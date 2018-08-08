Home   >   Sports   >   L-L fall section alignment for 2018-19

L-L fall section alignment for 2018-19

By on August 8, 2018

The following is the section alignment for each sport in the Lancaster-Lebanon League for the Fall 2018-19 school year:

 

CROSS COUNTRY

Section One: McCaskey, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Penn Manor, Cedar Crest, Warwick, Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Lebanon, Ephrata and Solanco.

Section Two: Garden Spot, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Elco, Octorara, Northern Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic, Annville-Cleona, Lancaster Mennonite and Columbia.

 

FIELD HOCKEY

Section One: Hempfield, Manheim Township, Penn Manor, Cedar Crest, Warwick, Conestoga Valley and Ephrata.

Section Two: McCaskey, Elizabethtown, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Garden Spot, Donegal, Manheim Central and Cocalico.

Section Three: Lebanon, Octorara, Elco, Northern Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic, Pequea Valley, Lancaster Mennonite, Annville-Cleona and Lancaster Country Day.

 

FOOTBALL

Section One: McCaskey, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Wilson, Penn Manor, Cedar Crest and Warwick.

Section Two: Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Garden Spot, Cocalico, Manheim Central and Lampeter-Strasburg.

Section Three: Lebanon, Ephrata, Donegal, Octorara, Northern Lebanon, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Annville-Cleona, Pequea Valley and Columbia.

 

GOLF

Section One: Hempfield, Penn Manor, Manheim Township, Lancaster Catholic and Cedar Crest.

Section Two: Warwick, Conestoga Valley, Ephrata, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot and Solanco.

Section Three: Lampeter-Strasburg, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Octorara, Elco and Northern Lebanon.

Section Four: Lebanon, Annville-Cleona, Pequea Valley, Lancaster Mennonite, Lebanon Catholic and Lancaster Country Day.

 

BOYS & GIRLS SOCCER

Section One: Hempfield, Penn Manor, Manheim Township, Cedar Crest, Warwick and Conestoga Valley.

Section Two: McCaskey, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lampeter-Strasburg, Garden Spot and Manheim Central.

Section Three: Solanco, Cocalico, Donegal, Octorara, Elco and Lancaster Mennonite.

Section Four: Lebanon, Northern Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic, Annville-Cleona, Pequea Valley, Lancaster Country Day and Lebanon Catholic.

 

GIRLS TENNIS

Section One: McCaskey, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Cedar Crest, Penn Manor, Warwick, Conestoga Valley and Ephrata.

Section Two: Lebanon, Elizabethtown, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Garden Spot, Donegal, Manheim Central and Cocalico.

Section Three: Octorara, Elco, Northern Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic, Pequea Valley, Lancaster Mennonite, Annville-Cleona, Columbia and Lancaster Country Day.

 

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Section One: McCaskey, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Penn Manor, Cedar Crest, Warwick and Conestoga Valley.

Section Two: Ephrata, Elizabethtown, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Garden Spot, Manheim Central and Lebanon.

Section Three: Cocalico, Octorara, Elco, Northern Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite and Columbia.

