Lady Eagles stun Ephrata for first win of the season
Shaking off a 9-3 first quarter deficit, the Cocalico girls’ basketball team rallied for a stunning 34-17 win over backyard rival Ephrata last Wednesday for their first win of the 2017-18 season.
The win completed the evening’s sweep for the Eagles as the Cocalico boys also bested the Mounts 53-41.
Although the Lady Mounts (5-3 overall, 2-1 league) took 31 more shots than the Lady Eagles (1-7, 1-2), Cocalico (10-23, 43%) had more success finding the range than did Ephrata (6-54, 11%).
“From the second quarter on, we started to calm down,” Cocalico Coach Andrew Garrett said. “We just played together. They’re starting to get more comfortable, gaining more confidence from game to game. And from quarter to quarter, too.”
That second quarter was all Cocalico, as the Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Mounts 10-2 to gain a 13-11 half-time lead. The third quarter was a defensive struggle as Cocalico tacked on five additional points while shutting out Ephrata, upping the lead to 18-11.
The final stanza was an all-out scramble, with Ephrata pressing from baseline to baseline in an effort to get back in the game.
“You could tell tonight, we were better with it (the press),” added Garrett. “But we still have some work to do.”
“There were a lot of girls from both teams diving on the floor for loose balls,” explained Ephrata Coach Todd Moyer. “That’s what I expect out of our girls. I know that’s what Cocalico will do, too.”
“I thought defensively, we played a pretty nice game. We didn’t give Cocalico many easy looks,” added Moyer.
His opinion wasn’t quite as glowing as he assessed the other side of the ball.
“We had no patience on offense,” he said. “We’ve been talking about good shot, great shot and best shot by running an offense patiently. Tonight, we kept settling for good shot.”
The Lady Eagles also outshot Ephrata from the free throw line, connecting on 10 of 19 while the Lady Mounts converted just 4 of 10. The Lady Mounts did win the rebounding war, snaring 39 while Cocalico pulled down 21, a factor in the extra shots taken.
The Lady Eagles also spread the scoring around on offense as freshman Hannah Custer (10 points), junior Hannah Greenly (8), junior Addie Landis (8) and junior Shelby White (6) led the balanced attack.
Junior Katherine Sola (8 points) and sophomore Gabbie Gerola-Hill (5) topped the stat sheet for Ephrata.
“The girls don’t care who scores,” added Garrett. “They don’t care about the individual stuff. They care that we do something together as a team.”
In addition to last Wednesday’s scrap both teams also were in action Friday night.
Cocalico traveled to Lebanon County where host Palmyra improved to 5-2 on the year with a 60-26 non-league win over the Lady Eagles.
The Cougars sped out to a 33-9 half-time advantage and were never threatened as Olivia Richardson led a balanced scoring attack, dropping in a game-high 17 points. Amelia Baldo (14), Kaitlyn Becker (13) and Annabelle Copeland (10) all finished in double figures for the winners.
White scored nine to lead Cocalico, which also got seven points from Custer.
Ephrata, meanwhile, returned to the win column Friday with a 43-38 home victory in a non-league contest vs. Conrad Weiser.
In a tight game throughout, Ephrata expanded on its 24-23 half-time lead with a 10-6 edge in the third quarter to key the victory.
Kyla McKim led the way for Ephrata with 10 points while Kandice Liebl chipped in with eight. The Scouts (1-4) got a game-high 21 points from Derra Townes, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Mounts held on.
Up next, while Ephrata hosts Red Lion Wednesday in the opening round of the Ephrata Holiday Tournament, beginning at 8 p.m., Cocalico is off until January 2, when they host the Lady Barons of Manheim Central.
Ephrata also returns to Section Two play Jan. 2 when the Lady Mounts host Donegal.
