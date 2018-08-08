- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
- Carrying a tune into the future ♫♪
- Free acappella concert April 2
L-L fall section alignment for 2018-19
The following is the section alignment for each sport in the Lancaster-Lebanon League for the Fall 2018-19 school year:
CROSS COUNTRY
Section One: McCaskey, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Penn Manor, Cedar Crest, Warwick, Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Lebanon, Ephrata and Solanco.
Section Two: Garden Spot, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Elco, Octorara, Northern Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic, Annville-Cleona, Lancaster Mennonite and Columbia.
FIELD HOCKEY
Section One: Hempfield, Manheim Township, Penn Manor, Cedar Crest, Warwick, Conestoga Valley and Ephrata.
Section Two: McCaskey, Elizabethtown, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Garden Spot, Donegal, Manheim Central and Cocalico.
Section Three: Lebanon, Octorara, Elco, Northern Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic, Pequea Valley, Lancaster Mennonite, Annville-Cleona and Lancaster Country Day.
FOOTBALL
Section One: McCaskey, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Wilson, Penn Manor, Cedar Crest and Warwick.
Section Two: Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Garden Spot, Cocalico, Manheim Central and Lampeter-Strasburg.
Section Three: Lebanon, Ephrata, Donegal, Octorara, Northern Lebanon, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Annville-Cleona, Pequea Valley and Columbia.
GOLF
Section One: Hempfield, Penn Manor, Manheim Township, Lancaster Catholic and Cedar Crest.
Section Two: Warwick, Conestoga Valley, Ephrata, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot and Solanco.
Section Three: Lampeter-Strasburg, Cocalico, Manheim Central, Octorara, Elco and Northern Lebanon.
Section Four: Lebanon, Annville-Cleona, Pequea Valley, Lancaster Mennonite, Lebanon Catholic and Lancaster Country Day.
BOYS & GIRLS SOCCER
Section One: Hempfield, Penn Manor, Manheim Township, Cedar Crest, Warwick and Conestoga Valley.
Section Two: McCaskey, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lampeter-Strasburg, Garden Spot and Manheim Central.
Section Three: Solanco, Cocalico, Donegal, Octorara, Elco and Lancaster Mennonite.
Section Four: Lebanon, Northern Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic, Annville-Cleona, Pequea Valley, Lancaster Country Day and Lebanon Catholic.
GIRLS TENNIS
Section One: McCaskey, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Cedar Crest, Penn Manor, Warwick, Conestoga Valley and Ephrata.
Section Two: Lebanon, Elizabethtown, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Garden Spot, Donegal, Manheim Central and Cocalico.
Section Three: Octorara, Elco, Northern Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic, Pequea Valley, Lancaster Mennonite, Annville-Cleona, Columbia and Lancaster Country Day.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Section One: McCaskey, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Penn Manor, Cedar Crest, Warwick and Conestoga Valley.
Section Two: Ephrata, Elizabethtown, Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco, Garden Spot, Manheim Central and Lebanon.
Section Three: Cocalico, Octorara, Elco, Northern Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite and Columbia.