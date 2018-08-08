L-L fall section alignment for 2018-19

Double Durlachs For the past few years, residents of the town of... Posted August 9, 2018

Jess King supporters knock on Ephrata’s doors Nick Martin stood on a wall at the East Franklin... Posted August 9, 2018

Dental Care of Ephrata Welcomes You Dr. David Schlosser, owner of Dental Care of Ephrata, has... Posted August 8, 2018

Brighten Your Day with Breakfast at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant Wouldn’t you love to wake up to a delicious breakfast... Posted August 8, 2018

Reamstown Reds split DH with Reading The Reamstown Athletic Association Reds ended their Berks Senior Baseball... Posted August 8, 2018

Fedorshak, Kimmel win age groups at Lititz Rec triathlon Ephrata’s Alyssa Fedorshak and Nathan Kimmel were both among the... Posted August 8, 2018