sent to Ruth:
“Hi Mr. Ruth, this is Brendan. My parents thought it would be a good idea if I sent you an update on my recovery.
“After only being in here in Hershey for nine days the doctors and therapists are constantly telling me how unbelievable my progress is each day. When I first arrived here my parents said the doctors hoped I would be done in six weeks. Now they’re saying I might be out in less then four weeks. I am now doing most things on my own, things I only dreamed about doing a week ago. My dad and I were even throwing football last Friday. I hoping to get my trache out by the end of next week and as soon as my stay at Hershey is complete I will be taken right over to LGH to put my skull back in. And then I can finally return home.
“It’s impossible to thank everyone that’s been praying and supporting my family and I. My parents have shared so many stories the past week with me. From the Kourgelis family at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant having a fund-raiser for me, and then hearing how many people showed up. From the prayers at the hospital with Father John and the support from everyone at OMPH church.
“My dad said there were so many different fund-raisers all across Lancaster from just about every sport and school. But the most rewarding is what he told me about Ephrata. How supportive the school has been, all the sports programs and most of all, the Ephrata community. I’ve been taught my entire life how important God, faith and prayer is. And I’m being told without all three of those I may not be writing you today.
“The doctors have told my parents for the last five weeks to prepare and understand no matter what happens I will never be the same as I was before. I will not be able to do all the sports I’ve done before. They said the goal will be, in time, seeing me hold an actual job and possibly live on my own when I’m older.
“I’m here to tell those doctors that I will not only be back to where I was before the accident, I will do better then I ever have when I get back to school my senior year. I will play every sport I’ve played in the past. And most of all, my faith in God will excel me to achieve my goals. Both (Ephrata football Coach Kris) Miller and (Ephrata basketball Coach Charlie) Fisher know what my plans for the future are. They were two of the first people I texted when I finally got my phone back. I’ve been told that both coaches and their entire staff have spent many nights at the hospital praying with my family. It’s just an awesome feeling. And I truly thank everyone for all that they did. Not just for me but for my family as well.”
“Thank you, Brendan.”
As Brendan said, the community has been helping raise funds for the Holbritters to help offset the medical costs.
One of those fund-raisers coming up is a “Pork & Pints” event sponsored by Ephrata Lacrosse on Saturday, June 3, from 5-9 p.m., at the Ephrata Amvets Post 136 pavilion. They will donate 20 percent of the proceeds from the event to the Holbritter family.
-
Melinda Chadwick
May 31, 2017 at 8:11 pm
Brendan.. You do not know me.. I work with your favorite Aunt Stacey..I have been following your progress every day since your accident.. My son was in a horrible car accident 2 1/2 years ago which they said he would not survive.. My faith was restored and with the support of family, friends and the community I was able to stay strong.. I have relived all the emotions I went through when sitting with Ben every day in the hospital for over 7 months…Miracles happen every day..God Bless You..You are a very lucky young man..Let your parents and family know what they mean to you..You are in my heart and prayers every day❤️ Wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏
Phyllis Miller
May 31, 2017 at 8:24 pm
Praise God!! This young man will be completely healed…he himself has declared it, and it will be so. Keep up the great work and keep your faith strong!!! Love and Prayers to you and your wonderful family!
God bless you!
Rick and Phyllis Miller
Teri Arment
May 31, 2017 at 8:39 pm
This is so wonderful – an answer from God for all the faithful, honest, sincere requests for help from
God, our almighty savior / our prayers will continue: .God bless you all 🙏
Cheryl
May 31, 2017 at 8:59 pm
Why am I amazed – I was and still am a prayer warrior for dear Brenden! God is still and always was in the Miracle Making Business! So proud to be part of this prayer chain and knowing our prayers were answered!
Allison harrison
May 31, 2017 at 10:37 pm
Praise the lord! We are praying